Toss predictions
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India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Toss Prediction (IND-W vs ZIM-W)

Our toss call

Bat first 58%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 58%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 · 14:00 IST · Kotambi Stadium · IND-W vs ZIM-W

Why bat first here

Bowl first 42% Bat first 58%
  • Captains bat first here. 4 of 5 toss winners have batted at BCA Stadium, Kotambi since 2024 (80%).
  • Day-night game. Starts at 14:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come. The ground's record still favours batting first, and the call follows the record.
  • Forecast: 34°C · humidity 19% · clear skies.
  • Batting first wins here. Only 2 of 5 chasing sides have won (40%).
  • Our call: bat first — 58%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to bat at 58%.

Last 5 tosses at BCA Stadium, Kotambi

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-25IndiaBatIndiaNo
2026-10-23ZimbabweBatIndiaYes
2024-12-27West IndiesBatIndiaYes
2024-12-24IndiaBatIndiaNo
2024-12-22West IndiesFieldIndiaNo

Women's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at BCA Stadium, Kotambi?

In 5 decided women's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 2 (40%).

Start: 08:30 UTC · 14:00 local time (day-night match).

Forecast at the start: 34°C · humidity 19% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-27 12:08 UTC.

How we made this India Women vs Zimbabwe Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match preview.

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IND-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the IND-W vs ZIM-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in IND-W vs ZIM-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Kotambi Stadium. It is the toss call in our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the IND-W vs ZIM-W match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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