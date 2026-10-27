Lions to beat Eastern Storm at the Wanderers.

Our AI model predicts Lions to beat Eastern Storm with an 80% win probability in the CSA Pro20 Cup Super Eights at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Wednesday 28 October 2026, at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). It is the first game of the Super Eights. Lions come in off eight-wicket home wins over Northern Cape Heat (18 October) and Limpopo (24 October). The price makes them clear favourites too.

Lions bring two eight-wicket wins into the Super Eights

Lions opened their campaign in Durban, making 202 for 4 at Kingsmead on 27 September 2026 and beating Dolphins by eight runs. North West Dragons beat Lions by six wickets in Johannesburg on 2 October 2026. The game against Warriors in Gqeberha on 4 October was abandoned without a ball bowled. In Oudtshoorn on 7 October 2026, Lions made 175 for 1 and beat Garden Route Badgers by 38 runs.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi, listed as Border on scorecards, won the toss and bowled at the Wanderers on 13 October 2026. Lions made 138 for 8, with Rassie van der Dussen on 44 off 32 balls. Eastern Cape Iinyathi replied with 133 for 6, five runs short.

On 18 October 2026, Lions won the toss, bowled first and held Northern Cape Heat to 137 for 5. Zubayr Hamza made 52 off 31 balls in the reply. Rassie van der Dussen finished on 47 not out off 25 in that game, and Lions reached 139 for 2 in 12 overs.

On 24 October 2026 Lions won the toss and bowled again in Johannesburg. Limpopo made 119 for 6. In the chase, Connor Esterhuizen made 74 not out off 37 balls, and Lions reached 120 for 2 in 12.1 overs to win by eight wickets.

Eastern Storm lean on Jurie Snyman and Ronan Herrmann

Eastern Storm's game against Mpumalanga Rhinos in Benoni on 30 September 2026 was abandoned because of rain after the toss. Western Province beat them by nine wickets at Newlands on 6 October 2026, after Eastern Storm made 130 for 7.

Boland made 164 for 4 in Paarl on 8 October 2026. Eastern Storm matched it with 164 for 5, and Boland won the Super Over. In Centurion on 11 October 2026, Titans made 260 for 4 and beat Eastern Storm by 99 runs.

Their first win came in Bloemfontein. Jurie Snyman made 95 off 45 balls against Knights on 14 October 2026, and Eastern Storm posted 186 for 6. In the Knights innings, Jurie Snyman took 4 for 16 in four overs, and Eastern Storm won by 18 runs.

In Benoni on 22 October 2026, Ronan Herrmann made 51 off 34 balls against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers. The Tuskers passed Eastern Storm's 149 for 9 and won by five wickets.

Eastern Storm then beat South Africa Emerging Players by four wickets in Benoni on 25 October 2026. The Emerging Players made 145 for 8. Jurie Snyman (36 off 26 balls) and Ronan Herrmann (33 off 22) led the chase, which Eastern Storm finished on 146 for 6 in 16 overs.

Key Matchups: Jurie Snyman against Connor Esterhuizen

Jurie Snyman vs Connor Esterhuizen: Jurie Snyman took 4 for 16 in four overs against Knights on 14 October 2026. Connor Esterhuizen made 74 not out off 37 balls in the win over Limpopo on 24 October 2026. If Esterhuizen gets in, Lions can chase at that pace again.

Ronan Herrmann vs the Lions attack: Ronan Herrmann made 51 off 34 balls against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers (22 October 2026) and 33 off 22 in the win over South Africa Emerging Players on 25 October. Eastern Storm need him to bat deep.

Rassie van der Dussen vs the middle overs: Rassie van der Dussen made 44 off 32 balls against Eastern Cape Iinyathi on 13 October 2026. Five days later he made 47 not out off 25 against Northern Cape Heat (18 October 2026). Eastern Storm need wickets in the middle overs to stop Lions chasing at speed.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Lions and Eastern Storm played in different pools in the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup, and they had no common opponent in the pool stage.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The Lions home ground hosts the first game of the Super Eights. Pitch: Lions made 138 for 8 at the Wanderers against Eastern Cape Iinyathi on 13 October 2026, a total they defended by five runs. Northern Cape Heat made 137 for 5 in Johannesburg on 18 October. Lions passed it in 12 overs. Limpopo were held to 119 for 6 in Johannesburg on 24 October 2026.

Lions made 138 for 8 at the Wanderers against Eastern Cape Iinyathi on 13 October 2026, a total they defended by five runs. Northern Cape Heat made 137 for 5 in Johannesburg on 18 October. Lions passed it in 12 overs. Limpopo were held to 119 for 6 in Johannesburg on 24 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66% for this game in Johannesburg. Lions won the toss and bowled against Northern Cape Heat (18 October 2026) and Limpopo (24 October). See our toss analysis for LIO vs ESTORM, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Lions vs Eastern Storm is won and lost

The Lions top order decides most of this. Lions finished their chases against Northern Cape Heat (18 October 2026) and Limpopo (24 October) in 12 overs and 12.1 overs. They defended 138 for 8 against Eastern Cape Iinyathi on 13 October.

For Eastern Storm, the question is whether Jurie Snyman or Ronan Herrmann bats long. When Jurie Snyman made 95 against Knights (14 October 2026), Eastern Storm reached 186 for 6 and won. They made 130 for 7 against Western Province on 6 October and lost by nine wickets.

Lions vs Eastern Storm Prediction: Lions are 80% favourites

We back Lions at 79.5%, at home and coming off two eight-wicket wins in Johannesburg (18 and 24 October 2026). Eastern Storm's chance rests on Jurie Snyman repeating his 95 against Knights (14 October), or Ronan Herrmann batting through the innings.

Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the match-winner market is fairly priced. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%.