Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Toss Prediction (IRE-W vs SCO-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament10 of 16 bowl
- Seven Districts Ground5 of 8 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament10 of 16 bowl The latest 12 of the 16 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 10 of the 16 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 16 November 2026.
- 16 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled
- 16 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
- 16 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled
- 16 November 2026Zimbabwe Women bowled
- 15 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
- 15 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled
- 15 November 2026Thailand Women bowled
- 15 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled
- 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted
- 13 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
- 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
- 13 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women bowled
Seven Districts Ground5 of 8 bowl All 8 tosses at Seven Districts Ground in this tournament
At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 5 of the 8 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 16 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 8 decided games.
- 16 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted, Sri Lanka Women won
- 16 November 2026Zimbabwe Women bowled, Pakistan Women won
- 15 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
- 15 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won
- 13 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted, Bangladesh Women won
- 13 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women bowled, Ireland Women won
- 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted, Netherlands Women won
- 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled, Scotland Women won
- Ground
- Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
- Start
- Daytime start, 18 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Ireland Women
- Odds now1.96 · 48% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.87 · 51% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.05 · 46% to win
Scotland Women
- Odds now1.84 · 52% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.76 · 54% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.92 · 49% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Ireland Women vs Scotland Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
IRE-W vs SCO-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the IRE-W vs SCO-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 18 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in IRE-W vs SCO-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 70%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the IRE-W vs SCO-W toss?
The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 18 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Seven Districts Ground?
At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 5 of the 8 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 16 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 8 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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