Bahrain go into Kuala Lumpur as clear favourites.

Our AI model predicts Bahrain to beat Myanmar in the 9th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on 8 October 2026, giving them a 92% chance of winning. The market agrees, pricing Bahrain at 1.04. Bahrain have won their two games, against Thailand and Bhutan, while Myanmar lost their opening game to Bhutan.

How Bahrain won their first two games of the qualifier

Bahrain opened with a seven-run win over Thailand on 5 October 2026 at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi. Thailand won the toss and chose to field, and Bahrain made 104 for 6 in their 20 overs. Junaid Aziz made 26 off 27 balls and Imran Anwar finished on 22 not out off 14 balls.

That total was enough. Asif Javed returned 3 for 14 from four overs against Thailand and was named player of the match, and Ali Dawood conceded 15 runs from his four overs for one wicket. Thailand finished on 97 for 8, seven runs short.

The second game was more one-sided. Bahrain won the toss against Bhutan the next day, chose to bat, and made 139 for 5. Junaid Aziz top-scored with 45 off 35 balls, Fiaz Ahmed made 25 off 30 balls and Asif Ali added 22 off 17 balls.

Then the bowlers took over. Ali Dawood took 4 for 8 from his four overs against Bhutan, including a maiden, and was player of the match. Asif Ali took 3 for 24 from three overs and Shujaat Rasool 2 for 7 from 3.4 overs. Bhutan were 17 for 5 in the seventh over and were all out for 73 in 18.4 overs, a 66-run defeat.

What Myanmar can take from their defeat by Bhutan

Myanmar's only game of the qualifier so far was the 1st Match, a 27-run defeat by Bhutan on 5 October 2026 at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. Bhutan won the toss, chose to bat and made 119 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Myanmar's bowlers did their part. Paing Danu took 3 for 23 from his four overs against Bhutan, Kaung Htet Kyaw returned 2 for 14 from four overs and Khin Aye 1 for 30 from four. Holding a side to 119 for 8 gave Myanmar a chase they could plan around.

The batting is where the game went away. Myanmar finished on 92 for 9 in their 20 overs, and Paing Danu's 16 off 19 balls was their top score. Htet Lin Oo made 12 off 9 balls and Htet Lin Aung 12 off 20 balls in that reply.

Their task against Bahrain is clear: more than the 92 runs they made in the 1st Match, facing an attack that bowled Bhutan out for 73.

Key matchups: Bahrain's attack against Myanmar's batting

Ali Dawood vs Myanmar's top order: Ali Dawood took 4 for 8 from four overs, with one maiden, against Bhutan (6 October 2026). Myanmar's top score against Bhutan was Paing Danu's 16, so early wickets from Ali Dawood would put Bahrain in control from the start.

Junaid Aziz vs Paing Danu: Junaid Aziz made 45 off 35 balls against Bhutan, the top score in Bahrain's 139 for 5. Paing Danu's 3 for 23 came against the same opponent, so his spell is Myanmar's best route to keeping Bahrain's total within reach.

Asif Javed and Asif Ali vs Myanmar's middle order: Asif Javed's 3 for 14 came against Thailand and Asif Ali's 3 for 24 against Bhutan. Myanmar lost nine wickets in their 20 overs against Bhutan, and Bahrain have several bowlers in wicket-taking form to press on that.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The 9th Match is the first men's T20 international between Bahrain and Myanmar. The nearest comparison is their common opponent in this qualifier: Myanmar lost to Bhutan by 27 runs in the 1st Match, and Bahrain beat Bhutan by 66 runs in the 5th Match a day later.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur stages its first game of this qualifier in the 9th Match; matches 1 to 8 are at Bayuemas Oval and YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. Start: 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), a day game. Kuwait v Thailand and Bhutan v Mongolia start at the same time, and our Kuwait vs Thailand prediction covers the 7th Match.

6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), a day game. Kuwait v Thailand and Bhutan v Mongolia start at the same time, and our Kuwait vs Thailand prediction covers the 7th Match. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Qatar won the toss and chose to field against Thailand (6 October 2026), as Kuwait did against Mongolia the same day; we expect the toss winner to field. Our BHR vs MMR pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: can Myanmar's batting stay with Bahrain?

The contest turns on Myanmar's batting. Against Bhutan they lost nine wickets on the way to 92, and Bahrain's attack bowled Bhutan out for 73 a day after that game.

Bahrain's two wins show they can win either way. Against Thailand they defended 104 for 6 by seven runs; against Bhutan they batted first, made 139 for 5 and won by 66 runs. Bahrain chose to bat when they won the toss against Bhutan, so a Bahrain toss win may not follow our field-first call.

Myanmar's best hope is the ball. Paing Danu and Kaung Htet Kyaw bowled eight overs between them against Bhutan for five wickets. If they repeat that, Myanmar keep themselves in the game, but they still need a far better batting display than 92 for 9 to turn it into a win.

Bahrain vs Myanmar Prediction: Bahrain at 92%

We back Bahrain to win with a 92.2% probability. They have won their two games in the qualifier, beating Thailand by seven runs and Bhutan by 66, and the market prices them as clear favourites at 1.04.

Myanmar's bowlers showed against Bhutan that they can take wickets, but their batting finished on 92 for 9. The prices already reflect the gap, so the match-winner market offers little extra. The sharper angle is the toss, where we expect the side that wins it to field.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Bahrain 92.2% 94.7% 1.04 1.08 Myanmar 7.8% 5.3% 8.50 12.82 Efficiently priced. Bahrain at 1.04 sit under our fair odds of 1.08, and Myanmar at 8.50 sit under 12.82, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 7 October 2026. The market broadly agrees with our model. Bahrain's wins over Thailand and Bhutan and Myanmar's 27-run defeat by Bhutan point the same way, and both prices leave little for a match-winner bet at the current odds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Bahrain vs Myanmar in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A?

Our AI model predicts Bahrain to beat Myanmar at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on 8 October 2026, with a 92.2% chance of winning. Bahrain have won their two games in the qualifier, against Thailand and Bhutan, while Myanmar lost to Bhutan by 27 runs.

What is the toss prediction for Bahrain against Myanmar?

Field first. In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A, Qatar won the toss and chose to field against Thailand on 6 October 2026, as did Kuwait against Mongolia. We expect the toss winner to field when Bahrain play Myanmar at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, although Bahrain chose to bat when they won the toss against Bhutan.

What are the odds for Bahrain vs Myanmar?

The available odds are 1.04 on Bahrain and 8.50 on Myanmar. Our fair odds for this match are 1.08 and 12.82, so both prices sit under our numbers and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Who are the key players for Bahrain against Myanmar?

Ali Dawood took 4 for 8 and was player of the match in Bahrain's 66-run win over Bhutan. Asif Javed took 3 for 14 against Thailand, and Junaid Aziz made 45 off 35 balls against Bhutan.

How did Myanmar start the qualifier?

Myanmar lost to Bhutan by 27 runs in the 1st Match of the qualifier, played at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. Paing Danu took 3 for 23 and made 16 off 19 balls, Myanmar's top score in their 92 for 9.

Have Bahrain and Myanmar played each other before?

No. The 9th Match is the first men's T20 international between Bahrain and Myanmar. Both have played Bhutan in this qualifier: Bahrain won by 66 runs and Myanmar lost by 27 runs.