We back Sudur Paschim, at 54%.

This is Qualifier 2 of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur (19 November 2026). The winner meets Lumbini Lions in the final on 21 November; the loser goes out.

Sudur Paschim won two of the three meetings between these sides. They beat Chitwan by 49 runs on 4 December 2025, then by 5 wickets on 2 November 2026. Chitwan won the first, by 33 runs (8 December 2024).

Which team is stronger, Sudur Paschim Royals or Chitwan Rhinos?

Sudur Paschim, narrowly. Their seven league games brought five wins and two defeats.

The Royals beat Chitwan by 5 wickets (2 November 2026), Karnali Yaks by 39 runs (6 November 2026), Janakpur Bolts by 27 runs (10 November 2026) and Kathmandu Gorkhas by 7 runs (13 November 2026).

Then Lumbini Lions beat them by 6 wickets in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026), after holding the Royals to 105 for 8 in 20 overs.

Dipendra Singh Airee made 52 off 51 balls for Sudur Paschim against Lumbini Lions in that Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).

Chitwan's seven league games brought three wins, three defeats and one game abandoned without a toss, against Lumbini Lions (31 October 2026).

The Rhinos beat Biratnagar Kings by 8 runs (27 October 2026), Pokhara Avengers by 30 runs (6 November 2026) and Janakpur Bolts by 4 wickets (13 November 2026).

Their last league game was a 24-run defeat to Karnali Yaks (15 November 2026). In the Eliminator, Chitwan made 204 for 4 in 20 overs against Kathmandu Gorkhas and won by 61 runs (18 November 2026).

Key matchups: Scott Kuggeleijn against Ravi Bopara, Ranjit Kumar against Dipendra Singh Airee

Scott Kuggeleijn against Ravi Bopara. Scott Kuggeleijn took 2 for 26 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Chitwan (2 November 2026).

Ravi Bopara made 49 off 40 balls for the Rhinos in that same game against the Royals (2 November 2026).

Scott Kuggeleijn took 3 for 13 in four overs for the Royals against Janakpur Bolts (10 November 2026).

Ranjit Kumar against Dipendra Singh Airee. Ranjit Kumar took 3 for 28 in four overs for Chitwan against the Royals (2 November 2026), and bowled Dipendra Singh Airee for 0 in that game.

Dipendra Singh Airee made 60 off 55 balls for Sudur Paschim against the Gorkhas (13 November 2026).

Rijan Dhakal against Anil Kharel. Rijan Dhakal took 4 for 24 in four overs for Chitwan against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026). For the Rhinos against Kathmandu Gorkhas (9 November 2026), Rijan Dhakal took 3 for 14 in four overs.

Anil Kharel took 3 for 23 in three overs for the Royals against Pokhara Avengers (28 October 2026). Anil Kharel also took 2 for 18 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Kathmandu Gorkhas (13 November 2026).

SPR vs CHR head to head Sudur Paschim wins 2 Chitwan wins 1 Sudur Paschim lead 2-1 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, all three at Kirtipur. Newest first. 2 November 2026 · Kirtipur Sudur Paschim by 5 wickets 4 December 2025 · Kirtipur Sudur Paschim by 49 runs 8 December 2024 · Kirtipur Chitwan by 33 runs In the most recent meeting (2 November 2026), the Royals held Chitwan to 129 for 6, then made 131 for 5 in 16.4 overs to win by 5 wickets.

SPR vs CHR pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Mostly the bowlers' ground in these two sides' recent games: Lumbini Lions held Sudur Paschim to 105 for 8 at Kirtipur (17 November 2026), with one big total, Chitwan's 204 for 4 the next day (18 November 2026). The two sides' latest Kirtipur games, newest first. 18 November 2026 Chitwan 204 for 4 in 20 overs · Kathmandu Gorkhas 143 for 9 in 20 overs 17 November 2026 Royals 105 for 8 in 20 overs · Lumbini Lions 108 for 4 in 16.4 overs 15 November 2026 Karnali Yaks 153 for 8 in 20 overs · Chitwan all out for 129 in 19.1 overs 13 November 2026 Royals 125 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu Gorkhas 118 for 7 in 20 overs Weather Clear and dry at the start, about 17°C with 65% humidity, about 13°C late in the game, and a 0% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 18 November, 22:44 IST. Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded against Sudur Paschim in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026), then won by 6 wickets.

SPR vs CHR prediction: we back Sudur Paschim Royals at 54%

We back Sudur Paschim at 54%; the market has them at 52.9%.

The head-to-head is the first reason. In the 2025 meeting (4 December 2025), the Royals made 169 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chitwan were then all out for 120 in 17.1 overs, and Sudur Paschim won that game by 49 runs.

Their bowling is the second. Janakpur Bolts were all out for 93 in 19.5 overs against the Royals (10 November 2026). Kathmandu Gorkhas made 118 for 7 against Sudur Paschim three days later (13 November 2026).

Chitwan's best answer is their batting. The Rhinos made 204 for 4 against Kathmandu Gorkhas in the Eliminator (18 November 2026) and won by 61 runs.

Melbet had Sudur Paschim at 1.78 at 22:44 IST (18 November), under our fair odds of 1.86. Our toss call is field first, at 66%.

What decides SPR vs CHR

The toss. Our call is field first, at 66%. The Royals won the toss and fielded against Chitwan at Kirtipur (2 November 2026), then won by 5 wickets.

Our call is field first, at 66%. The Royals won the toss and fielded against Chitwan at Kirtipur (2 November 2026), then won by 5 wickets. Sudur Paschim's batting. Lumbini Lions held the Royals to 105 for 8 in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).

Lumbini Lions held the Royals to 105 for 8 in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026). Ravi Bopara. Ravi Bopara made 55 off 35 balls for Chitwan against Kathmandu Gorkhas (9 November 2026).