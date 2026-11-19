Lumbini Lions vs Sudur Paschim Royals Toss Prediction (LUL vs SPR)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament21 of 30 bowl
- Lumbini Lions5 of 5 bowl
- Sudur Paschim Royals3 of 4 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament21 of 30 bowl The latest 12 of the 30 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 21 of the 30 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 19 November 2026. Chasing sides won 14 of the 30 decided games.
- 19 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos batted
- 18 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos batted
- 17 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 15 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
- 15 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
- 14 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 13 November 2026Janakpur Bolts batted
- 13 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
- 12 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
- 12 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
- 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
- 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
Lumbini Lions5 of 5 bowl Lumbini Lions' 5 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 5 of their 5 toss wins. On 17 November 2026 they bowled.
- 17 November 2026bowled
- 14 November 2026bowled
- 7 November 2026bowled
- 3 November 2026bowled
- 26 October 2026bowled
Sudur Paschim Royals3 of 4 bowl Sudur Paschim Royals' 4 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they batted.
- 10 November 2026batted
- 2 November 2026bowled
- 31 October 2026bowled
- 28 October 2026bowled
- Ground
- Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
- Start
- Afternoon start, 21 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Lumbini Lions
- Odds now1.63 · 58% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.58 · 60% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.69 · 56% to win
Sudur Paschim Royals
- Odds now2.23 · 42% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.14 · 44% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.33 · 40% to win
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How we made this Lumbini Lions vs Sudur Paschim Royals toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
LUL vs SPR toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the LUL vs SPR toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 21 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in LUL vs SPR?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 5 of their 5 toss wins. In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins.
What time is the LUL vs SPR toss?
The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 21 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
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