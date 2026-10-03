Readers v our AI Asian Games 2026
Asian Games final: India bat first, readers back India
17 readers voted in our Telegram poll before the Pakistan v India final: 65% backed India. Our AI has India at 69%.
- 17 readers voted
- 65% backed India
- 69% our AI on India
Our calls before the match
- Match
- India to win (68.7%) Called it ✓
- Toss
- Bat first Called it ✓ India won the toss and chose to bat.
India won the toss in the Asian Games final and chose to bat first. Our readers back India as well: 11 of the 17 who voted in our Telegram poll picked them, and our AI has India at 69%. The match starts at 10:00 am IST.
How the vote went
India took 11 votes and Pakistan 6, a 65% share for India. The poll closed at 9:25 am IST, when picks for the final closed. The final is the gold medal match; earlier today Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs for bronze.
The toss
India chose to bat, as our toss call expected: bat first, at 55%. In both semi-finals on 1 October, the toss winners chose to bowl.
Our full preview of the final, with the pick and the numbers behind it, is here.
Quick quiz
How many readers voted in our final poll?
Next up
India v West Indies
West Indies tour of India 2026 · Tue 6 Oct, 19:00 IST
Our pick: India (77%)
See our full preview Our toss call
Your call? Vote in our Telegram channel