Toss prediction page launched 3 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Warriors vs Lions match preview .

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 62%. Weighs this ground's toss record, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 7 of 12 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (58.3%). (points to bowling first)

Dew is coming. Evening start (18:00 local) with 82% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings, so bowl first and chase. (points to bowling first)

Captains bat first here. 9 of 12 toss winners have batted at St George's Park in 2007–2024 (75%). (points to batting first)

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How we made this Warriors vs Lions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.