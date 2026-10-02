Pakistan chase 112 to beat Bangladesh in Asian Games semi

From 53 for 4, Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz added an unbroken 59 off 32 balls to chase 112 with nine balls left. Our AI had Pakistan at 61.1% before the match.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the first Asian Games semi-final, a 13-overs-a-side match at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on 1 October. They meet India for gold on Saturday.

Where it was won

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl, and had Bangladesh 21 for 3 inside four overs. Towhid Hridoy hit back with 42 off 25 balls, including four sixes, and added 53 off 30 balls with Mosaddek Hossain for the fifth wicket. Sufyan Moqim took 3 for 26 and Saim Ayub's two overs cost three runs. Bangladesh finished on 111 for 7; 19 of those were extras.

Pakistan's chase slipped to 53 for 4 early in the seventh over. Abdul Samad (30 not out off 15 balls, five fours) and Hasan Nawaz (27 not out off 22) then added the 59 they needed.

Mustafizur Rahman's two overs cost 41 runs.

The call: Pakistan at 61.1%

Our AI gave Pakistan a 61.1% chance before the match, and they won with nine balls left. We called bat first; Pakistan chose to bowl, and the choice paid off inside four overs. Both toss winners in Nisshin chose to bowl on 1 October; one won and one lost.

For Saturday's final, our preview has our pick and our toss call.