Toss predictions
UT v YL Bowl first 88% 15/11 21:30 IST HP v AND Bowl first 89% 16/11 09:00 IST KAR v UP Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST MP v ASM Bowl first 79% 16/11 11:00 IST UTK v GOA Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST JK v TN Bowl first 83% 16/11 11:00 IST TRP v PUD Bowl first 56% 16/11 13:30 IST ST-W v MS-W Bowl first 72% 16/11 13:40 IST BEN v CDG Bowl first 85% 16/11 16:30 IST DEL v PUN Bowl first 65% 16/11 16:30 IST KER v MAH Bowl first 53% 16/11 16:30 IST CHH v HYD Bowl first 59% 16/11 16:30 IST

Australia vs England Toss Prediction (AUS vs ENG)

50 overs · AUS vs ENG · Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Toss 08:30 IST (expected)
Wed 18 Nov · Match 09:00 IST
Our toss call
Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 546 of 844 right →
Australia vs England match prediction →

Best odds · match winner

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How we made this Australia vs England toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.

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AUS vs ENG toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AUS vs ENG toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 08:30 IST on 18 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in AUS vs ENG?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the AUS vs ENG toss?

The toss is expected at 08:30 IST on 18 November, 30 minutes before the 09:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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