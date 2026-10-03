⬜ Void Match abandoned without a ball bowled We predicted Lions at 55.6%

Lions start as Gqeberha favourites.

Our AI model predicts the Lions to beat the Warriors with a 56% chance in Pool A of the CSA T20 Challenge at St George's Park, Gqeberha on 4 October 2026. The Warriors won the last meeting at this ground, by eight wickets on 11 November 2025. The Lions bring the heavier run-scoring: 202 for 4 in Durban and 205 for 5 in Johannesburg.

Can Jordan Hermann lead the Warriors past the Lions?

North West Dragons beat the Warriors by seven wickets at SuperSport Park, Centurion on 25 September 2026. North West won the toss and chose to bowl, the Warriors made 128 for 6 in their 20 overs, and North West reached 131 for 3 in 15.3 overs.

The Warriors bounced back in Gqeberha, beating Limpopo by 35 runs (29 September 2026). They won the toss, chose to bat and made 175 for 4. Jordan Hermann top-scored with 70 off 45 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, and Sibonelo Makhanya made 26 off 16 as the first wicket fell at 67 in the sixth over. JP King added 29 off 22.

The bowlers then held Limpopo to 140 for 8. Thomas Kaber took 4 for 25 from his four overs, while Kerwin Mungroo (1 for 31) and Beuran Hendricks (1 for 34) took a wicket each. That is the template the Warriors will want to repeat at the same ground.

Why the Lions' batting makes them favourites

The Lions won the toss and batted against the Dolphins at Kingsmead, Durban, making 202 for 4 and winning by eight runs on 27 September 2026. Zubayr Hamza made 66 off 38, Reeza Hendricks 50 off 35, and Connor Esterhuizen 38 off just 13 balls. Rassie van der Dussen finished 31 not out off 24.

At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 2 October 2026, they made 205 for 5 and still lost by six wickets, as North West reached 207 for 4 in 19.2 overs. North West had won the toss and chosen to bowl. Mitchell Van Buuren top-scored with 66 off 36, Van der Dussen made 46 off 33 and Delano Potgieter struck 39 off 15.

The bowling is the Lions' open question. The Dolphins finished on 194 for 6, eight runs short, in Durban, and North West made 207 for 4. JJ Basson took 2 for 27 from four overs in that defeat, and Codi Yusuf took 2 for 38 in the Durban win.

Key Matchups: Hermann and Kaber against the Lions' top order

Jordan Hermann vs JJ Basson: Hermann's 70 off 45 against Limpopo anchored the Warriors' 175 for 4 at this ground. Basson took 2 for 27 from four overs in a match where North West made 207 for 4, which makes him the Lions bowler to watch when Hermann is set.

Thomas Kaber vs Zubayr Hamza: Kaber took 4 for 25 in the 35-run win over Limpopo. Hamza's 66 off 38 against the Dolphins set up the Lions' 202 for 4, so an early wicket for Kaber would change the shape of the Lions' innings.

Mitchell Van Buuren vs Kerwin Mungroo: Van Buuren's 66 off 36 against North West shows how quickly the Lions' middle order can score. Mungroo took 1 for 31 in the Warriors' win over Limpopo, and the Warriors will need overs like that if the Lions bat first.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The Warriors won the most recent meeting between these sides, by eight wickets at St George's Park, Gqeberha on 11 November 2025. The Lions made 146 for 7, and the Warriors reached 151 for 2 in 17.4 overs. In an earlier meeting, the Lions beat the Warriors by 62 runs at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 4 October 2024.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss St George's Park, Gqeberha hosts the Warriors against the Lions on 4 October 2026. Start: 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC) on 4 October 2026.

9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC) on 4 October 2026. Ground: The Warriors beat Limpopo by 35 runs here in their previous match, and they beat the Lions by eight wickets here in November 2025.

The Warriors beat Limpopo by 35 runs here in their previous match, and they beat the Lions by eight wickets here in November 2025. Toss: Toss call: Field first — North West Dragons won the toss and chose to bowl against both of these sides, and won both of those matches. Our full pre-toss reasoning for WRS vs LIO — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where Warriors v Lions will be won and lost

The case for the Lions rests on runs. They made 202 for 4 in Durban and 205 for 5 in Johannesburg. The Warriors made 128 for 6 in Centurion and 175 for 4 in Gqeberha.

The case for the Warriors rests on their bowling in Gqeberha. They held Limpopo to 140 for 8 at this ground in September, and they held the Lions to 146 for 7 here when the sides last met, on 11 November 2025.

Both sides lost to North West Dragons, and in both of those defeats North West won the toss, chose to bowl and won the match. That is why our toss call is field first.

Warriors vs Lions Prediction: Lions at 56%

Our AI model gives the Lions a 56% chance and the Warriors 44.4%. The available odds of 1.71 on the Lions and 2.09 on the Warriors put the market at 55.0% and 45.0%, so our model and the market broadly agree. We pick the Lions, whose batting made 202 for 4 in Durban and 205 for 5 in Johannesburg, against a Warriors side that won the last meeting at this ground.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Warriors 44.4% 45.0% 2.09 2.25 Lions 55.6% 55.0% 1.71 1.80 The match-winner market is efficiently priced. The Lions at 1.71 sit under our fair 1.80, and the Warriors at 2.09 sit under our fair 2.25, so the market has this about right. Our 55.6% for the Lions is close to the market's 55.0%, so the two broadly agree. The sharper angle is the toss: we expect the side that wins it to field first. Odds captured on 3 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Warriors vs Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge?

Our AI model gives the Lions a 56% chance of beating the Warriors in Gqeberha on 4 October 2026. The Lions made 202 for 4 in their win over the Dolphins on 27 September 2026.

What is the toss prediction for Warriors vs Lions?

Field first. We expect the side that wins the toss in Gqeberha on 4 October 2026 to bowl. North West chose to bowl against both of these sides and won both matches.

What are the best odds for Warriors vs Lions?

The available odds for Warriors vs Lions are 1.71 on the Lions and 2.09 on the Warriors, against our fair odds of 1.80 and 2.25. Both prices sit under our fair line, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the sharper angle.

How did the Warriors do in their most recent match?

The Warriors beat Limpopo by 35 runs in Gqeberha on 29 September 2026. Jordan Hermann made 70 off 45 in their 175 for 4, and Thomas Kaber took 4 for 25 as Limpopo finished on 140 for 8.

How did the Lions do in their most recent match?

The Lions lost to North West Dragons by six wickets at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 2 October 2026, despite making 205 for 5. Mitchell Van Buuren top-scored with 66 off 36, and North West reached 207 for 4 in 19.2 overs.

When did the Warriors and the Lions last meet?

The Warriors and the Lions last met at St George's Park, Gqeberha on 11 November 2025, when the Warriors won by eight wickets. The Lions made 146 for 7, and the Warriors reached 151 for 2 in 17.4 overs.