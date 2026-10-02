India bowl Sri Lanka out for 45 in Asian Games semi-final

Ishan Kishan's 80 not out set up 169 for 7, then Sri Lanka were bowled out for 45 in 9.5 overs. Our AI had India at 83.5% before the match.

India won the second Asian Games semi-final by 124 runs at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on 1 October, and meet Pakistan for gold on Saturday.

Where it was won

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 38 off 21 balls, and India had 58 for 2 after the powerplay. Ishan Kishan came in at 59 for 3 and batted to the end: 80 off 46 balls, with five sixes. India scored 110 runs after he arrived, and 80 of them were his.

Two wickets in Jasprit Bumrah's first over, then a run-out off the seventh ball: three down with two runs on the board.

Axar Patel added 2 for 8 from three overs, three batters were run out, and Abhishek Sharma finished it with wickets on consecutive balls. The last three wickets all fell with the score on 45.

The call: India at 83.5%

Our AI gave India an 83.5% chance before the match, and they won by 124 runs. We called bat first at the toss. Both toss winners in Nisshin chose to bowl on 1 October: Pakistan won, Sri Lanka lost.

For Saturday's final, our preview has our pick and our toss call.