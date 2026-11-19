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Lumbini Lions vs Sudur Paschim Royals Toss Prediction (LUL vs SPR)

T20 · Final · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Toss 16:15 IST (expected) Sat 21 Nov · Match 16:45 IST · 17:00 local

Our toss call Bowl first 66% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 21 of 30 bowl

Lumbini Lions 5 of 5 bowl

Sudur Paschim Royals 3 of 4 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 21 of 30 bowl Bat Bat Bowl Bowl Bat The latest 12 of the 30 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 21 of the 30 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 19 November 2026. Chasing sides won 14 of the 30 decided games. Chitwan Rhinos batted

Chitwan Rhinos batted

Lumbini Lions bowled

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled

Karnali Yaks batted

Lumbini Lions bowled

Janakpur Bolts batted

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled

Karnali Yaks batted

Pokhara Avengers batted

Sudur Paschim Royals batted

Chitwan Rhinos bowled Lumbini Lions 5 of 5 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Lumbini Lions' 5 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 5 of their 5 toss wins. On 17 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

bowled

bowled

bowled Sudur Paschim Royals 3 of 4 bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Bowl Sudur Paschim Royals' 4 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they batted. batted

bowled

bowled

bowled Ground Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Start Afternoon start, 21 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Lumbini Lions Market odds, checked 00:30 IST After the toss, 16:15 IST 1.63 1.55 1.60 1.65 1.70 Thu 22:15 Fri now 1.69 1.58 Odds now 1.63 · 58% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.58 · 60% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.69 · 56% to win Bet at 1.63 → Sudur Paschim Royals Market odds, checked 00:30 IST After the toss, 16:15 IST 2.23 2.10 2.20 2.30 2.40 Thu 22:15 Fri now 2.33 2.14 Odds now 2.23 · 42% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 2.14 · 44% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.33 · 40% to win Bet at 2.23 →

How we made this Lumbini Lions vs Sudur Paschim Royals toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

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LUL vs SPR toss prediction FAQ Who will win the LUL vs SPR toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 21 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in LUL vs SPR? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 5 of their 5 toss wins. In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. What time is the LUL vs SPR toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 21 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.