Hong Kong start as favourites in Kuala Lumpur.

Our AI model predicts Hong Kong to beat Malaysia in the 3rd Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on 8 October 2026, giving them a 63% chance of winning. The market agrees closely, pricing Hong Kong at 1.48. The twist is recent history: Malaysia beat Hong Kong by eight wickets in September, while Hong Kong won both earlier meetings at this ground in August 2024.

Malaysia's bowlers carry their hopes after a home series loss

Malaysia arrive with a split month behind them. At Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur they lost three T20Is to UAE: by six wickets on 14 September 2026, by seven wickets two days later, and by 59 runs in the third game (17 September), when UAE made 216 for 3.

The Asian Games meeting with Hong Kong in Nisshin, Japan (24 September 2026) went the other way. Pavandeep Singh took 3 for 11 in four overs and Muhammad Amir Azim took 3 for 12 in four overs, and Hong Kong were 31 for 5 after 5.5 overs. Virandeep Singh then made 32 not out off 32 balls as Malaysia reached 84 for 2 in 12 overs.

That eight-wicket win is Malaysia's most recent completed game. Their match against Oman on 26 September and their quarter-final against Bangladesh on 29 September 2026 were both abandoned without a ball bowled.

Why Hong Kong are favourites despite that September defeat

Away from the Malaysia game, Hong Kong's month in Japan was strong. They beat Japan by four wickets at Sano on 19 September 2026, with Japan making 95 for 7 and Hong Kong 99 for 6, and they beat Oman by 41 runs at Nisshin on 25 September 2026, making 121 for 8 and holding Oman to 80 for 6.

In the win over Oman, Babar Hayat made 23 off 25 balls and Ehsan Khan made 16 off 10 balls. Yasim Murtaza made 18 not out off 14 balls and bowled four overs for 9 runs, including a maiden.

Key matchups: Malaysia's attack against Hong Kong's batting

Pavandeep Singh vs Babar Hayat: Pavandeep Singh took 3 for 11 in four overs, including a maiden, against Hong Kong in the 24 September 2026 game. Babar Hayat made 23 off 25 balls against Oman a day later (25 September 2026).

Muhammad Amir Azim vs Ehsan Khan: Muhammad Amir Azim took 3 for 12 in four overs against Hong Kong in that 24 September 2026 match. Ehsan Khan made 16 off 10 balls in the 25 September 2026 win over Oman, the kind of late scoring Hong Kong lacked against Malaysia.

Virandeep Singh vs Yasim Murtaza: Virandeep Singh made 32 not out off 32 balls to finish the 24 September 2026 game. Yasim Murtaza bowled four overs for 14 runs against Malaysia that day and four overs for 9 runs in the 25 September 2026 game against Oman.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Malaysia lead the all-time men's T20I head-to-head against Hong Kong, and they won the latest meeting, in Nisshin (24 September 2026), by eight wickets with 48 balls remaining. Hong Kong won the toss and batted, made 81 for 9, and Malaysia reached 84 for 2 in 12 overs. Hong Kong won the meeting before that, by six wickets at the Singapore National Cricket Ground on 7 June 2026 (Malaysia 114 for 9, Hong Kong 120 for 4 in 18.2 overs). At Selangor Turf Club, Hong Kong won both meetings in August 2024: by six wickets on 23 August (Malaysia 101 for 7, Hong Kong 102 for 4 in 16.5 overs) and by seven runs on 26 August (Hong Kong 153 for 6, Malaysia 146 for 7).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur. The ground staged a seven-match men's T20I tri-series between Malaysia, Hong Kong and Kuwait from 21 to 27 August 2024. Bahrain play Myanmar here at 01:15 UTC on the same day, in the 9th Match of Qualifier A. Pitch: Hong Kong's 153 for 6 was enough to beat Malaysia by seven runs here on 26 August 2024.

Hong Kong's 153 for 6 was enough to beat Malaysia by seven runs here on 26 August 2024. Conditions: The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC). Both sides' last scheduled T20Is, the Asian Games quarter-finals in Japan on 28 and 29 September 2026, were abandoned without a ball bowled.

The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC). Both sides' last scheduled T20Is, the Asian Games quarter-finals in Japan on 28 and 29 September 2026, were abandoned without a ball bowled. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Hong Kong on 23 August 2024 and Malaysia on 26 August 2024 both chose to field after winning the toss in their meetings here, so we expect the toss winner to field. See our MLY vs HK toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: can Hong Kong's top order get through the new ball?

The contest turns on Hong Kong's first six overs. In Nisshin they were 31 for 5 after 5.5 overs and never recovered, finishing on 81 for 9. On 25 September 2026 their 121 for 8 was enough to beat Oman by 41 runs, because their bowlers then held Oman to 80 for 6.

Malaysia's batting is the question on their side. UAE made 216 for 3 against them at Bayuemas Oval, and Malaysia lost all three games in that series, two of them while batting first. In Nisshin, Hong Kong's 81 for 9 left Malaysia a short chase, and Virandeep Singh saw them home.

Both teams play again on 9 October 2026, Malaysia against Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong against China, so this is the first of two games in two days for both sides.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Prediction: Hong Kong at 63%

Hong Kong are our pick at 63.3%. They won both meetings at this ground and beat Japan and Oman in September, while the 24 September 2026 result shows that Malaysia's attack can take this match away from them early.

At 1.48, Hong Kong sit under our fair odds of 1.58, and Malaysia at 2.47 sit under 2.72, so the toss call is the sharper angle: field first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Malaysia 36.7% 35.9% 2.47 2.72 Hong Kong 63.3% 64.1% 1.48 1.58 Efficiently priced. Hong Kong at 1.48 sit under our fair odds of 1.58, and Malaysia at 2.47 sit under 2.72, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. The market broadly agrees with our model. Hong Kong's two wins at this ground point the same way as the price, while Malaysia's eight-wicket win in Nisshin is the main case for the underdog.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Malaysia vs Hong Kong in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B?

Our AI model predicts Hong Kong to beat Malaysia, with a 63.3% win probability, in the 3rd Match of the qualifier at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on 8 October 2026. The market agrees closely, with Hong Kong at 64.1% once the margin is removed.

What is the toss prediction for Malaysia vs Hong Kong?

Field first. When Malaysia and Hong Kong met at Selangor Turf Club in August 2024, the toss winner chose to field both times: Hong Kong on 23 August and Malaysia on 26 August.

What are the odds for Malaysia vs Hong Kong?

Hong Kong are priced at 1.48 and Malaysia at 2.47 for the match on 8 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.58 for Hong Kong and 2.72 for Malaysia, so both prices sit under fair value and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Who won the last Malaysia vs Hong Kong match?

Malaysia beat Hong Kong by eight wickets at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan on 24 September 2026. Hong Kong made 81 for 9 after choosing to bat, and Malaysia reached 84 for 2 in 12 overs, with Pavandeep Singh taking 3 for 11.

How have Malaysia and Hong Kong done at Selangor Turf Club?

Hong Kong beat Malaysia twice at Selangor Turf Club in August 2024, by six wickets on 23 August and by seven runs on 26 August. Both results came in a seven-match T20I tri-series that also involved Kuwait.

When do Malaysia and Hong Kong play next?

Both teams play again in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B on 9 October 2026 at 06:00 UTC: Malaysia face Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong face China.