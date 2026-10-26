Sudur Paschim Royals are our pick at 54.8%.

Our AI model predicts a Sudur Paschim win over Pokhara Avengers in the 4th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026, a day/night game at Kirtipur that starts at 4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC) on 28 October 2026. The Royals have won both NPL meetings with Pokhara, but Lumbini Lions bowled them out for 87 in the season opener (26 October 2026).

Can Pokhara Avengers turn two close defeats into a first win?

Pokhara Avengers start their 2026 season against the side that beat them twice. Sudur Paschim won the December 2024 game at Kirtipur by 5 runs. The Royals then won the 21 November 2025 meeting by 18 runs.

Pokhara won their game against Chitwan Rhinos at Kirtipur (6 December 2025). Chitwan Rhinos chose to bat that day and made 120 for 6. In reply, Pokhara Avengers reached 121 for 2 in 19.4 overs against the Rhinos and won by 8 wickets.

Kathmandu Gorkhas beat them two days before that, on 4 December 2025. Pokhara won the toss and chose to field, and the Gorkhas made 165 for 8. Pokhara Avengers were then bowled out for 152 by Kathmandu Gorkhas and lost by 13 runs.

Dhananjaya Lakshan is the bowler in form. He took 4 for 16 in 4 overs against Kathmandu Gorkhas on 4 December 2025. Dhananjaya Lakshan followed it with 3 for 20 in 3.4 overs against Chitwan Rhinos on 6 December 2025. Shakib Al Hasan is also in the Pokhara squad for 2026.

Sudur Paschim need an answer to two collapses

The Royals have been the stronger side in this fixture, and they reached the 2025 final. That final and the 2026 opener, both against Lumbini Lions, show the risk in backing them.

In the 2025 final at Kirtipur (13 December 2025), Sudur Paschim won the toss, batted and were bowled out for 85 in 19.1 overs. Lumbini Lions knocked off the runs in 9 overs and won by 6 wickets.

The 2026 opener followed the same path. On 26 October 2026, Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded, and Sudur Paschim slipped to 34 for 4 in the 6th over. They were all out for 87 in 17.2 overs. Lumbini Lions reached 88 for 3 in 9.5 overs and won by 7 wickets.

Dipendra Singh Airee made 27 off 23 balls against Lumbini Lions in that 26 October 2026 game, the top score of the Royals' innings. In the Lumbini chase that day, Anil Kharel took 2 for 9 in 2 overs.

The 2025 playoffs showed the other side of this team. Binod Bhandari made 63 off 52 balls against Biratnagar Kings in Qualifier 1 (9 December 2025), as the Royals reached 155 for 7. Biratnagar Kings were bowled out for 78 in 14.1 overs, and Sudur Paschim won by 77 runs.

Key matchups: Scott Kuggeleijn against Kushal Bhurtel

Scott Kuggeleijn vs Kushal Bhurtel: Scott Kuggeleijn took 5 for 18 in 3.4 overs against Pokhara Avengers in the 15 December 2024 game and was player of the match. Kushal Bhurtel made 53 off 32 balls against Sudur Paschim on 21 November 2025. Kushal Bhurtel was bowled by Scott Kuggeleijn in that innings.

Binod Bhandari vs Dhananjaya Lakshan: Binod Bhandari made 43 off 42 balls against Pokhara Avengers on 21 November 2025. Dhananjaya Lakshan took 4 for 16 against Kathmandu Gorkhas in early December 2025, and he is the Pokhara bowler Bhandari has to see off.

Aarif Sheikh vs Kiran Thagunna: Aarif Sheikh made 42 not out off 38 balls against Pokhara Avengers in the December 2024 meeting. In the Pokhara reply that day (15 December 2024), Kiran Thagunna made 32 off 28 balls.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Pokhara Avengers and Sudur Paschim have met twice in the Nepal Premier League, and the Royals won both games at Kirtipur. On 15 December 2024, Pokhara won the toss and chose to field, and Sudur Paschim made 153 for 7. In reply that day, Pokhara Avengers were bowled out for 148 in 19.4 overs and lost the December 2024 game by 5 runs. On 21 November 2025, Pokhara again chose to field after winning the toss, and the Royals made 193 for 7. Pokhara Avengers replied with 175 for 8 in the November 2025 game and lost by 18 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The 2026 opener and both earlier meetings of these sides were played at Kirtipur. Pitch: Totals have swung at this ground. Sudur Paschim made 193 for 7 against Pokhara Avengers on 21 November 2025. In the final against Lumbini Lions (13 December 2025), they were all out for 85.

Totals have swung at this ground. Sudur Paschim made 193 for 7 against Pokhara Avengers on 21 November 2025. In the final against Lumbini Lions (13 December 2025), they were all out for 85. Conditions: a day/night game, starting at 4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC).

a day/night game, starting at 4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC). Toss: Toss call: Field first — Pokhara chose to field after winning the toss in both meetings with the Royals, and Lumbini Lions fielded first in the 2026 opener on 26 October 2026. We put the chance of the toss winner fielding at 63%. See the toss prediction for POA vs SPR, locked in before the toss happens.

Match Analysis: the first six overs decide this one

The Royals' innings is where this game turns. They were 34 for 4 in the 6th over against Lumbini Lions on 26 October 2026, and they were all out for 87. Dhananjaya Lakshan, who took 4 for 16 against Kathmandu Gorkhas in the 4 December 2025 game, is the test of whether that start was a one-off.

If Sudur Paschim get through the powerplay, their record against Pokhara points one way. They batted first in both meetings, made 153 and 193, and defended both totals.

Pokhara's best route is a disciplined chase. They ran down Chitwan Rhinos' 120 for 6 in the 6 December 2025 game with two balls to spare, and that is the template if they field first again.

Pokhara Avengers vs Sudur Paschim Royals prediction: the Royals are narrow favourites

Our AI model makes Sudur Paschim 54.8% favourites, about a 55% chance, with Pokhara Avengers at 45.2%. The Royals have beaten Pokhara twice, and the call holds at 54.8% whichever side bats first. A repeat of the 26 October 2026 collapse is the main risk to the pick.