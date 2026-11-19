Lumbini Lions vs Sudur Paschim Royals Final Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Lumbini Lions to win, at 58%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Lumbini Lions to win, at 58%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 66%. We log every toss call publicly — the Lumbini Lions vs Sudur Paschim Royals pick is on the toss page.
- • Key fact: Lumbini beat Sudur Paschim in the 2025 final (13 December 2025) and again in the first qualifier (17 November 2026).
- • Value: Lumbini's fair odds are 1.74, and Melbet had them at 1.64 at 00:07 IST (20 November).
We back Lumbini Lions, at 58%.
This is the final of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur (21 November 2026).
Lumbini are the defending champions. They beat Sudur Paschim by 6 wickets in the 2025 final (13 December 2025).
The Royals also lost the 2024 final, to Janakpur Bolts by 5 wickets (21 December 2024).
Lumbini came through Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026) and Sudur Paschim through Qualifier 2 (19 November 2026).
Which team is stronger, Lumbini Lions or Sudur Paschim Royals?
Lumbini, on recent form. The Lions lost one league game, to Kathmandu Gorkhas (7 November 2026). They then won Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).
The Lions beat Pokhara Avengers by 8 wickets (3 November 2026) and Janakpur Bolts by 16 runs (5 November 2026).
They also beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets (12 November 2026) and Biratnagar Kings by 4 wickets (14 November 2026).
Lumbini won the opener against Sudur Paschim by 7 wickets (26 October 2026), after the Royals were all out for 87 in 17.2 overs.
Then Lumbini beat them by 6 wickets on 17 November 2026, in the first qualifier, after holding the Royals to 105 for 8 in 20 overs.
Rohit Paudel made 47 not out off 32 balls for Lumbini against Pokhara Avengers (3 November 2026).
D'Arcy Short made 46 off 34 balls for the Lions against Karnali Yaks (12 November 2026).
The Royals won five of their seven league games. They then lost to Lumbini in the first qualifier and beat Chitwan Rhinos in the second.
Their two league defeats came against Lumbini (26 October 2026) and against Biratnagar Kings, in a game cut to five overs a side (31 October 2026).
The Royals beat Chitwan Rhinos by 5 wickets (2 November 2026) and Karnali Yaks by 39 runs (6 November 2026).
They also beat Janakpur Bolts by 27 runs (10 November 2026) and Kathmandu Gorkhas by 7 runs (13 November 2026).
In Qualifier 2, Chitwan made 133 for 9 in 20 overs (19 November 2026).
Sudur Paschim replied with 136 for 7 in 19.5 overs and won by 3 wickets, with one ball left.
Key matchups: Kishor Mahato against Dipendra Singh Airee, Niroshan Dickwella against Tharindu Ratnayake
Kishor Mahato against Dipendra Singh Airee. Kishor Mahato took 4 for 22 in four overs for Lumbini in that opener (26 October 2026).
He bowled Dipendra Singh Airee for 27 off 23 balls in that game.
In Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026), Dipendra Singh Airee made 52 off 51 balls for Sudur Paschim.
He was caught by D'Arcy Short off the bowling of Kishor Mahato.
Dipendra Singh Airee made 60 off 55 balls for the Royals against Kathmandu Gorkhas (13 November 2026).
Niroshan Dickwella against Tharindu Ratnayake. Niroshan Dickwella made 59 not out off 37 balls for Lumbini in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).
Tharindu Ratnayake took 2 for 25 in four overs for the Royals in that same Qualifier 1 against the Lions (17 November 2026).
D'Arcy Short against Scott Kuggeleijn. D'Arcy Short made 40 off 18 balls for Lumbini against the Royals in the opener (26 October 2026).
For the Lions against Biratnagar Kings (14 November 2026), D'Arcy Short made 45 off 38 balls.
Scott Kuggeleijn took 3 for 13 in four overs for the Royals against Janakpur Bolts (10 November 2026).
Scott Kuggeleijn also took 2 for 26 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Chitwan Rhinos (2 November 2026).
LUL vs SPR head to head
Lumbini wins
3
Sudur Paschim wins
2
Lumbini lead 3-2 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, all five at Kirtipur. Newest first.
In the 2025 final (13 December 2025), Sudur Paschim were all out for 85 in 19.1 overs, and Lumbini won by 6 wickets.
LUL vs SPR pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Mostly the bowlers' ground in these sides' latest games. The Lions held Sudur Paschim to 105 for 8 at Kirtipur (17 November 2026).
The two sides' latest Kirtipur games, newest first.
