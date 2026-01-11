Legal Guide Is Betting Legal in India? Your complete guide to gambling laws in 2026 Last updated: 28 July 2026

India’s betting laws changed dramatically in 2025 when PROGA banned all real-money online gaming. Despite this, millions of Indians continue to bet on cricket through licensed international betting sites. Offshore platform usage actually rose from 68% to 82% post-ban. Horse racing betting remains fully legal. Casinos thrive in Goa. The Supreme Court constitutional challenge against PROGA continues with no ruling yet. Here’s what you need to know.

India Betting: Key Facts (March 2026) Updated: March 2026 PROGA 2025 Bans online betting; rules unnotified; SC challenge pending Horse Racing Betting Fully legal nationwide Physical Casinos Legal in Goa, Sikkim, Daman International Betting Sites 82% of Indian bettors now use offshore (up from 68%) Individual User Prosecution Zero reported cases Enforcement 7,800+ gambling websites blocked; targets operators, not users Fantasy Sports Paid contests suspended; free-to-play continues Supreme Court Jan 21 hearing held — no ruling yet; case continues

The Reality of Betting in India

Fully Legal Horse racing betting

Goa casinos (10 licensed)

Sikkim casinos

Daman casinos

State lotteries

Free-to-play games Widely Used International betting sites

Offshore sportsbooks

Crypto betting platforms

International poker rooms

Global casino sites Millions of active Indian users Evolving Fantasy sports (Dream11)

Skill gaming platforms

Domestic online poker

Real-money rummy SC ruling pending — no outcome from Jan 21

What’s Fully Legal

Horse Racing - The Clear Winner

Horse racing betting is 100% legal in India. The 1996 Supreme Court judgment (K.R. Lakshmanan case) classified it as a “game of skill,” exempting it from gambling laws.

Where you can bet:

Mumbai (Mahalaxmi Racecourse)

Bangalore (Bangalore Turf Club)

Kolkata (Royal Calcutta Turf Club)

Hyderabad, Pune, Mysore, and more

Online horse racing platforms also operate, and this remains India’s only fully regulated betting vertical. If you’re new to betting, our cricket betting guide explains how odds and markets work.

Casinos in Goa, Sikkim & Daman

Physical casinos are legal and thriving in these states:

State Casinos Highlights Goa 6 land-based + 4 floating Deltin Royale, Casino Pride, Big Daddy Sikkim 2 licensed Casino Sikkim, Casino Mahjong Daman Active Same regulations as Goa

Goa’s casino industry generates significant tourism revenue and offers a fully legal gambling experience.

How Millions of Indians Bet Online

Here’s the reality: millions of Indians use licensed international platforms to bet on cricket, football, and casino games. During IPL season, traffic to offshore sportsbooks from India rivals any country in the world.

Why International Platforms Work

International betting sites are licensed by respected regulators:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) - EU gold standard

- EU gold standard UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) - Strictest oversight

- Strictest oversight Curacao eGaming - Popular for Asian markets

These platforms:

Accept Indian players and offer INR

Provide dedicated India markets (IPL, ISL, Ranji Trophy)

Offer Hindi language support

Process deposits via crypto, e-wallets, and alternative methods

Popular choices include Stake for crypto users and 1xBet for market variety.

The Enforcement Reality

Zero reported cases of individual online bettors being prosecuted in India. Authorities focus on illegal operators, payment networks, money laundering, and match-fixing syndicates, not individual users.

The practical risk is financial (bank blocks), not criminal. Individual users on licensed international platforms are simply not the priority.

The Legal Framework

Understanding the laws helps you make informed decisions.

Public Gambling Act, 1867

This 159-year-old British law governs physical gambling. It bans “gaming houses” but exempts games of skill. It doesn’t mention online gambling - the internet didn’t exist in 1867.

The Skill vs Chance Distinction

Indian courts have consistently protected skill-based games:

1996: Horse racing confirmed as skill (Lakshmanan case)

Horse racing confirmed as skill (Lakshmanan case) 2017-2021: Dream11 won 7 Supreme Court cases

Dream11 won 7 Supreme Court cases Fantasy sports: Declared protected under Article 19(1)(g)

This legal principle - that skill games aren’t gambling - remains powerful and is central to the current Supreme Court challenge.

PROGA 2025 - Law Active, Rules Unnotified

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act received Presidential assent on August 22, 2025. It bans all real-money online gaming including betting, with penalties targeting operators (up to 3 years imprisonment + ₹1 Cr fine), advertisers (2 years + ₹50 lakh), and financial facilitators.

