Toss predictions
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Warriors vs Lions Toss Prediction (WRS vs LIO)

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Sunday, 4 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · St George's Park, Gqeberha · CSA Pro20

Toss prediction page launched 3 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Warriors vs Lions match preview.

Match Abandoned

Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Match outcome
Match abandoned without a ball bowled

What we looked at

Bowl first 62% Bat first 38%
  • Captains bat first here. 9 of 12 toss winners have batted at St George's Park in 2007–2024 (75%).(points to batting first)
  • Dew is coming. Evening start (18:00 local) with 82% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings, so bowl first and chase.(points to bowling first)
  • Forecast: 18°C · humidity 82% · clear skies · windy.(points neither way)
  • Chasing wins here. 7 of 12 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (58.3%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 62%. Weighs this ground's toss record, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Last 10 tosses at St George's Park

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2024-11-10South AfricaFieldSouth AfricaYes
2023-12-12South AfricaFieldSouth AfricaYes
2020-02-23South AfricaBatSouth AfricaNo
2012-12-26South AfricaBatSouth AfricaNo
2009-05-16Mumbai IndiansBatChennai Super KingsYes
2009-05-10Mumbai IndiansBatMumbai IndiansNo
2009-05-03Kolkata Knight RidersBatKings XI PunjabYes
2009-05-02Deccan ChargersBatRajasthan RoyalsYes
2009-04-27Mumbai IndiansBatMumbai IndiansNo
2009-04-26Royal Challengers BangaloreBatDelhi DaredevilsYes

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at St George's Park?

In 12 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 7 (58.3%).

Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).

Forecast at the start: 18°C · humidity 82% · clear skies · windy

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-04 15:07 UTC.

How we made this Warriors vs Lions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Full match prediction

Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for WRS vs LIO: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.

Read full Warriors vs Lions prediction →

WRS vs LIO toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the WRS vs LIO toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in WRS vs LIO?

Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The call comes from our published Warriors vs Lions match analysis.

How does the toss affect the WRS vs LIO match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Full prediction archive →