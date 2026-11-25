T20 · BBL · The Gabba, Brisbane

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How we made this Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we predict toss decisions.