Kevin Pietersen is Dafabet's new global brand ambassador

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has joined Dafabet as its global brand ambassador. Here is his England record and what the deal means for our readers.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen MBE is Dafabet's new global brand ambassador. Dafabet says he will share his view of the game and behind-the-scenes stories with fans on its platforms.

His England record

Pietersen played 104 Tests for England and made 8,181 runs, with 23 hundreds. In white-ball cricket he scored 4,440 runs in 136 one-day internationals and 1,176 in 37 T20 internationals.

What he said

In Dafabet's announcement, Pietersen said:

"Cricket has given me so much over the years, and I'm looking forward to connecting with fans in new ways, sharing my experiences, and contributing to the growth of the game globally."

What it means for our readers

Dafabet is one of the bookmakers we work with, and our readers get an exclusive welcome offer there: 200% up to ₹20,000 plus a ₹500 free bet. The details and terms are in our Dafabet review.

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