India A vs Australia A prediction: India A to win

India A are clear favourites in Puducherry.

Our AI model predicts India A to beat Australia A with a 75% win probability in the 1st unofficial ODI on 6 October 2026, a day-night game at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. India A won the first four-day match of this tour at the same ground by 162 runs, and they won last year's one-day series against Australia A 2-1.

How India A arrive after a 162-run win at this ground

India A beat Australia A by 162 runs in the first four-day match of the tour, played here from 22 to 25 September 2026. They made 334 and 199, then bowled Australia A out for 171 and 200. Kumar Kushagra scored 113 in that match, and he is in the one-day squad.

The second four-day match, from 29 September to 2 October 2026, was drawn. Australia A made 358 and 173 for 4 declared, and India A answered with 167 and 310 for 9 to see out the game.

India A's one-day form comes from earlier in the year. On 21 June 2026, India A beat Sri Lanka A by 66 runs in the final of a 50-over tri-series at Dambulla. The squad for this match names Ruturaj Gaikwad, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal at the top of the order.

Can Australia A's one-day side turn this tour around?

Australia A lost the first four-day match by 162 runs and drew the second, so the one-day leg is their chance to take something home from India. Todd Murphy took seven wickets in that first match, 3 for 77 and 4 for 48, and he is named in the one-day squad.

Their one-day squad also names Nathan McSweeney, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Owen, Sam Konstas, Liam Scott, Tanveer Sangha and Will Sutherland. That gives them a spread of batting options and two spinners in Murphy and Sangha.

Two of those names hurt India A in Kanpur last year. Liam Scott made 73 off 64 balls against India A on 5 October 2025, and Will Sutherland made 50 off 33 balls against India A on 1 October 2025.

Key Matchups: India A's openers against Murphy and Sangha

Priyansh Arya vs Tanveer Sangha: Priyansh Arya made 101 off 84 balls against Australia A in Kanpur on 1 October 2025 before Tanveer Sangha took his wicket. Sangha is back in Australia A's one-day squad, and he is the bowler Arya has already met at this level.

Prabhsimran Singh vs Todd Murphy: Prabhsimran Singh made 102 off 68 balls against Australia A in Kanpur on 5 October 2025, the innings that set up India A's series win. Todd Murphy took seven wickets against India A in the first four-day match here (22 to 25 September 2026), so he arrives in form on this ground.

Nishant Sindhu vs Will Sutherland: Nishant Sindhu took 4 for 50 against Australia A in Kanpur on 1 October 2025, and one of those wickets was Will Sutherland after his 50 off 33 balls. Sindhu's left-arm spin against Sutherland's hitting is a contest worth watching in the middle overs.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India A and Australia A last met in one-day cricket in Kanpur in 2025, and India A won that series 2-1. India A won by 171 runs on 1 October 2025 after making 413 for 6, with Australia A bowled out for 242 in 33.1 overs. Australia A won by nine wickets on the DLS method on 3 October 2025 after rain cut the match. India A then won the decider by two wickets on 5 October 2025, making 322 for 8 in 46 overs with 24 balls to spare.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry staged both four-day matches of this tour before the one-day series. Format: a 50-over day-night match, the first of three unofficial ODIs on 6, 9 and 11 October 2026.

a 50-over day-night match, the first of three unofficial ODIs on 6, 9 and 11 October 2026. This tour here: India A won the first four-day match by 162 runs (22 to 25 September 2026), and the second ended in a draw on 2 October 2026.

India A won the first four-day match by 162 runs (22 to 25 September 2026), and the second ended in a draw on 2 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — this is a day-night game, so the side batting second bats under lights, and we expect the toss winner to bowl. We have published our pre-toss call for INDA vs AUSA on the toss prediction page.

Match Analysis: where India A can win it

The contest turns on India A's top order against Australia A's spinners. Priyansh Arya made a hundred against Australia A on 1 October 2025 and Prabhsimran Singh made one on 5 October 2025, while Todd Murphy and Tanveer Sangha both return in Australia A's one-day squad.

Australia A's one win in that 2025 series came on 3 October 2025, when rain cut the match and they won by nine wickets on the DLS method. Over a full 50 overs, India A made 413 for 6 on 1 October 2025 and 322 for 8 on 5 October 2025.

India A vs Australia A prediction: India A to win

Our AI model predicts India A to win with a 74.8% chance, against 25.2% for Australia A. India A beat Australia A by 162 runs at this ground in September 2026 and took last year's one-day series 2-1.

The price on India A is fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first, and the scenario map shows India A holding the same chance whichever side bats first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds India A 74.8% 74.8% 1.31 1.34 Australia A 25.2% 25.2% 3.60 3.97 Efficiently priced. India A at 1.31 sit just under our fair odds of 1.34, and Australia A at 3.60 sit under 3.97, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 5 October 2026. Where the books sit: once the margin is removed, the available odds and our model agree that India A are clear favourites.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win India A vs Australia A in the 1st unofficial ODI?

Our AI model predicts India A to beat Australia A with a 74.8% win probability in the 1st unofficial ODI at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on 6 October 2026. India A beat Australia A by 162 runs in the first four-day match of the tour at the same ground.

What is the toss prediction for India A vs Australia A?

Our toss call for India A against Australia A on 6 October 2026 is field first. It is a day-night game in Puducherry, so the side batting second bats under lights.

What are the odds for India A vs Australia A?

The odds for India A against Australia A are 1.31 for India A and 3.60 for Australia A. Our fair odds are 1.34 and 3.97, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.

What happened when India A and Australia A last played a one-day series?

India A beat Australia A 2-1 in a three-match unofficial ODI series in Kanpur in 2025. India A won by 171 runs on 1 October 2025 and by two wickets on 5 October 2025, and Australia A won by nine wickets on the DLS method on 3 October 2025.

How did the four-day matches of the Australia A tour of India 2026 go?

India A beat Australia A by 162 runs in the first four-day match in Puducherry from 22 to 25 September 2026, and the second, from 29 September to 2 October 2026, was drawn.

When are the other unofficial ODIs on the Australia A tour of India 2026?

After the 1st unofficial ODI on 6 October 2026, India A play Australia A in the 2nd unofficial ODI on 9 October 2026 and the 3rd on 11 October 2026.