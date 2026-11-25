Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match 1 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Perth Scorchers to win, at 64.8%.
Toss Prediction
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Perth Scorchers to win, at 64.8%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 62.6%. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, timestamped and publicly tracked.
- • Key fact: The Scorchers are the defending champions, after beating the Sydney Sixers by 6 wickets in the BBL|15 final at Perth Stadium (25 January 2026).
- • Value: Perth Scorchers' fair odds are 1.54 and the Melbourne Renegades' 2.84. Compare the current prices below.
Perth Scorchers at 64.8% to open BBL|16.
Our AI model makes the Perth Scorchers 64.8% favourites against the Melbourne Renegades in the 1st Match of BBL|16 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on 12 December 2026.
It is the first BBL game played in India. Cricket Australia calls it the first regular-season fixture a foreign league has played in the country.
The Renegades are the home side for the day, and the game starts at 2:40 pm IST.
Which team is stronger, Melbourne Renegades or Perth Scorchers?
The Scorchers arrive as defending champions.
They beat the Sydney Sixers by 6 wickets in the BBL|15 final at Perth Stadium (25 January 2026), with Ashton Turner as captain and Mitchell Marsh top-scoring on 44 off 43.
Before the final they beat the Melbourne Stars by 6 wickets (17 January 2026) and the Sixers by 48 runs (20 January 2026), both in Perth.
Zak Crawley is back with the Scorchers for BBL|16, and Cooper Connolly bats and bowls for them.
The Renegades ended BBL|15 on a run of defeats.
They lost to the Sydney Thunder by 4 wickets at Sydney Showground Stadium (12 January 2026), then to the Scorchers by 50 runs three days later.
Their final game was an 8-wicket defeat to the Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval (17 January 2026), where they were bowled out for 99. Will Sutherland made 38 off 28 that day.
For BBL|16 they add Jonny Bairstow, but Mustafizur Rahman misses the Chennai game because of his ILT20 commitments.
Key matchups: Jake Fraser-McGurk against Cooper Connolly, and Mitchell Marsh against the Renegades
Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Cooper Connolly: Fraser-McGurk hit 42 off 18 for the Renegades in the 50-run game at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne (15 January 2026).
Connolly took 2 for 23 in 4 overs for the Scorchers in the same game.
Mitchell Marsh vs the Renegades attack: Marsh made 44 off 43 for the Scorchers in the BBL|15 final, the top score of that game.
Cricket Australia bills this opener as Marsh and the Scorchers against Jonny Bairstow and the Renegades.
Jonny Bairstow vs Zak Crawley: Two England batters line up on opposite sides. Bairstow is new to the Renegades for BBL|16, and Crawley returns to the Scorchers.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers head to head
Melbourne Renegades
3
Perth Scorchers
2
Their five most recent completed BBL meetings, December 2023 to January 2026, newest first; a sixth, at Geelong (10 December 2023), ended in no result
The Renegades lead 3-2 across those five, but the Scorchers won the most recent meeting by 50 runs and lead the all-time BBL record 17-6, with one no result in 24 meetings.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers pitch report: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Batting first has the edge on Chepauk's red soil, but we expect the toss winner to field, at 62.6%.
First BBL game at the ground; evidence from its IPL record and the 25 November forecast read
A red-soil pitch with a reputation for helping spin, at the IPL home of Chennai Super Kings.
In IPL games at Chepauk the side batting first has won more often than the chasing side.
A day game at 2:40 pm IST (09:10 UTC), which is 8:10 pm AEDT in Melbourne.
About 27°C at the start, cooling to 24°C by 7 pm, with humidity rising from 63% to 77%. Rain shows in 4 of the 31 forecast runs, about a 13% chance. Forecast read 25 November, 12:58 IST.
On a spin-friendly surface a total on the board is worth a little more, which is why the Scorchers rise to 66.8% if they bat first.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers prediction: we back the Scorchers at 65%
We back the Perth Scorchers, at 64.8%, 5.3 points above where the prices in our odds table put them.
The case is the champions' finish against the Renegades' slide. The Scorchers won the BBL|15 final by 6 wickets, while the Renegades' final game of that season ended in 99 all out at Adelaide Oval.
The Renegades' counter is their recent record in this fixture.
They won three of the five most recent completed meetings, including 130 for 6 to beat the Scorchers' 127 at Perth Stadium (7 January 2026).
Chennai is new ground for both clubs. Setting a total is worth 2 points to either side at Chepauk, so our call stands whichever side bats first.
What decides Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
- The Scorchers' title form. They beat the Melbourne Stars (17 January 2026) and then the Sydney Sixers twice, by 48 runs (20 January 2026) and by 6 wickets in the final (25 January 2026).
- The Renegades' edge in this fixture. They won three of the five most recent completed meetings, though the Scorchers took the latest by 50 runs (15 January 2026).
- Batting first at Chepauk. The side setting a total gains 2 points, so the Scorchers rise to 66.8% if they bat first.
- Mustafizur Rahman's absence. The Renegades start BBL|16 without him while he plays in the ILT20.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Melbourne Renegades
|35.2%
|40.5%
|2.34
|2.84
|Perth Scorchers
|64.8%
|59.5%
|1.59
|1.54
Value on the Scorchers. Perth Scorchers' fair odds are 1.54, and 1xBet had them at 1.61 at 12:56 IST (25 November), an edge of about 4%.
The Melbourne Renegades' fair odds are 2.84, and 1xBet had them at 2.37 at 12:56 IST (25 November), under that line. Odds captured on 25 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 5.3 points above the market on the Scorchers, who come in as champions.
The Renegades lost to the Sydney Thunder (12 January 2026), the Scorchers (15 January) and the Adelaide Strikers (17 January) to close BBL|15, and Mustafizur Rahman misses this game.
Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers odds
12 Dec 2026 · 14:40 IST
Match winner: Melbourne Renegades 2.37 at 1xBet; Perth Scorchers 1.61 at 1xBet; checked 15:45 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1MR
|2PS
|Payout
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.34
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.59
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.34
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.59
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.34
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.59
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.34
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.59
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.34
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.59
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.37
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.61
|Payout96.0%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.34
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.59
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.18
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.59
|Payout91.9%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.20
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.60
|Payout92.6%
|Highest
|1 · Melbourne Renegades2.37
|2 · Perth Scorchers1.61
|Payout–
1X2: Melbourne Renegades 2.37, Tie 25.00, Perth Scorchers 1.61 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 15:45 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1MR
|XTie
|2PS
|Payout
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.37
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.61
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.37
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.61
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.37
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.61
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.37
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.61
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.37
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.61
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.37
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.61
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Melbourne Renegades 2.37
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Perth Scorchers 1.61
|Payout92.6%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in the BBL|16 opener?
Our AI model predicts the Perth Scorchers to beat the Melbourne Renegades in the 1st Match of BBL|16 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 12 December 2026, with a 64.8% win probability against 35.2%. The Scorchers are the defending champions after beating the Sydney Sixers by 6 wickets in the BBL|15 final.
What is the toss prediction for Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers?
Field first, at 62.6%. That is the rate at which T20 captains choose to field first in our data, and we expect the toss winner at Chepauk to bowl on 12 December 2026. The side setting a total has won more often in IPL games there, worth 2 points in our numbers.
What are the odds for Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers?
At 12:56 IST on 25 November 2026, 1xBet had the Perth Scorchers at 1.61 and the Melbourne Renegades at 2.37. Our fair odds are 1.54 for the Scorchers and 2.84 for the Renegades, so the Scorchers at 1.61 carry an edge of about 4%, while the Renegades sit under fair value.
Is MA Chidambaram Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has a red-soil pitch with a reputation for helping spin, and in IPL games there the side batting first has won more often than the chasing side. This 12 December 2026 game starts at 2:40 pm IST, with a low chance of rain on the forecast read on 25 November.
When did Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers last play in the BBL?
On 15 January 2026 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, where the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades by 50 runs in BBL|15. The Scorchers made 219 for 7, and Jake Fraser-McGurk hit 42 off 18 for the Renegades. The Renegades won three of the five most recent completed BBL meetings.
What time does Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers start?
The 1st Match of BBL|16 starts at 2:40 pm IST (09:10 UTC) on 12 December 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which is 8:10 pm AEDT in Melbourne. It is the first BBL game played in India, a day game with the Renegades as the home side.
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