T20 · 26th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Allan Border Field, Brisbane

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

In this tournament, 15 of the 22 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 11 of the 22 decided games.

The latest 12 of the 22 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.