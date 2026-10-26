Pokhara Avengers (NPL) vs Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) Match 4 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Sudur Paschim Royals predicted to win with 54.8% probability
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
POA vs SPR Playing 11
Pokhara Avengers (NPL)
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Chamika Karunaratne
- Mohammad Saifuddin
- Lahiru Udara
- Dhananjaya Lakshan
- Kushal Bhurtel † (c)
- Mahedi Hasan
- Kiran Thagunna
- Bipin Khatri
- Sagar Dhakal
- Aakash Chand
Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL)
- Binod Bhandari †
- Scott Kuggeleijn
- Saif Zaib
- Aarif Sheikh
- Dipendra Singh Airee (c)
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Brandon McMullen
- Ishan Pandey
- Abinash Bohara
- Aayub Chand
- Anil Kharel
(c) captain, † wicketkeeper
Key Takeaways
- • Sudur Paschim Royals predicted to win with 54.8% probability
- • Sudur Paschim beat Pokhara Avengers by 5 runs in December 2024 and by 18 runs in November 2025
- • Lumbini Lions bowled the Royals out for 87 in the 2026 opener (26 October 2026)
- • We expect the toss winner to field first (63%)
- • Our fair odds of 2.21 and 1.82 sit above both available prices, so the match-winner market is fairly priced
Sudur Paschim Royals are our pick at 54.8%.
Our AI model predicts a Sudur Paschim win over Pokhara Avengers in the 4th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026, a day/night game at Kirtipur that starts at 4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC) on 28 October 2026. The Royals have won both NPL meetings with Pokhara, but Lumbini Lions bowled them out for 87 in the season opener (26 October 2026).
Can Pokhara Avengers turn two close defeats into a first win?
Pokhara Avengers start their 2026 season against the side that beat them twice. Sudur Paschim won the December 2024 game at Kirtipur by 5 runs. The Royals then won the 21 November 2025 meeting by 18 runs.
Pokhara won their game against Chitwan Rhinos at Kirtipur (6 December 2025). Chitwan Rhinos chose to bat that day and made 120 for 6. In reply, Pokhara Avengers reached 121 for 2 in 19.4 overs against the Rhinos and won by 8 wickets.
Kathmandu Gorkhas beat them two days before that, on 4 December 2025. Pokhara won the toss and chose to field, and the Gorkhas made 165 for 8. Pokhara Avengers were then bowled out for 152 by Kathmandu Gorkhas and lost by 13 runs.
Dhananjaya Lakshan is the bowler in form. He took 4 for 16 in 4 overs against Kathmandu Gorkhas on 4 December 2025. Dhananjaya Lakshan followed it with 3 for 20 in 3.4 overs against Chitwan Rhinos on 6 December 2025. Shakib Al Hasan is also in the Pokhara squad for 2026.
Sudur Paschim need an answer to two collapses
The Royals have been the stronger side in this fixture, and they reached the 2025 final. That final and the 2026 opener, both against Lumbini Lions, show the risk in backing them.
In the 2025 final at Kirtipur (13 December 2025), Sudur Paschim won the toss, batted and were bowled out for 85 in 19.1 overs. Lumbini Lions knocked off the runs in 9 overs and won by 6 wickets.
The 2026 opener followed the same path. On 26 October 2026, Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded, and Sudur Paschim slipped to 34 for 4 in the 6th over. They were all out for 87 in 17.2 overs. Lumbini Lions reached 88 for 3 in 9.5 overs and won by 7 wickets.
Dipendra Singh Airee made 27 off 23 balls against Lumbini Lions in that 26 October 2026 game, the top score of the Royals' innings. In the Lumbini chase that day, Anil Kharel took 2 for 9 in 2 overs.
The 2025 playoffs showed the other side of this team. Binod Bhandari made 63 off 52 balls against Biratnagar Kings in Qualifier 1 (9 December 2025), as the Royals reached 155 for 7. Biratnagar Kings were bowled out for 78 in 14.1 overs, and Sudur Paschim won by 77 runs.
Key matchups: Scott Kuggeleijn against Kushal Bhurtel
Scott Kuggeleijn vs Kushal Bhurtel: Scott Kuggeleijn took 5 for 18 in 3.4 overs against Pokhara Avengers in the 15 December 2024 game and was player of the match. Kushal Bhurtel made 53 off 32 balls against Sudur Paschim on 21 November 2025. Kushal Bhurtel was bowled by Scott Kuggeleijn in that innings.
Binod Bhandari vs Dhananjaya Lakshan: Binod Bhandari made 43 off 42 balls against Pokhara Avengers on 21 November 2025. Dhananjaya Lakshan took 4 for 16 against Kathmandu Gorkhas in early December 2025, and he is the Pokhara bowler Bhandari has to see off.
Aarif Sheikh vs Kiran Thagunna: Aarif Sheikh made 42 not out off 38 balls against Pokhara Avengers in the December 2024 meeting. In the Pokhara reply that day (15 December 2024), Kiran Thagunna made 32 off 28 balls.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Pokhara Avengers and Sudur Paschim have met twice in the Nepal Premier League, and the Royals won both games at Kirtipur.
