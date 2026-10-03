India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Shai Hope 162 not out

Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 took West Indies to 352 for 5 and a five-wicket win over India in New Chandigarh. India take the ODI series 2-1.

West Indies beat India by five wickets in the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh on 3 October, their first win of the series.

Where it was won

India won the toss and chose to bat. Jayden Seales removed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the third over to make it 4 for 2, and finished with 3 for 62. Rohit Sharma (92 off 85 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) then added 137 for the third wicket, and KL Rahul hit 129 not out off 87 balls, with ten fours and six sixes.

At 290 for 5 in the 44th over, Hope and Gudakesh Motie put on the last 62 runs together.

Hope opened the chase and was still there at the end, with 17 fours and three sixes. He and Amir Jangoo (67 off 56) took West Indies from 41 for 1 to 150 for 2, and Keemo Paul added 44 off 35. West Indies scored at 7.28 an over, to India’s 7.02.

The call: India at 86.2%

Our AI gave India an 86.2% chance before the match, and West Indies, at 13.8%, chased down India’s 351 to take the game. We called field first; India won the toss and chose to bat. Picks we rate at 65% or more have come off 129 times in 150.

The two teams start a T20I series on Tuesday 6 October in Lucknow.