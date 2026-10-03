Toss predictions
SACH v WICH Bowl first 56% 4/10 17:00 IST INDCH v ENGCH Bowl first 73% 4/10 21:00 IST BHR v THAI Bowl first 60% 5/10 06:45 IST AUSCH v PAKCH Bowl first 58% 5/10 17:00 IST BANCH v ENGCH Bowl first 74% 5/10 21:00 IST

Readers v our AI Asian Games 2026

Asian Games final: India bat first, readers back India

17 readers voted in our Telegram poll before the Pakistan v India final: 65% backed India. Our AI has India at 69%.

By CricketPrediction.comchecked on two scorecards

  • 17 readers voted
  • 65% backed India
  • 69% our AI on India

Our calls before the match

Match
India to win (68.7%) Called it ✓
Toss
Bat first Called it ✓ India won the toss and chose to bat.

Our match preview Our toss call

India won the toss in the Asian Games final and chose to bat first. Our readers back India as well: 11 of the 17 who voted in our Telegram poll picked them, and our AI has India at 69%. The match starts at 10:00 am IST.

How the vote went

India took 11 votes and Pakistan 6, a 65% share for India. The poll closed at 9:25 am IST, when picks for the final closed. The final is the gold medal match; earlier today Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs for bronze.

The toss

India chose to bat, as our toss call expected: bat first, at 55%. In both semi-finals on 1 October, the toss winners chose to bowl.

Our full preview of the final, with the pick and the numbers behind it, is here.

Quick quiz

How many readers voted in our final poll?

Next up

India v West Indies

West Indies tour of India 2026 · Tue 6 Oct, 19:00 IST

Our pick: India (77%)

See our full preview Our toss call

Your call? Vote in our Telegram channel