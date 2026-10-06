India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer 102 not out

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 102 off 43 balls took India past West Indies' 171 with 32 balls to spare in Lucknow. Our AI had India at 77% before the match.

India beat West Indies by 8 wickets in the first T20I in Lucknow on 6 October, reaching 172 for 2 with 32 balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the series.

Where it was won

West Indies were 44 for 3 in the sixth over before Shai Hope (52 off 37) and Sherfane Rutherford (56 off 34) added 63 for the fourth wicket. Naman Dhir took 3 for 31, Axar Patel 2 for 26 and Kuldeep Yadav 2 for 33, and West Indies were all out for 171 in 19.1 overs.

From 107 for 4 in the 12th over, West Indies lost four wickets for 28 runs to be 135 for 8.

India slipped to 35 for 2 in the fourth over, then Shreyas Iyer took over. He made 102 not out off 43 balls, with ten fours and six sixes, and added an unbroken 137 with Ishan Kishan (37 not out off 27). India scored at 11.73 an over, to West Indies' 8.92.

The call: India at 77%

Our AI gave India a 77% chance before the match, and they won by 8 wickets. We called field first at the toss; India won it and chose to bowl. Picks we rate at 65% or more have come off 135 times in 157. The second T20I is on 9 October.