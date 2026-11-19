We back Lumbini Lions, at 58%.

This is the final of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur (21 November 2026).

Lumbini are the defending champions. They beat Sudur Paschim by 6 wickets in the 2025 final (13 December 2025).

The Royals also lost the 2024 final, to Janakpur Bolts by 5 wickets (21 December 2024).

Lumbini came through Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026) and Sudur Paschim through Qualifier 2 (19 November 2026).

Which team is stronger, Lumbini Lions or Sudur Paschim Royals?

Lumbini, on recent form. The Lions lost one league game, to Kathmandu Gorkhas (7 November 2026). They then won Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).

The Lions beat Pokhara Avengers by 8 wickets (3 November 2026) and Janakpur Bolts by 16 runs (5 November 2026).

They also beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets (12 November 2026) and Biratnagar Kings by 4 wickets (14 November 2026).

Lumbini won the opener against Sudur Paschim by 7 wickets (26 October 2026), after the Royals were all out for 87 in 17.2 overs.

Then Lumbini beat them by 6 wickets on 17 November 2026, in the first qualifier, after holding the Royals to 105 for 8 in 20 overs.

Rohit Paudel made 47 not out off 32 balls for Lumbini against Pokhara Avengers (3 November 2026).

D'Arcy Short made 46 off 34 balls for the Lions against Karnali Yaks (12 November 2026).

The Royals won five of their seven league games. They then lost to Lumbini in the first qualifier and beat Chitwan Rhinos in the second.

Their two league defeats came against Lumbini (26 October 2026) and against Biratnagar Kings, in a game cut to five overs a side (31 October 2026).

The Royals beat Chitwan Rhinos by 5 wickets (2 November 2026) and Karnali Yaks by 39 runs (6 November 2026).

They also beat Janakpur Bolts by 27 runs (10 November 2026) and Kathmandu Gorkhas by 7 runs (13 November 2026).

In Qualifier 2, Chitwan made 133 for 9 in 20 overs (19 November 2026).

Sudur Paschim replied with 136 for 7 in 19.5 overs and won by 3 wickets, with one ball left.

Key matchups: Kishor Mahato against Dipendra Singh Airee, Niroshan Dickwella against Tharindu Ratnayake

Kishor Mahato against Dipendra Singh Airee. Kishor Mahato took 4 for 22 in four overs for Lumbini in that opener (26 October 2026).

He bowled Dipendra Singh Airee for 27 off 23 balls in that game.

In Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026), Dipendra Singh Airee made 52 off 51 balls for Sudur Paschim.

He was caught by D'Arcy Short off the bowling of Kishor Mahato.

Dipendra Singh Airee made 60 off 55 balls for the Royals against Kathmandu Gorkhas (13 November 2026).

Niroshan Dickwella against Tharindu Ratnayake. Niroshan Dickwella made 59 not out off 37 balls for Lumbini in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).

Tharindu Ratnayake took 2 for 25 in four overs for the Royals in that same Qualifier 1 against the Lions (17 November 2026).

D'Arcy Short against Scott Kuggeleijn. D'Arcy Short made 40 off 18 balls for Lumbini against the Royals in the opener (26 October 2026).

For the Lions against Biratnagar Kings (14 November 2026), D'Arcy Short made 45 off 38 balls.

Scott Kuggeleijn took 3 for 13 in four overs for the Royals against Janakpur Bolts (10 November 2026).

Scott Kuggeleijn also took 2 for 26 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Chitwan Rhinos (2 November 2026).

LUL vs SPR head to head Lumbini wins 3 Sudur Paschim wins 2 Lumbini lead 3-2 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, all five at Kirtipur. Newest first. 17 November 2026 · Kirtipur Lumbini by 6 wickets 26 October 2026 · Kirtipur Lumbini by 7 wickets 13 December 2025 · Kirtipur Lumbini by 6 wickets 27 November 2025 · Kirtipur Sudur Paschim by 7 wickets 7 December 2024 · Kirtipur Sudur Paschim by 45 runs In the 2025 final (13 December 2025), Sudur Paschim were all out for 85 in 19.1 overs, and Lumbini won by 6 wickets.

LUL vs SPR pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Mostly the bowlers' ground in these sides' latest games. The Lions held Sudur Paschim to 105 for 8 at Kirtipur (17 November 2026). The two sides' latest Kirtipur games, newest first. 19 November 2026 Chitwan 133 for 9 in 20 overs · Royals 136 for 7 in 19.5 overs 17 November 2026 Royals 105 for 8 in 20 overs · Lions 108 for 4 in 16.4 overs 14 November 2026 Biratnagar Kings 166 for 4 in 20 overs · Lions 168 for 6 in 19.5 overs 13 November 2026 Royals 125 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu Gorkhas 118 for 7 in 20 overs Weather Clear and dry, about 18°C at the start and 14°C late on, 64% humidity, a 0% chance of rain. Forecast read 20 November, 00:07 IST. Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded against the Royals on 17 November 2026, then won by 6 wickets.

LUL vs SPR prediction: we back Lumbini Lions at 58%

We back Lumbini at 58%; the market has them at 57.5%.

The head-to-head is the first reason.

Lumbini beat the Royals by 7 wickets in the opener (26 October 2026) and by 6 wickets in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).

Their bowling is the second. Sudur Paschim were all out for 87 against the Lions (26 October 2026).

The Royals made 105 for 8 against Lumbini on 17 November 2026.

Sudur Paschim's best answer is their own attack. Janakpur Bolts were all out for 93 against the Royals (10 November 2026).

Kathmandu Gorkhas made 118 for 7 against Sudur Paschim three days later (13 November 2026).

Melbet had Lumbini at 1.64 at 00:07 IST (20 November), under our fair odds of 1.74. Our toss call is field first, at 66%.

What decides LUL vs SPR

The toss. Our call is field first, at 66%. The Lions won the toss and fielded against Sudur Paschim on 26 October and 17 November 2026, and won both games.

Our call is field first, at 66%. The Lions won the toss and fielded against Sudur Paschim on 26 October and 17 November 2026, and won both games. Lumbini's seamers. Ruben Trumpelmann took 2 for 14 in four overs for Lumbini in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).

Ruben Trumpelmann took 2 for 14 in four overs for Lumbini in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026). The Royals' captain. Dipendra Singh Airee made 51 not out off 36 balls for Sudur Paschim against Pokhara Avengers (28 October 2026).