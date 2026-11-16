Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Chitwan Rhinos Toss Prediction (KAG vs CHR)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament20 of 27 bowl
- Kathmandu Gorkhas4 of 5 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament20 of 27 bowl The latest 12 of the 27 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 20 of the 27 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 12 of the 27 decided games.
- 15 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
- 15 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
- 14 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 13 November 2026Janakpur Bolts batted
- 13 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
- 12 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
- 12 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
- 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
- 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
- 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
- 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
Kathmandu Gorkhas4 of 5 bowl Kathmandu Gorkhas' 5 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Kathmandu Gorkhas chose to bowl in 4 of their 5 toss wins. On 15 November 2026 they bowled.
- 15 November 2026bowled
- 13 November 2026bowled
- 5 November 2026bowled
- 2 November 2026bowled
- 29 October 2026batted
- Ground
- Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
- Start
- Afternoon start, 18 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local
- Forecast
- 16°C · humidity 75% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 17 November, 02:38 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Kathmandu Gorkhas
- Odds now1.89 · 50% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.82 · 52% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.96 · 48% to win
Chitwan Rhinos
- Odds now1.89 · 50% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.82 · 52% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.96 · 48% to win
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How we made this Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Chitwan Rhinos toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are made.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
KAG vs CHR toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the KAG vs CHR toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 18 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in KAG vs CHR?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. In this tournament, Kathmandu Gorkhas chose to bowl in 4 of their 5 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What time is the KAG vs CHR toss?
The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 18 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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