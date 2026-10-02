CSA T20 Challenge: Pretorius 188 as Titans rout Knights

Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 188 off 79 balls as Titans beat Knights by 124 runs; North West Dragons beat Lions and Mpumalanga Rhinos beat KZN Inland.

Toss Field first Titans won the toss and chose to bat.

Titans, North West Dragons and Mpumalanga Rhinos won on Friday in the CSA T20 Challenge (CSA's Pro20 Cup). In Bloemfontein, Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 188 off 79 balls.

Knights v Titans

Titans beat Knights by 124 runs at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. They won the toss, batted and made 267 for 3: Pretorius hit 15 fours and 13 sixes in his 188, and Donovan Ferreira added 29 off 11 balls.

Knights were bowled out for 143 in 17.2 overs. Gihahn Cloete top-scored with 39 off 25 and Jacques Snyman made 32 off 12. Ferreira took 3 for 16 and Junior Dala 3 for 23. Our AI backed Titans to win.

Lions v North West Dragons

North West Dragons beat Lions by six wickets with four balls left at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Sent in, Lions made 205 for 5, with Mitchell Van Buuren hitting 66 off 36 and Delano Potgieter 39 off 15.

North West reached 207 for 4 in 19.2 overs. Wihan Lubbe made 55 off 27, Dian Forrester 51 off 28 and Diego Rosier 45 off 25. JJ Basson took 2 for 27 for Lions.

Mpumalanga Rhinos v KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers

Mpumalanga Rhinos beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers by 17 runs at Uplands College, White River. Sent in, they were 79/4 after 13 overs before Benjamin van Niekerk (38 not out off 26 balls) and Brokensha (44 not out off 21) added an unbroken 80 to reach 159/4.

Cameron Shekleton (50 off 46) and Jack Lees (40 off 23) carried the chase, but from 74/3 KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost seven wickets for 68 and were all out for 142 with three balls left. Themba Maupa took 2 for 19 in his four overs.

Lions are back on Sunday against Warriors: our toss prediction for Warriors v Lions.