Current status (March 2026):

Law enacted but formal rules remain unnotified

but formal rules remain unnotified Active enforcement — 7,800+ gambling websites blocked since October 2025; 242 more in February 2026

— 7,800+ gambling websites blocked since October 2025; 242 more in February 2026 Supreme Court challenge — January 21, 2026 hearing held; no ruling issued yet

— January 21, 2026 hearing held; no ruling issued yet Key argument: Centre may have overstepped (gambling is a state subject under the Constitution)

Centre may have overstepped (gambling is a state subject under the Constitution) Individual users not targeted — penalties focus on operators, advertisers, and payment facilitators

The constitutional challenge continues. Until the Supreme Court rules, PROGA’s full implementation remains in legal limbo, though enforcement against operators is active.

Read our full PROGA 2025 analysis →

State-by-State Differences

Gambling is a state subject under India’s Constitution. This creates a patchwork:

State Status Goa, Sikkim, Daman Casinos legal and thriving Maharashtra No specific online ban Karnataka 2021 ban challenged in court Telangana, AP State-level restrictions Tamil Nadu Restrictions on some games

The variation works in users’ favour - there’s no uniform nationwide crackdown on online betting.

Fantasy Sports: Awaiting Clarity

Dream11’s story illustrates India’s complex relationship with skill gaming:

The Wins:

7 Supreme Court victories (2017-2021)

Declared a legitimate business under Constitution

260 million registered users

IPL title sponsor

The Challenge:

PROGA 2025 affected operations

Paid contests temporarily suspended

Constitutional challenge pending

What’s Next: The January 21, 2026 Supreme Court hearing was held but produced no ruling. If the court eventually rules in favour of skill games, the entire industry (fantasy sports, poker, rummy) could resume paid operations. Dream11 continues free-to-play contests while awaiting the outcome.

Practical Guidance

Choosing Platforms Wisely

If you choose to bet online, prioritise:

Licensing - MGA, UKGC, or Curacao regulated Reputation - Established brands with years of operation Payment Options - Multiple deposit/withdrawal methods Customer Support - 24/7 availability, Hindi support India Focus - Dedicated markets, INR, local payment methods

We review betting sites that meet these criteria on our betting sites page.

Payment Considerations

Indian banks may block direct card transactions to gambling sites. Common alternatives:

Cryptocurrency - Bitcoin, USDT widely accepted (see BC.Game for crypto focus)

- Bitcoin, USDT widely accepted (see BC.Game for crypto focus) E-wallets - Various international options

- Various international options Bank transfers - Through intermediaries

- Through intermediaries UPI alternatives - Third-party processors (Parimatch handles UPI well)

Using reputable platforms with multiple payment options ensures you can deposit and withdraw smoothly.

Record Keeping

Maintain records of your betting activity. This is useful if questioned about income sources. Winnings should be declared as “income from other sources” when filing taxes. Use our implied probability calculator to understand odds before placing bets.

Supreme Court Challenge — Status Update

January 21, 2026 Hearing: No Ruling Yet The Supreme Court heard arguments on PROGA's constitutionality but has not issued a ruling. The case continues with no further hearing date announced as of March 2026.

Possible outcomes still on the table:

Scenario Impact PROGA struck down Skill gaming resumes immediately; regulatory clarity improves PROGA upheld Domestic platforms remain restricted; international sites unaffected Partial ruling Skill games carved out; fantasy sports returns Further delays Uncertainty continues; enforcement remains active

Our take: The legal arguments against PROGA remain strong. The Centre legislating on a state subject is constitutionally questionable. Meanwhile, enforcement continues (7,800+ sites blocked) but zero individual users have been prosecuted.

We’ll update this page when the Supreme Court issues its ruling.

The Bottom Line

India's betting laws are evolving, not static. The key points: ✓ Horse racing and physical casinos are fully legal

✓ International betting platforms serve millions of Indians daily

✓ Individual users are not enforcement targets

⏳ Fantasy sports paid contests suspended; SC ruling pending

→ The global trend is toward regulation, not prohibition

Smart bettors choose licensed platforms, use secure payment methods, and stay informed about regulatory developments. That’s what we help you do at CricketPrediction. Always bet responsibly.

Where to Bet Safely in India

If you choose to bet online, these licensed platforms are trusted by millions of Indian users:

Dafabet : Best for cricket exchange betting, established since 2004

: Best for cricket exchange betting, established since 2004 Stake : Best for crypto deposits and instant withdrawals

: Best for crypto deposits and instant withdrawals 1xBet : Best for market variety and live betting

: Best for market variety and live betting Parimatch: Best for UPI payments and bonuses

For a full comparison of odds, payment methods, and features, see our best betting sites for India.

Related Guides