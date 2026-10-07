Bhutan vs Mongolia Toss Prediction (BTN vs MGL)
Thursday, 8 October 2026 · 06:45 IST · YSD-UKM Cricket Oval · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A
Toss prediction page launched 7 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bhutan vs Mongolia match preview.
What will the toss winner choose?
Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.
What we looked at
- Captains bowl first here. 22 of 32 toss winners have fielded at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in 2022–2024 (69%).(points to bowling first)
- Both sides like to bowl first. Bhutan have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Mongolia have fielded in 3 of their last 4 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
- No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 26°C · humidity 85% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins here. 18 of 29 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (62.1%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 59%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.
Last 10 tosses at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2024-09-09
|Kuwait
|Field
|No result
|—
|2024-09-09
|Malaysia
|Field
|Malaysia
|Yes
|2024-09-06
|Singapore
|Field
|Singapore
|Yes
|2024-09-05
|Singapore
|Field
|Singapore
|Yes
|2024-09-03
|Malaysia
|Bat
|Malaysia
|No
|2024-09-03
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Hong Kong
|Yes
|2024-09-02
|Mongolia
|Field
|Myanmar
|No
|2024-09-02
|Maldives
|Field
|Kuwait
|No
|2024-08-31
|Malaysia
|Field
|Malaysia
|Yes
|2024-08-30
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Hong Kong
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval?
In 29 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 18 (62.1%).
Start: 01:15 UTC · 09:15 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 26°C · humidity 85% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-07 12:07 UTC.
🪙 The toss market
The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.
Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly
How we made this Bhutan vs Mongolia toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the field-first scoring method.
Full match prediction
Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for BTN vs MGL: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.Read full Bhutan vs Mongolia prediction →
BTN vs MGL toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the BTN vs MGL toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in BTN vs MGL?
Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. The call comes from our published Bhutan vs Mongolia match analysis.
How does the toss affect the BTN vs MGL match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- KUW vs THAI toss prediction Thursday, 8 October 2026 · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A
- BHR vs MMR toss prediction Thursday, 8 October 2026 · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A
- KNG vs KZNIN toss prediction Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- TTN vs SAEP toss prediction Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- ENGCH vs WICH toss prediction Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · WCL
- USA vs NAM toss prediction Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · League 2
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →