Perth Scorchers at 64.8% to open BBL|16.

Our AI model makes the Perth Scorchers 64.8% favourites against the Melbourne Renegades in the 1st Match of BBL|16 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on 12 December 2026.

It is the first BBL game played in India. Cricket Australia calls it the first regular-season fixture a foreign league has played in the country.

The Renegades are the home side for the day, and the game starts at 2:40 pm IST.

Which team is stronger, Melbourne Renegades or Perth Scorchers?

The Scorchers arrive as defending champions.

They beat the Sydney Sixers by 6 wickets in the BBL|15 final at Perth Stadium (25 January 2026), with Ashton Turner as captain and Mitchell Marsh top-scoring on 44 off 43.

Before the final they beat the Melbourne Stars by 6 wickets (17 January 2026) and the Sixers by 48 runs (20 January 2026), both in Perth.

Zak Crawley is back with the Scorchers for BBL|16, and Cooper Connolly bats and bowls for them.

The Renegades ended BBL|15 on a run of defeats.

They lost to the Sydney Thunder by 4 wickets at Sydney Showground Stadium (12 January 2026), then to the Scorchers by 50 runs three days later.

Their final game was an 8-wicket defeat to the Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval (17 January 2026), where they were bowled out for 99. Will Sutherland made 38 off 28 that day.

For BBL|16 they add Jonny Bairstow, but Mustafizur Rahman misses the Chennai game because of his ILT20 commitments.

Key matchups: Jake Fraser-McGurk against Cooper Connolly, and Mitchell Marsh against the Renegades

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Cooper Connolly: Fraser-McGurk hit 42 off 18 for the Renegades in the 50-run game at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne (15 January 2026).

Connolly took 2 for 23 in 4 overs for the Scorchers in the same game.

Mitchell Marsh vs the Renegades attack: Marsh made 44 off 43 for the Scorchers in the BBL|15 final, the top score of that game.

Cricket Australia bills this opener as Marsh and the Scorchers against Jonny Bairstow and the Renegades.

Jonny Bairstow vs Zak Crawley: Two England batters line up on opposite sides. Bairstow is new to the Renegades for BBL|16, and Crawley returns to the Scorchers.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers head to head Melbourne Renegades 3 Perth Scorchers 2 Their five most recent completed BBL meetings, December 2023 to January 2026, newest first; a sixth, at Geelong (10 December 2023), ended in no result 15 January 2026 · Docklands Stadium, Melbourne Scorchers by 50 runs 7 January 2026 · Perth Stadium Renegades by 4 wickets 7 January 2025 · Perth Stadium Renegades by 4 wickets 23 December 2024 · Docklands Stadium, Melbourne Renegades by 2 wickets 26 December 2023 · Perth Stadium Scorchers by 13 runs The Renegades lead 3-2 across those five, but the Scorchers won the most recent meeting by 50 runs and lead the all-time BBL record 17-6, with one no result in 24 meetings.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers pitch report: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Batting first has the edge on Chepauk's red soil, but we expect the toss winner to field, at 62.6%. First BBL game at the ground; evidence from its IPL record and the 25 November forecast read The surface A red-soil pitch with a reputation for helping spin, at the IPL home of Chennai Super Kings. Setting a total In IPL games at Chepauk the side batting first has won more often than the chasing side. The start A day game at 2:40 pm IST (09:10 UTC), which is 8:10 pm AEDT in Melbourne. Weather About 27°C at the start, cooling to 24°C by 7 pm, with humidity rising from 63% to 77%. Rain shows in 4 of the 31 forecast runs, about a 13% chance. Forecast read 25 November, 12:58 IST. On a spin-friendly surface a total on the board is worth a little more, which is why the Scorchers rise to 66.8% if they bat first.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers prediction: we back the Scorchers at 65%

We back the Perth Scorchers, at 64.8%, 5.3 points above where the prices in our odds table put them.

The case is the champions' finish against the Renegades' slide. The Scorchers won the BBL|15 final by 6 wickets, while the Renegades' final game of that season ended in 99 all out at Adelaide Oval.

The Renegades' counter is their recent record in this fixture.

They won three of the five most recent completed meetings, including 130 for 6 to beat the Scorchers' 127 at Perth Stadium (7 January 2026).

Chennai is new ground for both clubs. Setting a total is worth 2 points to either side at Chepauk, so our call stands whichever side bats first.

What decides Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

The Scorchers' title form. They beat the Melbourne Stars (17 January 2026) and then the Sydney Sixers twice, by 48 runs (20 January 2026) and by 6 wickets in the final (25 January 2026).

They beat the Melbourne Stars (17 January 2026) and then the Sydney Sixers twice, by 48 runs (20 January 2026) and by 6 wickets in the final (25 January 2026). The Renegades' edge in this fixture. They won three of the five most recent completed meetings, though the Scorchers took the latest by 50 runs (15 January 2026).

They won three of the five most recent completed meetings, though the Scorchers took the latest by 50 runs (15 January 2026). Batting first at Chepauk. The side setting a total gains 2 points, so the Scorchers rise to 66.8% if they bat first.

The side setting a total gains 2 points, so the Scorchers rise to 66.8% if they bat first. Mustafizur Rahman's absence. The Renegades start BBL|16 without him while he plays in the ILT20.