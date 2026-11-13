We back Perth Scorchers Women, at 66.5%.

The Scorchers won their five WBBL games between 31 October and 11 November 2026.

Hobart Hurricanes Women lost their five between 29 October and 10 November 2026.

This 26th Match of the Women's Big Bash League starts at 10:10 am IST (04:40 UTC) on 19 November 2026, an afternoon start at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Which team is stronger, Hobart Hurricanes Women or Perth Scorchers Women?

Perth Scorchers Women, on this season's results.

They opened with a 9-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades Women in Perth (31 October 2026), when Beth Mooney made 58 not out off 40 balls for the Scorchers.

Sophie Devine then took 4 for 19 for Perth against Melbourne Stars Women at Junction Oval (2 November 2026), and Perth defended 124 for 9 to win by 15 runs.

In Sydney, Mooney made 80 not out off 55 balls for Perth Scorchers Women against Sydney Thunder Women (5 November 2026), and Alana King took 4 for 35 for the Scorchers in the 17-run win.

Devine made 55 off 24 balls for the Scorchers in a 6-wicket win over the Stars at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).

Three days later the Scorchers made 160 for 6 in 18.3 overs to beat the Thunder by 4 wickets in Perth (11 November 2026).

Hobart Hurricanes Women have had the opposite season.

Melbourne Stars Women beat them by 18 runs at Junction Oval (29 October 2026), and Sydney Sixers Women won by 87 runs in Sydney (1 November 2026).

Nicola Carey, the Hurricanes captain, made 62 off 43 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women against Melbourne Renegades Women in Hobart (4 November 2026).

The Renegades still won by 4 wickets.

Brisbane Heat Women then beat the Hurricanes by 4 wickets in Brisbane (7 November 2026).

Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against Adelaide Strikers Women at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026), and the Strikers won by 4 wickets.

Key matchups: Beth Mooney against Heather Graham, Nicola Carey against Alana King

Beth Mooney against Heather Graham. Mooney, the Scorchers captain, made 58 not out for Perth against the Renegades (31 October 2026) and 80 not out against the Thunder (5 November 2026).

Heather Graham took 3 for 24 for the Hurricanes against the Renegades in Hobart (4 November 2026) and 2 for 20 against the Heat in Brisbane (7 November 2026).

Her four overs at Mooney may decide Perth's total.

Nicola Carey against Alana King. Carey made 62 for Hobart against the Renegades (4 November 2026) and 66 not out against the Strikers (10 November 2026).

Alana King took 3 for 17 for the Scorchers against the Stars at Junction Oval (2 November 2026).

Her four overs against Carey may decide how many Hobart make.

HH-W vs PS-W head to head Hurricanes, WBBL 2024 and 2025 4 Scorchers, WBBL 2024 and 2025 0 Hobart Hurricanes Women won all four WBBL meetings of 2024 and 2025, the 2025 final among them. Newest first. 13 December 2025 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hurricanes by 8 wickets (WBBL final) 29 November 2025 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hurricanes by 7 wickets 23 November 2024 · W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth Hurricanes by 3 wickets 10 November 2024 · Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Hurricanes by 72 runs Outside the WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women beat the Hurricanes by 30 runs in the T20 Spring Challenge in Sydney (17 October 2026).

HH-W vs PS-W pitch report: Allan Border Field, Brisbane A chasing ground in 2026. The side batting second won both WBBL games at Allan Border Field in 2026, against first-innings totals of 154 for 5 and 116 for 9. WBBL 2026 games at the ground, and the two sides' only WBBL 2025 games there 7 November 2026 Hurricanes 116 for 9 · Heat 119 for 6 in 18.2 overs, won by 4 wickets. 30 October 2026 Heat 154 for 5 · Sixers 157 for 6 in 20 overs, won by 4 wickets. 12 November 2025 Scorchers 172 for 3 · beat the Heat by 23 runs. 9 November 2025 Thunder 181 for 8 · Hurricanes 182 for 4 in 19.3 overs, won by 6 wickets. Weather Cloudy and about 21 to 25°C through the game, with a 4 to 8% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 14 November, 20:03 IST. Brisbane Heat Women won the toss and bowled against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Allan Border Field and won by 4 wickets (7 November 2026).

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women prediction: we back the Scorchers at 67%

We back the Scorchers, 66.5%, with the market at 61.2%.

Form is the first reason.

Perth Scorchers Women won five out of five WBBL games up to 11 November 2026, and Hobart Hurricanes Women lost five out of five up to 10 November 2026.

The rivalry pulls the other way.

Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Perth Scorchers Women by 8 wickets in the WBBL 2025 final at Bellerive Oval (13 December 2025), and by 7 wickets at Bellerive Oval on 29 November 2025.

Melbet had the Scorchers at 1.55 at 20:05 IST (14 November), above our fair 1.50, an edge of about 3%. The Hurricanes' 2.44 sits under our 2.99.

What decides HH-W vs PS-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and bowled against Melbourne Stars Women (29 October 2026) and Sydney Sixers Women (1 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and bowled against Melbourne Stars Women (29 October 2026) and Sydney Sixers Women (1 November 2026). Beth Mooney. She made 80 not out off 55 balls for the Scorchers against the Thunder in Sydney (5 November 2026).

She made 80 not out off 55 balls for the Scorchers against the Thunder in Sydney (5 November 2026). Nicola Carey. The Hurricanes captain made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against the Strikers (10 November 2026).

The Hurricanes captain made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against the Strikers (10 November 2026). Alana King. She took 4 for 35 for Perth against the Thunder in Sydney (5 November 2026).