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Canada vs Nepal Toss Prediction (CAN vs NEP)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 286 of 473 right →

Best odds · match winner

Canada   2.411 WinWinNepal ★ Our pick 1.59 DafaBet
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Sunday, 11 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) · League 2

From our match preview

Our toss call for Canada vs Nepal on 11 October 2026 is field first.

How we made this Canada vs Nepal toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 10 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Canada vs Nepal match preview.

Canada vs Nepal match prediction →

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CAN vs NEP toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the CAN vs NEP toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in CAN vs NEP?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). It is the toss call in our Canada vs Nepal match prediction.

How does the toss affect the CAN vs NEP match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →