North West Dragons vs Garden Route Badgers Toss Prediction (NWD vs SWD)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%.
Best odds · match winner
|NWD
|SWD
|DafaBet
|1.38
|3.05
|200% up to ₹20,000
What we know about this toss
- Split at this ground. 1 of 2 toss winners have fielded at Senwes Park in 2017–2018.(points neither way)
- North West - Eastvaal Renault Dragons like to bowl first. They have fielded in 3 of their last 3 tosses won (3 of 3 in all).(points to bowling first)
- No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (54% humidity): conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
- Cloud cover. 75% cloud at the start helps the new ball.(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 68%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first at Senwes Park on 10 October 2026, and we put that chance at 68%.
Last 2 tosses at Senwes Park
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2018-10-12
|Zimbabwe
|Bat
|South Africa
|Yes
|2017-10-29
|Bangladesh
|Field
|South Africa
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Senwes Park?
In 2 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 1 (50%).
Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 24°C · humidity 54% · partly cloudy
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-09 18:08 UTC.
How we made this North West Dragons vs Garden Route Badgers toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.
Toss prediction page launched 9 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our North West Dragons vs Garden Route Badgers match preview.
North West Dragons vs Garden Route Badgers match prediction →
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NWD vs SWD toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NWD vs SWD toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NWD vs SWD?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. It is the toss call in our North West Dragons vs Garden Route Badgers match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NWD vs SWD match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →