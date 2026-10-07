Bhutan arrive in Bangi as heavy favourites.

Our AI model predicts Bhutan to beat Mongolia in the 8th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi on 8 October 2026, giving them a 98% chance of winning. The market agrees, pricing Bhutan at 1.01. Bhutan have one win and one defeat from their two games, while Mongolia lost their opening game to Kuwait.

Can Bhutan bounce back from the Bahrain defeat?

Bhutan opened the qualifier with a 27-run win over Myanmar on 5 October 2026. They won the toss, chose to bat, and made 119 for 8 in their 20 overs at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. Thinley Jamtsho finished on 40 not out off 27 balls and was named player of the match.

Their bowlers then held Myanmar to 92 for 9. Gakul Ghalley took 3 for 28 from his four overs, Anand Mongar returned 2 for 11 and Tenjin Rabgey 2 for 7.

The second game went the other way. Bahrain won the toss, batted, and made 139 for 5 against Bhutan a day after that win. Bhutan were 17 for 5 in the seventh over and were bowled out for 73 in 18.4 overs, a 66-run defeat.

Namgang Chejay top-scored with 26 off 31 balls in that defeat, after making 22 off 26 against Myanmar. Tashi Phuntsho added 18 off 26 balls against Bahrain and took 1 for 21 from his four overs, so Bhutan do have batters who can stay in against a tidy attack.

Mongolia are still searching for a first T20 international win

Mongolia played their first men's T20 international on 27 September 2023, against Nepal at Hangzhou. They are still looking for a first win in the format.

Their only game of this qualifier so far was a 10-wicket defeat by Kuwait. Kuwait chose to bowl, Mongolia were 20 for 4 in the ninth over, and they were all out for 42 in 14.5 overs. Kuwait knocked off the runs in 3.3 overs, with 99 balls to spare. Kuwait play Thailand at the same 01:15 UTC start on 8 October 2026, and our Kuwait vs Thailand match prediction covers that game.

Gandemberel Ganbold made 21 off 32 balls in that innings, half of Mongolia's 42. Luwsanzundui Erdenebulgan bowled one over for 12 runs and Sodbileg Gantulga one over for 10 as Kuwait raced to 43 for 0.

Mongolia's first task is to bat through their 20 overs. Against Kuwait they lasted 14.5 overs, and reaching the end of the innings would at least give their bowlers a total to work with against a Bhutan side that was bowled out cheaply in its last game.

Key matchups: Bhutan's attack against Mongolia's top order

Gakul Ghalley vs Mongolia's top order: Gakul Ghalley took three wickets for 28 runs against Myanmar on 5 October 2026. Mongolia lost their fourth wicket at 20 against Kuwait, so early wickets from Ghalley would put Bhutan in control from the start.

Thinley Jamtsho vs Mongolia's bowlers: Thinley Jamtsho made 40 not out off 27 balls against Myanmar, the innings that lifted Bhutan to 119 for 8. Mongolia's bowlers went for 43 runs in 3.3 overs against Kuwait, so a set Jamtsho could finish this game quickly if Bhutan bat second.

Anand Mongar and Tenjin Rabgey vs Gandemberel Ganbold: Anand Mongar's 2 for 11 and Tenjin Rabgey's 2 for 7 came from eight overs between them against Myanmar. Gandemberel Ganbold faced 32 balls for his 21 against Kuwait, and Mongolia need him to stay in far longer against Bhutan's middle overs.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The 8th Match is the first men's T20 international between Bhutan and Mongolia. The closest comparison comes from the qualifier games on 6 October 2026: Bahrain bowled Bhutan out for 73, and Kuwait dismissed Mongolia for 42 in 14.5 overs the same day.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi staged Bahrain's seven-run win over Thailand on 5 October 2026, the second match of the qualifier. Pitch: Thailand chose to field there and held Bahrain to 104 for 6, then finished on 97 for 8 in reply, so runs were hard to come by for both sides.

Thailand chose to field there and held Bahrain to 104 for 6, then finished on 97 for 8 in reply, so runs were hard to come by for both sides. Start: 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), a day game.

6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), a day game. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Thailand won the toss and chose to field against Bahrain at this ground in the qualifier's second match; we expect the toss winner to field. Our full pre-toss call for this match is on the dedicated toss page.

Match Analysis: can Mongolia bat out their 20 overs?

The contest turns on Mongolia's batting. Their 42 against Kuwait lasted 14.5 overs, and even Bhutan's own low total, 73 against Bahrain, came after they were 17 for 5 early in the innings.

Bhutan's route is the one that worked against Myanmar: bat with care through the middle overs, post a total in the region of 119, and let Ghalley, Mongar and Rabgey bowl their full spells. That plan held Myanmar to 92 for 9.

If Mongolia bowl first, their hope is early wickets. Bhutan's top order went cheaply against Bahrain, so the first six overs are where Mongolia's bowlers can make this a contest. With wickets in hand at the halfway mark, Bhutan's batting should be enough.

Bhutan vs Mongolia Prediction: Bhutan at 98%

We back Bhutan to win with a 97.6% probability. They beat Myanmar by 27 runs in their opening game, and the market prices them as clear favourites at 1.01.

Mongolia's bowlers will need early wickets, but their batting was bowled out for 42 by Kuwait. The prices already reflect the gap, so the match-winner market offers little extra. The sharper angle is the toss, where we expect the side that wins it to field.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Bhutan 97.6% 98.3% 1.01 1.02 Mongolia 2.4% 1.7% 11.00 41.67 Efficiently priced. Bhutan at 1.01 sit under our fair odds of 1.02, and Mongolia at 11.00 sit under 41.67, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 7 October 2026. The market broadly agrees with our model. Bhutan's 27-run win over Myanmar and Mongolia's 10-wicket defeat by Kuwait point the same way, and both prices leave little for a match-winner bet at the current odds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Bhutan vs Mongolia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A?

Our AI model predicts Bhutan to beat Mongolia at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi on 8 October 2026, with a 97.6% chance of winning. Bhutan beat Myanmar by 27 runs in their opening game, while Mongolia were bowled out for 42 by Kuwait.

What is the toss prediction for Bhutan against Mongolia?

Field first. Thailand won the toss and chose to field when they played Bahrain at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi on 5 October 2026, and we expect the toss winner to field when Bhutan play Mongolia at the same ground.

What are the odds for Bhutan vs Mongolia?

The available odds are 1.01 on Bhutan and 11.00 on Mongolia. Our fair odds for this match are 1.02 and 41.67, so both prices sit under our numbers and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Who are the key players for Bhutan against Mongolia?

Thinley Jamtsho made 40 not out off 27 balls and was player of the match in Bhutan's 27-run win over Myanmar. Gakul Ghalley took 3 for 28 in that game, and Namgang Chejay made 26 off 31 balls against Bahrain.

How have Mongolia started the qualifier?

Mongolia lost to Kuwait by 10 wickets in their opening game of the qualifier, after being bowled out for 42 in 14.5 overs. Gandemberel Ganbold made 21 off 32 balls, half of Mongolia's total.

Have Bhutan and Mongolia played each other before?

No. The 8th Match is the first men's T20 international between Bhutan and Mongolia. Mongolia are still looking for a first men's T20 international win since their debut against Nepal on 27 September 2023.