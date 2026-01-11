Is Betting Legal in India?
Your complete guide to gambling laws in 2026
Last updated: 28 July 2026
India’s betting laws changed dramatically in 2025 when PROGA banned all real-money online gaming. Despite this, millions of Indians continue to bet on cricket through licensed international betting sites. Offshore platform usage actually rose from 68% to 82% post-ban. Horse racing betting remains fully legal. Casinos thrive in Goa. The Supreme Court constitutional challenge against PROGA continues with no ruling yet. Here’s what you need to know.
The Reality of Betting in India
Fully Legal
- Horse racing betting
- Goa casinos (10 licensed)
- Sikkim casinos
- Daman casinos
- State lotteries
- Free-to-play games
Widely Used
- International betting sites
- Offshore sportsbooks
- Crypto betting platforms
- International poker rooms
- Global casino sites
Millions of active Indian users
Evolving
- Fantasy sports (Dream11)
- Skill gaming platforms
- Domestic online poker
- Real-money rummy
SC ruling pending — no outcome from Jan 21
What’s Fully Legal
Horse Racing - The Clear Winner
Horse racing betting is 100% legal in India. The 1996 Supreme Court judgment (K.R. Lakshmanan case) classified it as a “game of skill,” exempting it from gambling laws.
Where you can bet:
- Mumbai (Mahalaxmi Racecourse)
- Bangalore (Bangalore Turf Club)
- Kolkata (Royal Calcutta Turf Club)
- Hyderabad, Pune, Mysore, and more
Online horse racing platforms also operate, and this remains India’s only fully regulated betting vertical. If you’re new to betting, our cricket betting guide explains how odds and markets work.
Casinos in Goa, Sikkim & Daman
Physical casinos are legal and thriving in these states:
|State
|Casinos
|Highlights
|Goa
|6 land-based + 4 floating
|Deltin Royale, Casino Pride, Big Daddy
|Sikkim
|2 licensed
|Casino Sikkim, Casino Mahjong
|Daman
|Active
|Same regulations as Goa
Goa’s casino industry generates significant tourism revenue and offers a fully legal gambling experience.
How Millions of Indians Bet Online
Here’s the reality: millions of Indians use licensed international platforms to bet on cricket, football, and casino games. During IPL season, traffic to offshore sportsbooks from India rivals any country in the world.
Why International Platforms Work
International betting sites are licensed by respected regulators:
- Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) - EU gold standard
- UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) - Strictest oversight
- Curacao eGaming - Popular for Asian markets
These platforms:
- Accept Indian players and offer INR
- Provide dedicated India markets (IPL, ISL, Ranji Trophy)
- Offer Hindi language support
- Process deposits via crypto, e-wallets, and alternative methods
Popular choices include Stake for crypto users and 1xBet for market variety.
The Enforcement Reality
Zero reported cases of individual online bettors being prosecuted in India. Authorities focus on illegal operators, payment networks, money laundering, and match-fixing syndicates, not individual users.
The practical risk is financial (bank blocks), not criminal. Individual users on licensed international platforms are simply not the priority.
The Legal Framework
Understanding the laws helps you make informed decisions.
Public Gambling Act, 1867
This 159-year-old British law governs physical gambling. It bans “gaming houses” but exempts games of skill. It doesn’t mention online gambling - the internet didn’t exist in 1867.
The Skill vs Chance Distinction
Indian courts have consistently protected skill-based games:
- 1996: Horse racing confirmed as skill (Lakshmanan case)
- 2017-2021: Dream11 won 7 Supreme Court cases
- Fantasy sports: Declared protected under Article 19(1)(g)
This legal principle - that skill games aren’t gambling - remains powerful and is central to the current Supreme Court challenge.
PROGA 2025 - Law Active, Rules Unnotified
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act received Presidential assent on August 22, 2025. It bans all real-money online gaming including betting, with penalties targeting operators (up to 3 years imprisonment + ₹1 Cr fine), advertisers (2 years + ₹50 lakh), and financial facilitators.
Current status (March 2026):
- Law enacted but formal rules remain unnotified
- Active enforcement — 7,800+ gambling websites blocked since October 2025; 242 more in February 2026
- Supreme Court challenge — January 21, 2026 hearing held; no ruling issued yet
- Key argument: Centre may have overstepped (gambling is a state subject under the Constitution)
- Individual users not targeted — penalties focus on operators, advertisers, and payment facilitators
The constitutional challenge continues. Until the Supreme Court rules, PROGA’s full implementation remains in legal limbo, though enforcement against operators is active.
Read our full PROGA 2025 analysis →
State-by-State Differences
Gambling is a state subject under India’s Constitution. This creates a patchwork:
|State
|Status
|Goa, Sikkim, Daman
|Casinos legal and thriving
|Maharashtra
|No specific online ban
|Karnataka
|2021 ban challenged in court
|Telangana, AP
|State-level restrictions
|Tamil Nadu
|Restrictions on some games
The variation works in users’ favour - there’s no uniform nationwide crackdown on online betting.
Fantasy Sports: Awaiting Clarity
Dream11’s story illustrates India’s complex relationship with skill gaming:
The Wins:
- 7 Supreme Court victories (2017-2021)
- Declared a legitimate business under Constitution
- 260 million registered users
- IPL title sponsor
The Challenge:
- PROGA 2025 affected operations
- Paid contests temporarily suspended
- Constitutional challenge pending
What’s Next: The January 21, 2026 Supreme Court hearing was held but produced no ruling. If the court eventually rules in favour of skill games, the entire industry (fantasy sports, poker, rummy) could resume paid operations. Dream11 continues free-to-play contests while awaiting the outcome.
