51% bat-first · weighs Uplands College's record (2 tosses, captains chose to field 50.0%), both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far

From our match preview: "We expect the toss winner to bat first at Uplands College on 10 October 2026."

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Our call: bat first — 51%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

Split at this ground. 1 of 2 toss winners have fielded at Uplands College since 2026. (points neither way)

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Western Province match prediction →

The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction . The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Western Province toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.