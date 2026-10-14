Feature
Kevin Pietersen is Dafabet's new global brand ambassador
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has joined Dafabet as its global brand ambassador. Here is his England record and what the deal means for our readers.
- 8,181 Test runs for England, in 104 Tests
- 23 Test hundreds
- 4,440 ODI runs in 136 matches
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen MBE is Dafabet's new global brand ambassador. Dafabet says he will share his view of the game and behind-the-scenes stories with fans on its platforms.
His England record
Pietersen played 104 Tests for England and made 8,181 runs, with 23 hundreds. In white-ball cricket he scored 4,440 runs in 136 one-day internationals and 1,176 in 37 T20 internationals.
What he said
In Dafabet's announcement, Pietersen said:
"Cricket has given me so much over the years, and I'm looking forward to connecting with fans in new ways, sharing my experiences, and contributing to the growth of the game globally."
What it means for our readers
Dafabet is one of the bookmakers we work with, and our readers get an exclusive welcome offer there: 200% up to ₹20,000 plus a ₹500 free bet. The details and terms are in our Dafabet review.
Our picks for today's games, each with its win chance, are on today's tips.
Quick quiz
How many Test hundreds did Kevin Pietersen make for England?