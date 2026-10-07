Toss predictions
ENGCH v WICH Bowl first 72% 7/10 21:00 IST TTN v SAEP Bowl first 54% 7/10 21:30 IST BTN v MGL Bowl first 59% 8/10 06:45 IST SAU v SIN Bowl first 51% 8/10 11:30 IST BHR v KUW Bowl first 68% 9/10 06:45 IST CHN v HK Bowl first 57% 9/10 11:30 IST AUSCH v SACH Bowl first 57% 9/10 17:00 IST
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Bahrain vs Myanmar Toss Prediction (BHR vs MMR)

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Thursday, 8 October 2026 · 06:45 IST · Selangor Turf Club · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A

Toss prediction page launched 7 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bahrain vs Myanmar match preview.

What will the toss winner choose?

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Our predicted decision
field first
From our match preview: "The sharper angle is the toss, where we expect the side that wins it to field."
Our toss call
60% field-first · weighs Selangor Turf Club's record (7 tosses, captains chose to field 100.0%), both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far
Can you beat our AI? Call this match in Telegram

What we looked at

Bowl first 60% Bat first 40%
  • Captains bowl first here. 7 of 7 toss winners have fielded at Selangor Turf Club in 2024 (100%).(points to bowling first)
  • The sides differ. Bahrain have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Myanmar have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
  • No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Chasing wins here. 5 of 7 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (71.4%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 60%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Last 7 tosses at Selangor Turf Club

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2024-08-27KuwaitFieldKuwaitYes
2024-08-26MalaysiaFieldHong KongNo
2024-08-25MalaysiaFieldKuwaitNo
2024-08-24KuwaitFieldKuwaitYes
2024-08-23Hong KongFieldHong KongYes
2024-08-22MalaysiaFieldMalaysiaYes
2024-08-21KuwaitFieldKuwaitYes

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Selangor Turf Club?

In 7 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 5 (71.4%).

Start: 01:15 UTC · 09:15 local time (day match).

🪙 The toss market

The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

Back a team · DafaBet odds
Bahrain @1.04 Myanmar @8.50

Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly

How we made this Bahrain vs Myanmar toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Full match prediction

Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for BHR vs MMR: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.

Read full Bahrain vs Myanmar prediction →

BHR vs MMR toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BHR vs MMR toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in BHR vs MMR?

Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Selangor Turf Club. The call comes from our published Bahrain vs Myanmar match analysis.

How does the toss affect the BHR vs MMR match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →