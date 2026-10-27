We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 58%.

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 · 14:00 IST · Kotambi Stadium · IND-W vs ZIM-W

Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to bat at 58%.

Our call: bat first — 58%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Batting first wins here. Only 2 of 5 chasing sides have won (40%).

Day-night game. Starts at 14:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come. The ground's record still favours batting first, and the call follows the record.

Captains bat first here. 4 of 5 toss winners have batted at BCA Stadium, Kotambi since 2024 (80%).

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How we made this India Women vs Zimbabwe Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match preview.