Toss predictions
SS-W v MR-W Bowl first 70% 15/11 05:30 IST CHR v KAY Bowl first 71% 15/11 12:15 IST RDC v ARA Bowl first 88% 15/11 17:00 IST EE v UBL Bowl first 88% 15/11 19:15 IST UT v YL Bowl first 88% 15/11 21:30 IST HP v AND Bowl first 89% 16/11 09:00 IST KAR v UP Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST MP v ASM Bowl first 79% 16/11 11:00 IST UTK v GOA Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST JK v TN Bowl first 83% 16/11 11:00 IST TRP v PUD Bowl first 56% 16/11 13:30 IST ST-W v MS-W Bowl first 72% 16/11 13:40 IST

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction (HH-W vs PS-W)

T20 · 26th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Toss 09:40 IST (expected)
Thu 19 Nov · Match 10:10 IST · 14:40 local
Our toss call
Bowl first 70%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament15 of 22 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 539 of 832 right →
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament15 of 22 bowl The latest 12 of the 22 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 15 of the 22 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 11 of the 22 decided games.

  • 14 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
  • 14 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
  • 11 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women batted
  • 10 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
  • 8 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
  • 8 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
  • 7 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
  • 7 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
  • 6 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted
  • 5 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
Ground
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Start
Daytime start, 19 November, 10:10 IST / 14:40 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

2.442.202.402.602.80Sat 17:20now2.592.31
  • Odds now2.44 · 39% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first2.31 · 41% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first2.59 · 37% to win
Paripesa Bet at 2.44

Perth Scorchers Women

1.551.451.551.601.65Sat 17:20now1.611.50
  • Odds now1.55 · 61% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.50 · 63% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.61 · 59% to win
Melbet Bet at 1.55

Best odds · match winner

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How we made this Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.

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HH-W vs PS-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the HH-W vs PS-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 19 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in HH-W vs PS-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 70%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the HH-W vs PS-W toss?

The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 19 November, 30 minutes before the 10:10 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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