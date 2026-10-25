Our AI model makes India Women 98% favourites.

India Women have beaten Zimbabwe Women in both ODIs so far at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, by 9 wickets on 23 October, then by 121 runs on 25 October 2026. Our AI model gives them 97.5% to win the third and final ODI there on 28 October 2026, against a margin-free market reading of 94.5%. The match-winner prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss call is the sharper angle here.

How India Women's batting won the first two ODIs

In the 1st ODI on 23 October 2026, Zimbabwe Women were all out for 197 in 49.5 overs. India Women reached 200 for 1 in 27.1 overs in reply and won by 9 wickets with 137 balls remaining.

Pratika Rawal, player of the match, made 100 not out off 96 balls in that 23 October game. Shafali Verma finished the chase with her on 64 not out from 33 balls (23 October 2026).

The 2nd ODI went the other way round. On 25 October 2026 India Women chose to bat after winning the toss and made 328 for 6 in 50 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur, player of the match on 25 October 2026, made 126 from 121 balls. Deepti Sharma added 106 not out off 86 balls in the same innings, also on 25 October 2026.

Those wins followed three T20 victories over Zimbabwe Women at Raipur, by 4 wickets on 16 October, 9 wickets on 18 October, then 92 runs on 20 October 2026.

What Zimbabwe Women can build on from two defeats

Beloved Biza made 62 off 92 balls against India Women on 23 October 2026, the top score in Zimbabwe Women's 197. She was caught by Smriti Mandhana off the bowling of Kranti Gaud.

Modester Mupachikwa made 49 from 70 balls on 25 October 2026. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano made 46 off 57 balls in the same innings, which ended on 207 in 48.5 overs, also on 25 October 2026.

Josephine Nkomo, who missed the 23 October 2026 game, was back in the side on 25 October 2026.

Nomvelo Sibanda gave Zimbabwe Women the early lift, with 2 for 38 in four overs against India Women (25 October 2026). Smriti Mandhana was caught off her bowling for 0, and Shafali Verma fell to her for 8 in that game.

Key matchups: India Women's run-makers against Zimbabwe Women's attack

Pratika Rawal vs Nyasha Gwanzura: Pratika Rawal followed her hundred with 61 off 67 balls against Zimbabwe Women on 25 October 2026. She was caught off the bowling of Nyasha Gwanzura in that game.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Michelle Mavunga: Harmanpreet Kaur made 126 from 121 balls against Zimbabwe Women on 25 October 2026 before she was caught off the bowling of Michelle Mavunga. Zimbabwe Women need that wicket far earlier this time.

Beloved Biza vs Shree Charani: Shree Charani took 4 for 23 in her 10 overs on 23 October 2026. Beloved Biza is the batter who has to see off that kind of spell, after her 62 in the same game.

Vaishnavi Sharma vs Modester Mupachikwa: Vaishnavi Sharma took 4 for 39 in her 10 overs on 25 October 2026. Modester Mupachikwa was one of those wickets, caught off the bowling of Vaishnavi Sharma for 49.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The first two ODIs of this series went to India Women at Kotambi Stadium, by 9 wickets with 137 balls remaining on 23 October 2026, then by 121 runs on 25 October 2026. The sides also met in three T20s at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur in October 2026, all three won by India Women (16, 18 and 20 October 2026).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara hosted India Women's ODI wins over West Indies Women on 22, 24 and 27 December 2024, before this series. Pitch: India Women set 358 for 5 here on 24 December 2024, then won by 115 runs. They set 328 for 6 here against Zimbabwe Women on 25 October 2026, then won by 121 runs.

India Women set 358 for 5 here on 24 December 2024, then won by 115 runs. They set 328 for 6 here against Zimbabwe Women on 25 October 2026, then won by 121 runs. Conditions: This is a day/night ODI, so the side batting second plays under lights. Zimbabwe Women set 197 here on 23 October 2026 and lost by 9 wickets.

This is a day/night ODI, so the side batting second plays under lights. Zimbabwe Women set 197 here on 23 October 2026 and lost by 9 wickets. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to bat at 58%. Zimbabwe Women won the toss and batted here on 23 October 2026; India Women did the same on 25 October 2026. Our full pre-toss reasoning for IND-W vs ZIM-W — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

India Women's batting is the main reason for the number. Against Zimbabwe Women at this ground they made 200 for 1 in the chase on 23 October 2026, then set 328 for 6 on 25 October 2026.

Zimbabwe Women's best route is early wickets. India Women were 19 for 2 in the third over against Zimbabwe Women on 25 October 2026. They still reached 328 for 6 in that innings (25 October 2026), so one burst has not been enough.

Our model makes India Women 97.5% favourites whichever side bats first.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women prediction: India Women to win the final ODI

India Women are our pick at 98%. Our model and the market both make them clear favourites for the 3rd ODI after their wins on 23 and 25 October 2026. The match-winner prices are fair rather than generous, so the angle we see is the toss, where we call bat first.