South Africa Champions start as favourites.

Our AI model predicts South Africa Champions to beat India Champions with a 61.4% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 10 October 2026 (9:00 pm IST, 15:30 UTC). South Africa Champions beat the Australian side by eight wickets here on 9 October 2026, while India Champions lost to England Champions by 21 runs on 4 October 2026.

Can Yuvraj Singh and Dhawal Kulkarni lift India Champions again?

India Champions opened their season with a 46-run win. On 3 October 2026 Australia Champions won the toss and chose to bowl, and India Champions made 196 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Yuvraj Singh top-scored with 71 off 44 balls against Australia Champions, and Yusuf Pathan added 37 off 20. Dhawal Kulkarni then took 4 for 44 in four overs, and the Australian reply was all out for 150 in 16.2 overs.

The second game went the other way. India Champions won the toss in the 4 October 2026 game against England Champions and chose to bowl, and the English side made 192 for 4.

Ambati Rayudu made 47 off 31 balls against England Champions and Robin Uthappa 31 off 12, but India Champions finished on 171 for 8, a 21-run defeat. Dhawal Kulkarni took 2 for 32 in four overs in that game.

Why South Africa Champions' batting makes them favourites

South Africa Champions have scored heavily at this ground. They won the toss in the 4 October 2026 game against West Indies Champions, chose to bat and made 242 for 5, a total built by Richard Levi's 87 off 39 balls and AB de Villiers' 70 off 39.

The bowlers then finished the job. Imran Tahir took 3 for 24 in four overs against West Indies Champions and Aaron Phangiso 3 for 49 in four, and the reply was all out for 145 in 18.2 overs, a 97-run win.

The chase on 9 October 2026 was even more emphatic. Australia Champions won the toss, chose to bat and made 209 for 5, with Hardus Viljoen taking 3 for 29 in four overs.

AB de Villiers then made 111 not out off 40 balls against Australia Champions, Richard Levi made 62 off 29, and South Africa Champions reached 210 for 2 in 15.4 overs to win by eight wickets.

Key Matchups: South Africa Champions' batting against Dhawal Kulkarni

AB de Villiers vs Dhawal Kulkarni: AB de Villiers made 111 not out off 40 balls in the 9 October 2026 win over Australia Champions. Dhawal Kulkarni took 4 for 44 in four overs in the 3 October 2026 win over Australia Champions, and India Champions need his wickets early.

Yuvraj Singh vs Imran Tahir: Yuvraj Singh made 71 off 44 balls against the Australian side (3 October 2026). Imran Tahir took 3 for 24 in four overs against the West Indies side (4 October 2026), so the middle overs could decide the game.

Ambati Rayudu vs Hardus Viljoen: Ambati Rayudu made 47 off 31 balls against the English side (4 October 2026). Hardus Viljoen took 3 for 29 in four overs in the 9 October 2026 win over Australia Champions, and his spell will test the India Champions middle order.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record South Africa Champions beat India Champions by 54 runs at the County Ground, Northampton on 10 July 2024, making 210 for 8 to India Champions' 156 for 6. They met again at Northampton on 22 July 2025, and South Africa Champions won by 88 runs (DLS method) after making 208 for 6; India Champions were 111 for 9 in 18.2 overs. Aaron Phangiso took 3 for 17 in four overs in that game. India Champions won the toss and chose to bowl first on 10 July 2024 and again on 22 July 2025.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah hosts this game on 10 October 2026. Pitch: South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 batting first against West Indies Champions (4 October 2026) and reached 210 for 2 in 15.4 overs against the Australian side (9 October 2026).

South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 batting first against West Indies Champions (4 October 2026) and reached 210 for 2 in 15.4 overs against the Australian side (9 October 2026). Start: 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC). The same slot on 9 October 2026 produced a five-wicket win for West Indies Champions over Bangladesh Champions.

9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC). The same slot on 9 October 2026 produced a five-wicket win for West Indies Champions over Bangladesh Champions. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Australia Champions chose to bat here on 9 October 2026 and lost by eight wickets, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls at 74%. See the toss prediction for INDCH vs SACH, locked in before the toss happens.

Match Analysis: where South Africa Champions can win it

The game is likely to turn on the South Africa Champions top order, which made 242 for 5 against West Indies Champions and 210 for 2 against Australia Champions.

For India Champions the hope rests on Yuvraj Singh with the bat and Dhawal Kulkarni with the ball. They made 196 for 7 batting first against Australia Champions and 171 for 8 chasing against England Champions, so they need a bigger total than either to test this batting line-up.

With the ball, Imran Tahir took 3 for 24 against West Indies Champions (4 October 2026) and 1 for 24 against Australia Champions (9 October 2026), and Hardus Viljoen took three wickets in the eight-wicket win.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions prediction: South Africa Champions

Our AI model predicts South Africa Champions to win with a 61.4% chance, against 38.6% for India Champions. That is a 61% chance for the South Africa side. They beat West Indies Champions (4 October 2026) and Australia Champions (9 October 2026) at this ground, and they beat India Champions by 54 runs in July 2024 and by 88 runs in July 2025.

The prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first, and the scenario map shows South Africa Champions holding the same chance whichever side bats first.