Chitwan 133 for 9 in 20 overs · Royals 136 for 7 in 19.5 overs
Royals 105 for 8 in 20 overs · Lions 108 for 4 in 16.4 overs
Biratnagar Kings 166 for 4 in 20 overs · Lions 168 for 6 in 19.5 overs
Royals 125 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu Gorkhas 118 for 7 in 20 overs
Clear and dry, about 18°C at the start and 14°C late on, 64% humidity, a 0% chance of rain. Forecast read 20 November, 00:07 IST.
Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded against the Royals on 17 November 2026, then won by 6 wickets.
LUL vs SPR prediction: we back Lumbini Lions at 58%
We back Lumbini at 58%; the market has them at 57.5%.
The head-to-head is the first reason.
Lumbini beat the Royals by 7 wickets in the opener (26 October 2026) and by 6 wickets in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).
Their bowling is the second. Sudur Paschim were all out for 87 against the Lions (26 October 2026).
The Royals made 105 for 8 against Lumbini on 17 November 2026.
Sudur Paschim's best answer is their own attack. Janakpur Bolts were all out for 93 against the Royals (10 November 2026).
Kathmandu Gorkhas made 118 for 7 against Sudur Paschim three days later (13 November 2026).
Melbet had Lumbini at 1.64 at 00:07 IST (20 November), under our fair odds of 1.74. Our toss call is field first, at 66%.
What decides LUL vs SPR
- The toss. Our call is field first, at 66%. The Lions won the toss and fielded against Sudur Paschim on 26 October and 17 November 2026, and won both games.
- Lumbini's seamers. Ruben Trumpelmann took 2 for 14 in four overs for Lumbini in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026).
- The Royals' captain. Dipendra Singh Airee made 51 not out off 36 balls for Sudur Paschim against Pokhara Avengers (28 October 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Lumbini Lions
|58%
|57.5%
|1.64
|1.74
|Sudur Paschim Royals
|42%
|42.5%
|2.22
|2.35
Lumbini's 1.64 sits under our fair odds of 1.74. Melbet had Lumbini at 1.64 at 00:07 IST (20 November).
Melbet had Sudur Paschim at 2.22 at 00:07 IST (20 November), under our fair 2.35.
Where the books sit. Our model is half a point above the market on Lumbini, so the market agrees.
Both prices sat under our numbers at that read, so the toss call, field first at 66%, is the angle.
Nepal Premier League
Lumbini Lions vs Sudur Paschim Royals odds
21 Nov 2026 · 16:45 IST
Match winner: Lumbini Lions 1.63, Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 00:35–00:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1LUL
|2SPR
|Payout
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.63
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.63
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.63
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.63
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.63
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.63
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.63
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout94.5%
1X2: Lumbini Lions 1.64, Tie 25.00, Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 00:35–00:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1LUL
|XTie
|2SPR
|Payout
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.64
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.64
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.64
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.64
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.64
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.64
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Lumbini Lions 1.64
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals 2.23
|Payout91.2%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Lumbini Lions vs Sudur Paschim Royals in the Nepal Premier League 2026 final?
Lumbini. Our AI model gives them a 58% chance against Sudur Paschim Royals in the final at Kirtipur (21 November 2026). The Lions lead the head-to-head 3-2, beat the Royals by 6 wickets in Qualifier 1 (17 November 2026) and won the 2025 final against them.
What is the toss prediction for LUL vs SPR?
Field first, at 66%. The Lions won the toss and fielded against Sudur Paschim at Kirtipur on 26 October and 17 November 2026, and won both games. In Qualifier 2, Chitwan Rhinos won the toss and batted against the Royals (19 November 2026), then lost by 3 wickets.
What are the odds for LUL vs SPR?
At 00:07 IST (20 November), Melbet had Lumbini at 1.64 and Sudur Paschim at 2.22. Our fair odds are 1.74 for Lumbini and 2.35 for Sudur Paschim, so both prices sat under our numbers at that read, and the toss is where we see the angle.
Is Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
Mostly a bowling one in these sides' November 2026 games. The Lions held Sudur Paschim to 105 for 8 at Kirtipur on 17 November 2026. The Royals held Chitwan Rhinos to 133 for 9 two days later (19 November 2026). Lumbini made 168 for 6 to beat Biratnagar Kings at Kirtipur (14 November 2026).
When did Lumbini Lions and Sudur Paschim Royals last play each other?
Their last meeting was Qualifier 1 of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur on 17 November 2026. Sudur Paschim made 105 for 8 in 20 overs. Lumbini replied with 108 for 4 in 16.4 overs and won by 6 wickets. The Lions lead the head-to-head 3-2 across five meetings, all at Kirtipur.
Where is LUL vs SPR played?
Lumbini against Sudur Paschim, the final of the Nepal Premier League 2026, is played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur (21 November 2026). The Lions won the 2025 final at Kirtipur against the Royals, and Janakpur Bolts beat Sudur Paschim in the 2024 final at the same ground.
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