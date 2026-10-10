India A vs Australia A Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
India A predicted to win with 58.3% probability
Best odds · match winner
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Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We expect the toss winner to bat.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • India A predicted to win with 58.3% probability
- • Australia A lead the three-match series 2-0 after wins by 125 runs (6 October) and 69 runs (9 October 2026)
- • India A were 24 for 3 after 3.5 overs on 6 October and 30 for 3 after 8.3 overs on 9 October 2026
- • Toss: bat first, 60%. Australia A won the toss and batted on 6 and 9 October at Puducherry
- • Odds of 1.66 on India A and 2.28 on Australia A sit below our fair odds of 1.72 and 2.40
India A edge the decider at 58.3%.
Our AI model predicts India A to beat Australia A in the third unofficial ODI at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on 11 October 2026, a 58% call for the side that is 2-0 down. The market agrees almost exactly. Australia A won the first game by 125 runs and the second by 69, but both wins came from batting first after winning the toss, and India A have beaten this opponent before.
Can India A's top order hold firm for a full chase this time?
The pattern in this series is clear. Chasing 275 against Australia A on 6 October 2026, India A were 24 for 3 after 3.5 overs and were bowled out for 149 in 31.4 overs. Chasing 276 on 9 October, they were 30 for 3 after 8.3 overs and finished on 206 all out in 45.2 overs.
Rajat Patidar is the batter who has held the innings together. He made 53 off 51 balls against Australia A on 6 October and 67 off 82 balls against the same side on 9 October 2026. India A need a partner to stay with him through the middle overs.
The bowling has had its moments. Suryansh Shedge took 4 for 40 in 7 overs and Yash Thakur took 3 for 47 in 9 overs against Australia A on 6 October, when the visitors were 87 for 5 after 16.4 overs. Arshad Khan added 3 for 56 in 9 overs in the 9 October game.
Before this series, India A beat Afghanistan A by 101 runs on 17 June 2026 and Sri Lanka A by 66 runs in a final on 21 June 2026.
Australia A have batted first twice, but can they set a winning total a third time?
Australia A have posted 274 and 275 batting first in this series. Nathan McSweeney made 123 off 135 balls against India A on 6 October 2026, the backbone of a total of 274 all out in 48.2 overs. Sam Konstas made 67 off 88 balls in the 9 October game, when the total reached 275 all out in 49.5 overs.
Their bowlers have struck early. Mahli Beardman took 4 for 23 in 6 overs against India A on 6 October, and Spencer Johnson took 3 for 35 in 8 overs against them on 9 October 2026. Both times India A lost three wickets before the tenth over was done.
The question for Australia A is whether the formula holds if they lose the toss and have to chase on this ground for the first time in the series.
Key Matchups: Patidar, McSweeney and the first ten overs
Rajat Patidar vs Mahli Beardman and Spencer Johnson: Patidar made 53 off 51 on 6 October, the day Beardman took 4 for 23, and 67 off 82 on 9 October, when Johnson took 3 for 35. If he gets set again, India A have a platform.
Nathan McSweeney vs Suryansh Shedge and Yash Thakur: McSweeney's 123 off 135 came in the same innings in which Shedge took 4 for 40 and Thakur 3 for 47 (6 October 2026). India A have found wickets around him; the challenge is removing him.
Sam Konstas vs Arshad Khan: Konstas made 67 off 88 against India A on 9 October 2026, and Arshad Khan took 3 for 56 in 9 overs in that game. An early wicket here would test Australia A's middle order.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
India A won the opening game of the 2025 series between the sides by 171 runs. Australia A won by 9 wickets (DLS method) on 3 October 2025, and India A won by 2 wickets with 24 balls remaining on 5 October 2025.
This series has gone Australia A's way: by 125 runs on 6 October 2026 and by 69 runs three days later, on 9 October 2026.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry has hosted both earlier games of this series, and the side batting first won both.
- Pitch: Australia A made 274 and 275 batting first here, and India A's chases ended on 149 and 206.
- Conditions: A one-day game of 50 overs a side, the third at this ground since 6 October 2026.
- Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Australia A won the toss and chose to bat on 6 and 9 October 2026, and the side batting first won both games. We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%. See our toss analysis for INDA vs AUSA, locked in before the coin lands.
Match Analysis: where this game will be won and lost
The first ten overs of the second innings have decided this series. India A lost three wickets inside that window in both chases, and neither recovered. If India A bat first instead, Australia A face a chase on this ground for the first time in the series.
Batting first has paid well here. Australia A were bowled out for 274 on 6 October and for 275 on 9 October 2026, both times inside the 50 overs. A total in that range has been enough so far.
India A's best route is a strong start. Patidar has twice reached fifty against this attack, and India A's bowlers have taken early wickets: Australia A were 87 for 5 after 16.4 overs on 6 October before McSweeney's hundred turned it.
India A vs Australia A Prediction: India A, narrowly
Our AI model predicts India A to win with a 58.3% probability, against 41.7% for Australia A. India A won two of the three meetings in 2025 and have quality with bat and ball; Australia A have been sharper in this series. The toss matters: we expect the toss winner to bat first, and the side batting first has won both games here.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|India A
|58.3%
|58.4%
|1.66
|1.72
|Australia A
|41.7%
|41.6%
|2.28
|2.40
The match-winner market is efficiently priced. India A at 1.66 sit below our fair odds of 1.72, and Australia A at 2.28 sit below our 2.40, so the available odds have this about right. The live angle is the toss: we expect the toss winner to bat first.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win India A vs Australia A in the 3rd unofficial ODI?
Our AI model predicts India A to beat Australia A with a 58.3% probability, against 41.7%, at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on 11 October 2026. Australia A lead the series 2-0, but India A beat them twice in 2025, by 171 runs in the opening game of that series and by 2 wickets on 5 October 2025.
What is the toss prediction for India A vs Australia A?
Our toss call for India A vs Australia A is bat first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%. Australia A won the toss and chose to bat on 6 and 9 October 2026, and the side batting first won both games at Puducherry.
What are the odds for India A vs Australia A?
India A are 1.66 and Australia A 2.28 for the third unofficial ODI on 11 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.72 and 2.40, so both prices sit below fair and the market is efficiently priced; the toss is the sharper angle.
Who has starred in the India A vs Australia A series?
Nathan McSweeney made 123 off 135 balls for Australia A on 6 October 2026, and Mahli Beardman took 4 for 23 against India A that day. For India A, Rajat Patidar made 53 off 51 balls on 6 October and 67 off 82 balls on 9 October 2026.
What happened in the 2nd unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A?
Australia A made 275 all out in 49.5 overs against India A on 9 October 2026 and bowled India A out for 206 in 45.2 overs to win by 69 runs. Sam Konstas made 67 off 88 balls and Spencer Johnson took 3 for 35.
What is the head-to-head record between India A and Australia A?
In 2025 India A beat Australia A by 171 runs in the opening game of the series and by 2 wickets on 5 October, while Australia A won by 9 wickets (DLS method) on 3 October 2025. In 2026 Australia A have won by 125 runs on 6 October and by 69 runs on 9 October.
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