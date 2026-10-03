Asian Games final: India bat first, readers back India

17 readers voted in our Telegram poll before the Pakistan v India final: 65% backed India. Our AI has India at 69%.

Toss Bat first Called it ✓ India won the toss and chose to bat.

India won the toss in the Asian Games final and chose to bat first. Our readers back India as well: 11 of the 17 who voted in our Telegram poll picked them, and our AI has India at 69%. The match starts at 10:00 am IST.

How the vote went

India took 11 votes and Pakistan 6, a 65% share for India. The poll closed at 9:25 am IST, when picks for the final closed. The final is the gold medal match; earlier today Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs for bronze.

The toss

India chose to bat, as our toss call expected: bat first, at 55%. In both semi-finals on 1 October, the toss winners chose to bowl.

Our full preview of the final, with the pick and the numbers behind it, is here.