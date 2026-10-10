Dubai Royals vs AMZ Properties Match 20 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Dubai Royals predicted to win with 72.7% probability against AMZ Properties
Best odds · match winner
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Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We expect the toss winner to bat.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Dubai Royals predicted to win with 72.7% probability against AMZ Properties
- • Dubai Royals beat Mavericks CC by 68 runs and Future Cricket Sports CC by 50 runs in their 7 October 2026 games
- • AMZ Properties beat Mavericks CC by 10 wickets (3 October 2026), reaching 96 for 0 in 7.1 overs
- • Bat first: we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to bat at 70%
- • Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the market has this about right and the toss is the angle
Dubai Royals start as clear favourites.
Our AI model predicts Dubai Royals to beat AMZ Properties with a 72.7% win probability in Match 20 of the ICCA i10x Summer Cup at the ICC Academy, Dubai on 10 October 2026. Each side bats for 10 overs, and Dubai Royals won both of their 7 October 2026 games, by 68 runs and by 50 runs.
How Dubai Royals have piled up runs in 10-over cricket
Dubai Royals opened the tournament with two wins in a day. Elegant Royals made 89 for 6, and Dubai Royals reached 90 for 3 in 9 overs to win by seven wickets; later that day (2 October 2026) they bowled Vtac Gorillas out for 71 and won by six wickets, reaching 73 for 4 in 9 overs.
Their next two games came on 4 October 2026. Dubai Royals won the toss against Dairy Boys, chose to bat and made 128 for 7, and Dairy Boys finished on 128 for 1, so that game was tied.
Later that day Dubai Daredevils won the toss, chose to bat and made 131 for 5, and Dubai Royals reached 133 for 3 in 6.4 overs to win by seven wickets.
Three days later they won twice more. Dubai Royals won the toss in both of their 7 October 2026 games, chose to bat both times, made 139 for 4 against Mavericks CC and won by 68 runs after bowling them out for 71, then made 151 for 2 against Future Cricket Sports CC and won by 50 runs.
What AMZ Properties need to cause an upset
AMZ Properties lost their opening game. Elegant Royals won the toss, chose to bat and made 126 for 6 (3 October 2026), and AMZ Properties replied with 86 for 7, a 40-run defeat.
They answered later that day. Mavericks CC won the toss, chose to bat and made 93 for 8, and AMZ Properties reached 96 for 0 in 7.1 overs, a 10-wicket win without losing a batter.
Their third game was a 19-run win. AMZ Properties won the toss and chose to bat against Future Cricket Sports CC on 7 October 2026, made 109 for 5 and held them to 90 for 3.
AMZ Properties are also scheduled to play Dairy Boys in Match 21 later the same day, so this is the first of two games for them in the day.
Key Matchups: Dubai Royals' batting against AMZ Properties' bowling
Dubai Royals' batting vs AMZ Properties' attack: Dubai Royals made 139 for 4 and 151 for 2 batting first on 7 October 2026, so AMZ Properties need early wickets to keep the total within reach.
AMZ Properties' openers vs Dubai Royals' bowlers: AMZ Properties' openers took them to a 10-wicket win over Mavericks CC (3 October 2026). Dubai Royals bowled Mavericks CC out for 71 and Vtac Gorillas out for 71, so early wickets are where their bowlers have won games.
The chase vs the clock: Dubai Royals reached 133 for 3 in 6.4 overs against Dubai Daredevils (4 October 2026), so even a big AMZ Properties total may not be safe.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Results against three common opponents in this tournament give the best guide. Dubai Royals beat Elegant Royals by seven wickets (2 October 2026), while AMZ Properties lost to them by 40 runs the next day. Both beat Mavericks CC, Dubai Royals by 68 runs and AMZ Properties by 10 wickets, and both beat Future Cricket Sports CC on 7 October 2026, Dubai Royals by 50 runs and AMZ Properties by 19 runs.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
ICC Academy, Dubai hosts every game of the ICCA i10x Summer Cup, a 10-over competition.
- Pitch: Dubai Royals reached 133 for 3 in 6.4 overs against Dubai Daredevils (4 October 2026) and bowled Vtac Gorillas out for 71 (2 October 2026), so both batting and bowling have won games here.
- Double-header: this is the first of AMZ Properties' two games that day.
- Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Dubai Royals won the toss and chose to bat against Dairy Boys (4 October 2026). They also chose to bat after winning the toss in both of their 7 October 2026 games, as did AMZ Properties against Future Cricket Sports CC that evening. We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 70%. Our full pre-toss reasoning for DR vs AMZ — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.
Match Analysis: where Dubai Royals can win it
The game is likely to turn on the Dubai Royals batting. They made 139 for 4 and 151 for 2 batting first on 7 October 2026, while AMZ Properties made 109 for 5 batting first that evening.
For AMZ Properties the hope is a fast start. Their unbroken 96 for 0 against Mavericks CC came in 7.1 overs, and a start like that would put Dubai Royals under pressure whichever side bats first.
With the ball, Dubai Royals have bowled out Vtac Gorillas (71) and Mavericks CC (71). In a 10-over game one tight spell can decide it, so the first three overs of each innings matter.
Dubai Royals vs AMZ Properties prediction: Dubai Royals to win
Our AI model predicts Dubai Royals to win with a 72.7% chance, against 27.3% for AMZ Properties. That is a 73% chance for Dubai Royals, who won both of their 7 October 2026 games, by 68 runs and 50 runs.
The prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is bat first, and the scenario map shows Dubai Royals holding the same chance whichever side bats first.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Dubai Royals
|72.7%
|72.7%
|1.32
|1.38
|AMZ Properties
|27.3%
|27.3%
|3.10
|3.66
Efficiently priced. Dubai Royals at 1.32 sit under our fair odds of 1.38, and AMZ Properties at 3.10 sit under 3.66, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is bat first. Odds captured on 10 October 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Dubai Royals vs AMZ Properties in the ICCA i10x Summer Cup 2026?
Our AI model predicts Dubai Royals to beat AMZ Properties with a 72.7% win probability at the ICC Academy, Dubai on 10 October 2026. Dubai Royals beat Mavericks CC by 68 runs and Future Cricket Sports CC by 50 runs in their 7 October 2026 games.
What is the toss prediction for Dubai Royals vs AMZ Properties?
Our toss call for Dubai Royals against AMZ Properties (10 October 2026) is bat first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 70%. Dubai Royals chose to bat after winning the toss in both of their 7 October 2026 games.
What are the odds for Dubai Royals vs AMZ Properties?
The odds for Dubai Royals against AMZ Properties are 1.32 for Dubai Royals and 3.10 for AMZ Properties. Our fair odds are 1.38 and 3.66, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.
How have Dubai Royals and AMZ Properties done against the same opponents?
Dubai Royals beat Elegant Royals by seven wickets (2 October 2026), while AMZ Properties lost to Elegant Royals by 40 runs (3 October 2026). Both beat Mavericks CC: Dubai Royals by 68 runs on 7 October 2026 and AMZ Properties by 10 wickets on 3 October 2026.
How many overs are played in the ICCA i10x Summer Cup?
Each side bats for 10 overs in this competition at the ICC Academy, Dubai. In that format Dubai Royals made 151 for 2 against Future Cricket Sports CC (7 October 2026), and AMZ Properties reached 96 for 0 in 7.1 overs against Mavericks CC (3 October 2026).
Do AMZ Properties play twice on 10 October 2026?
Yes. AMZ Properties are also scheduled to play Dairy Boys in Match 21 later on 10 October 2026, so the game against Dubai Royals is the first of their two that day.
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