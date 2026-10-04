Toss prediction page launched 4 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women match preview .

52% field-first · weighs Takashinga Sports Club's record (6 tosses, captains chose to field 16.7%), both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far

From our match preview: "The toss is the angle for this one: we expect the toss winner to field first."

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 52%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Batting first wins here. Only 2 of 6 chasing sides have won (33.3%). (points to batting first)

Both sides like to bowl first. Zimbabwe Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; West Indies Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bat first here. 5 of 6 toss winners have batted at Takashinga Sports Club in 2019–2021 (83%). (points to batting first)

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The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction . The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we read captain decisions.