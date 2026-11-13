Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match 26 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Perth Scorchers Women to win, at 66.5%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Perth Scorchers Women to win, at 66.5%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 70%. We have published our pre-toss call for HH-W vs PS-W on the toss prediction page.
- • Key fact: Perth Scorchers Women won all five of their WBBL games from 31 October to 11 November 2026, while Hobart Hurricanes Women lost all five of theirs from 29 October to 10 November 2026.
- • Value: The Scorchers' fair odds are 1.50, and Melbet had them at 1.55 at 20:05 IST (14 November).
We back Perth Scorchers Women, at 66.5%.
The Scorchers won their five WBBL games between 31 October and 11 November 2026.
Hobart Hurricanes Women lost their five between 29 October and 10 November 2026.
This 26th Match of the Women's Big Bash League starts at 10:10 am IST (04:40 UTC) on 19 November 2026, an afternoon start at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
Which team is stronger, Hobart Hurricanes Women or Perth Scorchers Women?
Perth Scorchers Women, on this season's results.
They opened with a 9-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades Women in Perth (31 October 2026), when Beth Mooney made 58 not out off 40 balls for the Scorchers.
Sophie Devine then took 4 for 19 for Perth against Melbourne Stars Women at Junction Oval (2 November 2026), and Perth defended 124 for 9 to win by 15 runs.
In Sydney, Mooney made 80 not out off 55 balls for Perth Scorchers Women against Sydney Thunder Women (5 November 2026), and Alana King took 4 for 35 for the Scorchers in the 17-run win.
Devine made 55 off 24 balls for the Scorchers in a 6-wicket win over the Stars at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).
Three days later the Scorchers made 160 for 6 in 18.3 overs to beat the Thunder by 4 wickets in Perth (11 November 2026).
Hobart Hurricanes Women have had the opposite season.
Melbourne Stars Women beat them by 18 runs at Junction Oval (29 October 2026), and Sydney Sixers Women won by 87 runs in Sydney (1 November 2026).
Nicola Carey, the Hurricanes captain, made 62 off 43 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women against Melbourne Renegades Women in Hobart (4 November 2026).
The Renegades still won by 4 wickets.
Brisbane Heat Women then beat the Hurricanes by 4 wickets in Brisbane (7 November 2026).
Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against Adelaide Strikers Women at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026), and the Strikers won by 4 wickets.
Key matchups: Beth Mooney against Heather Graham, Nicola Carey against Alana King
Beth Mooney against Heather Graham. Mooney, the Scorchers captain, made 58 not out for Perth against the Renegades (31 October 2026) and 80 not out against the Thunder (5 November 2026).
Heather Graham took 3 for 24 for the Hurricanes against the Renegades in Hobart (4 November 2026) and 2 for 20 against the Heat in Brisbane (7 November 2026).
Her four overs at Mooney may decide Perth's total.
Nicola Carey against Alana King. Carey made 62 for Hobart against the Renegades (4 November 2026) and 66 not out against the Strikers (10 November 2026).
Alana King took 3 for 17 for the Scorchers against the Stars at Junction Oval (2 November 2026).
Her four overs against Carey may decide how many Hobart make.
HH-W vs PS-W head to head
Hurricanes, WBBL 2024 and 2025
4
Scorchers, WBBL 2024 and 2025
0
Hobart Hurricanes Women won all four WBBL meetings of 2024 and 2025, the 2025 final among them. Newest first.
Outside the WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women beat the Hurricanes by 30 runs in the T20 Spring Challenge in Sydney (17 October 2026).
HH-W vs PS-W pitch report: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
A chasing ground in 2026. The side batting second won both WBBL games at Allan Border Field in 2026, against first-innings totals of 154 for 5 and 116 for 9.
WBBL 2026 games at the ground, and the two sides' only WBBL 2025 games there
Hurricanes 116 for 9 · Heat 119 for 6 in 18.2 overs, won by 4 wickets.
Heat 154 for 5 · Sixers 157 for 6 in 20 overs, won by 4 wickets.
Scorchers 172 for 3 · beat the Heat by 23 runs.
Thunder 181 for 8 · Hurricanes 182 for 4 in 19.3 overs, won by 6 wickets.
Cloudy and about 21 to 25°C through the game, with a 4 to 8% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 14 November, 20:03 IST.
Brisbane Heat Women won the toss and bowled against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Allan Border Field and won by 4 wickets (7 November 2026).
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women prediction: we back the Scorchers at 67%
We back the Scorchers, 66.5%, with the market at 61.2%.
Form is the first reason.
Perth Scorchers Women won five out of five WBBL games up to 11 November 2026, and Hobart Hurricanes Women lost five out of five up to 10 November 2026.
The rivalry pulls the other way.
Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Perth Scorchers Women by 8 wickets in the WBBL 2025 final at Bellerive Oval (13 December 2025), and by 7 wickets at Bellerive Oval on 29 November 2025.
Melbet had the Scorchers at 1.55 at 20:05 IST (14 November), above our fair 1.50, an edge of about 3%. The Hurricanes' 2.44 sits under our 2.99.
What decides HH-W vs PS-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and bowled against Melbourne Stars Women (29 October 2026) and Sydney Sixers Women (1 November 2026).
- Beth Mooney. She made 80 not out off 55 balls for the Scorchers against the Thunder in Sydney (5 November 2026).
- Nicola Carey. The Hurricanes captain made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against the Strikers (10 November 2026).
- Alana King. She took 4 for 35 for Perth against the Thunder in Sydney (5 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Hobart Hurricanes Women
|33.5%
|38.8%
|2.44
|2.99
|Perth Scorchers Women
|66.5%
|61.2%
|1.55
|1.50
The Scorchers' price, 1.55, sits above our fair odds of 1.50. Melbet had the Scorchers at 1.55 and the Hurricanes at 2.44 at 20:05 IST (14 November).
At 2.44, the Hurricanes sit under our 2.99, so the edge is on the Scorchers. Odds captured on 14 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 5.3 points above the market on the Scorchers.
Form is the main reason. Perth won every WBBL game they played from 31 October to 11 November 2026, and Hobart lost every one from 29 October to 10 November 2026.
Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women odds
19 Nov 2026 · 10:10 IST
Match winner: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44, Perth Scorchers Women 1.55 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 23:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1HH-W
|2PS-W
|Payout
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44, Tie 25.00, Perth Scorchers Women 1.55 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 23:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1HH-W
|XTie
|2PS-W
|Payout
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.44
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.55
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match293.5
|1.90PlanBet
|1.76WinWin
|Hobart Hurricanes Women142.5
|1.92PlanBet
|1.74WinWin
|Perth Scorchers Women151.5
|1.92Melbet
|1.74Paripesa
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Perth Scorchers Women. Our AI model gives them a 66.5% chance against Hobart Hurricanes Women in Brisbane (19 November 2026). The Scorchers won all five WBBL games they played from 31 October to 11 November 2026, the fifth by 4 wickets against Sydney Thunder Women in Perth.
What is the toss prediction for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women?
Field first, at 70%. Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and bowled in both of their WBBL toss wins in 2026, against Melbourne Stars Women (29 October 2026) and Sydney Sixers Women (1 November 2026). Perth Scorchers Women won the toss and bowled against Melbourne Renegades Women in Perth (31 October 2026).
What are the odds for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women?
At 20:05 IST on 14 November, Melbet had Perth Scorchers Women at 1.55 and Hobart Hurricanes Women at 2.44. Our fair odds are 1.50 for the Scorchers and 2.99 for the Hurricanes, so the Scorchers' price sits above our number and the Hurricanes' price sits under it.
Is Allan Border Field a batting or bowling pitch?
A chasing ground in 2026. Brisbane Heat Women made 119 for 6 at Allan Border Field to beat the Hurricanes, who had made 116 for 9 (7 November 2026). Sydney Sixers Women made 157 for 6 in Brisbane to beat the Heat (30 October 2026). The forecast shows a 4 to 8% chance of rain in each hour of the game.
When did Hobart Hurricanes Women and Perth Scorchers Women last meet in the WBBL?
In the Women's Big Bash League 2025 final at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (13 December 2025), when Hobart Hurricanes Women made 141 for 2 in 15 overs and won by 8 wickets. Perth Scorchers Women won by 30 runs against the Hurricanes in the T20 Spring Challenge in Sydney (17 October 2026).
What time does Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women start?
At 10:10 am IST (04:40 UTC) on 19 November 2026. It is the 26th Match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026-27, a T20 game between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Perth Scorchers Women at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Our toss call for it is field first, at 70%.
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