Practical Guidance
Choosing Platforms Wisely
If you choose to bet online, prioritise:
- Licensing - MGA, UKGC, or Curacao regulated
- Reputation - Established brands with years of operation
- Payment Options - Multiple deposit/withdrawal methods
- Customer Support - 24/7 availability, Hindi support
- India Focus - Dedicated markets, INR, local payment methods
We review betting sites that meet these criteria on our betting sites page.
Payment Considerations
Indian banks may block direct card transactions to gambling sites. Common alternatives:
- Cryptocurrency - Bitcoin, USDT widely accepted (see BC.Game for crypto focus)
- E-wallets - Various international options
- Bank transfers - Through intermediaries
- UPI alternatives - Third-party processors (Parimatch handles UPI well)
Using reputable platforms with multiple payment options ensures you can deposit and withdraw smoothly.
Record Keeping
Maintain records of your betting activity. This is useful if questioned about income sources. Winnings should be declared as “income from other sources” when filing taxes. Use our implied probability calculator to understand odds before placing bets.
Supreme Court Challenge — Status Update
January 21, 2026 Hearing: No Ruling Yet
The Supreme Court heard arguments on PROGA's constitutionality but has not issued a ruling. The case continues with no further hearing date announced as of March 2026.
Possible outcomes still on the table:
|Scenario
|Impact
|PROGA struck down
|Skill gaming resumes immediately; regulatory clarity improves
|PROGA upheld
|Domestic platforms remain restricted; international sites unaffected
|Partial ruling
|Skill games carved out; fantasy sports returns
|Further delays
|Uncertainty continues; enforcement remains active
Our take: The legal arguments against PROGA remain strong. The Centre legislating on a state subject is constitutionally questionable. Meanwhile, enforcement continues (7,800+ sites blocked) but zero individual users have been prosecuted.
We’ll update this page when the Supreme Court issues its ruling.
The Bottom Line
India's betting laws are evolving, not static. The key points:
- ✓ Horse racing and physical casinos are fully legal
- ✓ International betting platforms serve millions of Indians daily
- ✓ Individual users are not enforcement targets
- ⏳ Fantasy sports paid contests suspended; SC ruling pending
- → The global trend is toward regulation, not prohibition
Smart bettors choose licensed platforms, use secure payment methods, and stay informed about regulatory developments. That’s what we help you do at CricketPrediction. Always bet responsibly.
Where to Bet Safely in India
If you choose to bet online, these licensed platforms are trusted by millions of Indian users:
- Dafabet: Best for cricket exchange betting, established since 2004
- Stake: Best for crypto deposits and instant withdrawals
- 1xBet: Best for market variety and live betting
- Parimatch: Best for UPI payments and bonuses
For a full comparison of odds, payment methods, and features, see our best betting sites for India.
Related Guides
PROGA 2025 Explained
What the new law means, the constitutional challenge, and what to expect from the Supreme Court.
Understanding the Legal Framework
A deeper look at India's gambling laws and how they're actually enforced.
Cricket Betting Guide
Learn how odds work, understand betting markets, and develop a data-driven approach.
Responsible Gambling
Set limits, recognise warning signs, and find support resources if needed.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is betting legal in India?
India's betting laws changed significantly in 2025. PROGA 2025 bans all real-money online gaming including betting, though the rules remain formally unnotified and the law faces a Supreme Court constitutional challenge. Horse racing is fully legal nationwide. Physical casinos operate in Goa, Sikkim, and Daman. Enforcement targets operators and payment networks. Zero individual bettors have been prosecuted. Offshore platform usage rose from 68% to 82% post-PROGA.
Can I bet on cricket in India?
While domestic cricket betting platforms are restricted, millions of Indians place cricket bets through international platforms every IPL season. These sites are licensed in jurisdictions like Malta, Curacao, and the UK. Individual users are not the focus of enforcement - authorities target operators and payment networks instead.
Is Dream11 legal in India in 2026?
Dream11 won 7 Supreme Court cases establishing fantasy sports as legal games of skill. Following PROGA 2025, paid contests were temporarily suspended while constitutional challenges proceed. The Supreme Court hearing on January 21, 2026 may restore the industry. Dream11 continues operating free-to-play contests.
What are the risks of online betting in India?
The main considerations are financial, not criminal. Banks may block gambling transactions, so alternative payment methods are common. There are no reported cases of individual bettors being prosecuted for online betting. Choosing reputable, licensed international platforms minimises risk.
Which betting sites work in India?
International platforms licensed in Malta (MGA), UK (UKGC), or Curacao accept Indian players and offer INR deposits via UPI alternatives, crypto, and e-wallets. Popular options include sites with dedicated India markets, Hindi support, and IPL betting. We review the best options on our betting sites page.
Is gambling legal in Goa?
Yes, physical casinos are fully legal in Goa. The state has 6 land-based and 4 floating casinos regulated under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act 1976. These offer table games, slots, and poker. Goa is India's premier gambling destination.
What is PROGA 2025?
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA) was enacted in August 2025, banning all real-money online gaming including betting. Penalties target operators (up to 3 years + ₹1 Cr fine) and advertisers, not individual players. The Supreme Court constitutional challenge continues — the January 21 2026 hearing produced no ruling. PROGA's formal rules remain unnotified, but enforcement is active: 7,800+ gambling websites have been blocked since October 2025.
Is horse racing betting legal in India?
Yes, fully legal. Horse racing is classified as a "game of skill" under the landmark 1996 Supreme Court judgment. Betting at licensed racecourses in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and other cities is completely legal. Online horse racing platforms also operate.