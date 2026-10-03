India beat Pakistan by 19 runs: Asian Games gold

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma lifted India to 211 for 6, and Pakistan finished on 192 for 6 in Nisshin. Our AI had India at 68.7% before the match.

Toss Bat first Called it ✓ India won the toss and chose to bat.

India won the Asian Games final by 19 runs against Pakistan at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on 3 October, and take the gold medal.

Where it was won

India won the toss and chose to bat. Abhishek Sharma hit 61 off 28 balls, with three fours and seven sixes, and India had 81 on the board after the powerplay. Tilak Varma then finished unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls, and Shivam Dube added 27 off 15, as India reached 211 for 6.

Hasan Nawaz kept Pakistan in the chase with 96 off 51 balls, until Shivam Dube had him caught by Sanju Samson.

Nawaz hit five fours and seven sixes, and Saim Ayub made 29 off 22. For India, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar each took 2 for 29 from their four overs, and Dube took 2 for 33. Pakistan finished on 192 for 6.

The call: India at 68.7%

Our AI gave India a 68.7% chance before the match, and they won by 19 runs. We called bat first at the toss, and India won it and chose to bat.

In the bronze-medal match earlier on 3 October, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to take the bronze medal.