On 15 December 2024, Pokhara won the toss and chose to field, and Sudur Paschim made 153 for 7. In reply that day, Pokhara Avengers were bowled out for 148 in 19.4 overs and lost the December 2024 game by 5 runs.
On 21 November 2025, Pokhara again chose to field after winning the toss, and the Royals made 193 for 7. Pokhara Avengers replied with 175 for 8 in the November 2025 game and lost by 18 runs.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The 2026 opener and both earlier meetings of these sides were played at Kirtipur.
- Pitch: Totals have swung at this ground. Sudur Paschim made 193 for 7 against Pokhara Avengers on 21 November 2025. In the final against Lumbini Lions (13 December 2025), they were all out for 85.
- Conditions: a day/night game, starting at 4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC).
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — Pokhara chose to field after winning the toss in both meetings with the Royals, and Lumbini Lions fielded first in the 2026 opener on 26 October 2026. We put the chance of the toss winner fielding at 63%. See the toss prediction for POA vs SPR, locked in before the toss happens.
Match Analysis: the first six overs decide this one
The Royals' innings is where this game turns. They were 34 for 4 in the 6th over against Lumbini Lions on 26 October 2026, and they were all out for 87. Dhananjaya Lakshan, who took 4 for 16 against Kathmandu Gorkhas in the 4 December 2025 game, is the test of whether that start was a one-off.
If Sudur Paschim get through the powerplay, their record against Pokhara points one way. They batted first in both meetings, made 153 and 193, and defended both totals.
Pokhara's best route is a disciplined chase. They ran down Chitwan Rhinos' 120 for 6 in the 6 December 2025 game with two balls to spare, and that is the template if they field first again.
Pokhara Avengers vs Sudur Paschim Royals prediction: the Royals are narrow favourites
Our AI model makes Sudur Paschim 54.8% favourites, about a 55% chance, with Pokhara Avengers at 45.2%. The Royals have beaten Pokhara twice, and the call holds at 54.8% whichever side bats first. A repeat of the 26 October 2026 collapse is the main risk to the pick.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Pokhara Avengers
|45.2%
|45.2%
|2.06
|2.21
|Sudur Paschim Royals
|54.8%
|54.8%
|1.73
|1.82
The match-winner market is fairly priced. Sudur Paschim Royals at 1.73 sit just under our fair odds of 1.82, and Pokhara Avengers at 2.06 sit under our fair 2.21. The toss is the more useful angle here, and we expect the toss winner to field first. Odds captured on 28 October 2026.
Nepal Premier League
Pokhara Avengers (NPL) vs Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL)odds
28 Oct 2026 · 16:15 IST
Match winner: Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.06 at Dafabet; Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 10:05–10:09 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1POA
|2SPR
|Payout
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.06
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.73
|Payout94.0%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout94.5%
|Highest
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL)2.06
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL)1.75
|Payout–
1X2: Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05, Tie 25.00, Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 10:05 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1POA
|XTie
|2SPR
|Payout
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Pokhara Avengers (NPL) 2.05
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) 1.75
|Payout91.2%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Pokhara Avengers vs Sudur Paschim Royals in the Nepal Premier League 2026?
Our AI model makes Sudur Paschim 54.8% favourites to beat Pokhara Avengers in the 4th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026 at Kirtipur on 28 October 2026, with Pokhara Avengers at 45.2%. The Royals beat Pokhara Avengers by 18 runs in November 2025.
What is the toss prediction for Pokhara Avengers vs Sudur Paschim?
We expect the toss winner to field first, and we put that chance at 63%. Pokhara Avengers chose to field after winning the toss in both earlier meetings with the Royals, and Lumbini Lions fielded first in the 2026 opener at Kirtipur.
What are the odds for Pokhara Avengers vs Sudur Paschim?
Pokhara Avengers are priced at 2.06 and Sudur Paschim at 1.73 for the Nepal Premier League 2026 game at Kirtipur on 28 October 2026. Our fair odds are 2.21 and 1.82, so both prices sit just under our numbers and the match-winner market is fairly priced.
What happened when Sudur Paschim played Lumbini Lions in the 2026 opener?
Lumbini Lions beat Sudur Paschim by 7 wickets at Kirtipur in the 26 October 2026 opener. The Royals were bowled out for 87 in 17.2 overs. Lumbini Lions then reached 88 for 3 in 9.5 overs.
What is the head-to-head record between Pokhara Avengers and Sudur Paschim?
Sudur Paschim have won both Nepal Premier League meetings with Pokhara Avengers, each at Kirtipur. They won by 5 runs in the 15 December 2024 game and by 18 runs in the 21 November 2025 game.
When does Pokhara Avengers vs Sudur Paschim start?
The 4th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026 starts at 4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC) on 28 October 2026 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is a day/night game.
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