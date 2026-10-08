India A are favourites to level the series.

Our AI model predicts India A to beat Australia A with a 68% win probability in the 2nd unofficial ODI on 9 October 2026 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Australia A won the opener on this ground by 125 runs, but India A won the 2025 one-day series between these sides 2-1 in Kanpur.

Can India A bounce back from a 125-run defeat in Puducherry?

India A were bowled out for 149 in 31.4 overs when Australia A beat them on 6 October 2026. They were 24 for 3 after 3.5 overs and never recovered. Rajat Patidar made 53 off 51 balls and Nishant Sindhu 31 off 43 before the innings folded.

The bowling gave India A more to build on. Suryansh Shedge took 4 for 40 in 7 overs and Yash Thakur took 3 for 47 in 9 overs against Australia A in the opener, and the visitors were 87 for 5 after 16.4 overs before a long stand took the match away.

This tour has gone India A's way before. They beat Australia A by 162 runs in the first unofficial Test at this ground, played from 22 to 25 September 2026, and the second unofficial Test, from 29 September to 2 October 2026, was drawn.

Can Australia A's middle order rescue them a second time?

Australia A were in trouble at 87 for 5 in the opener, and Nathan McSweeney and Will Sutherland took them to 228 before the sixth wicket fell. Nathan McSweeney made 123 off 135 balls and Will Sutherland 77 off 68 against India A on 6 October 2026, and Australia A were all out for 274 in 48.2 overs.

Australia A's bowlers then did the rest. Mahli Beardman took 4 for 23 in 6 overs and Spencer Johnson took 2 for 36 in 6.4 overs against India A in that 125-run win, and Todd Murphy added 1 for 18 in 5 overs as India A were bowled out inside 32 overs.

That win put Australia A 1-0 up in a three-match series in which every game is at Puducherry, on 6, 9 and 11 October 2026. A second win would take the series with a game to spare.

Key Matchups: India A's batters against Beardman and Johnson

Rajat Patidar vs Mahli Beardman: Mahli Beardman took 4 for 23 in 6 overs against India A in the series opener, and Rajat Patidar made 53 off 51 balls in the same innings.

Nathan McSweeney vs Yash Thakur: Nathan McSweeney made 123 off 135 balls against India A on 6 October 2026, and Yash Thakur was the bowler who finally took his wicket, as the ninth man out with the total on 269.

Will Sutherland vs Suryansh Shedge: Will Sutherland made 77 off 68 balls against India A in the opener before Suryansh Shedge bowled him. Their duel in the back half of the innings could decide how many Australia A make.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India A and Australia A met three times in 50-over cricket in Kanpur in 2025, and India A won that series 2-1. India A won the first game by 171 runs after making 413 for 6, in a match that ran from 30 September into 1 October 2025, and bowled Australia A out for 242 in 33.1 overs. Australia A won the second game by nine wickets on the DLS method on 3 October 2025. India A then took the third by two wickets on 5 October 2025, making 322 for 8 in 46 overs with 24 balls left. Australia A's 125-run win at Puducherry on 6 October 2026 is the latest meeting.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry staged both unofficial Tests of this tour and hosts all three unofficial ODIs. Format: a 50-over day match, the second of three unofficial ODIs on 6, 9 and 11 October 2026.

a 50-over day match, the second of three unofficial ODIs on 6, 9 and 11 October 2026. The opener here: Australia A won the toss, chose to bat, made 274 and won by 125 runs on 6 October 2026.

Australia A won the toss, chose to bat, made 274 and won by 125 runs on 6 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl first in this day match. See the toss prediction for INDA vs AUSA, locked in before the toss happens.

Match Analysis: where India A can level the series

The opener turned on two phases. Australia A recovered from 87 for 5 to 228 for 6 through Nathan McSweeney and Will Sutherland, then Mahli Beardman took the first three India A wickets as they slipped to 24 for 3 inside four overs.

India A's bowlers have already shown they can take wickets on this ground: Suryansh Shedge took four and Yash Thakur three in the opener. If their top order survives the new ball, India A have the batting that made 413 for 6 and 322 for 8 against Australia A in Kanpur in 2025.

India A vs Australia A prediction: India A to level the series

Our AI model predicts India A to win with a 67.7% chance, against 32.3% for Australia A. India A won the 2025 one-day series 2-1 and beat Australia A by 162 runs in the first unofficial Test here in September 2026, so one heavy defeat has not moved them off favourite.

The price on India A is fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first, and the scenario map shows India A holding the same chance whichever side bats first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds India A 67.7% 66.3% 1.47 1.48 Australia A 32.3% 33.7% 2.77 3.10 Efficiently priced. India A at 1.47 sit just under our fair price of 1.48, and Australia A at 2.77 are below our fair price of 3.10, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 8 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win India A vs Australia A in the 2nd unofficial ODI?

Our AI model predicts India A to beat Australia A with a 67.7% win probability in the 2nd unofficial ODI at Puducherry on 9 October 2026. Australia A won the opener by 125 runs, but India A won the 2025 one-day series between the sides 2-1 in Kanpur.

What is the toss prediction for India A vs Australia A?

Our toss call for India A vs Australia A on 9 October 2026 is field first: we expect the toss winner to bowl. Our model gives India A a 67.7% chance whichever side bats first at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

What are the best odds for India A vs Australia A?

India A are priced at 1.47 and Australia A at 2.77 for the 2nd unofficial ODI on 9 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.48 for India A and 3.10 for Australia A, so both prices sit just under fair and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Who starred in the first India A vs Australia A unofficial ODI?

Nathan McSweeney made 123 off 135 balls and Will Sutherland 77 off 68 as Australia A made 274 and beat India A by 125 runs at Puducherry on 6 October 2026. Mahli Beardman took 4 for 23 in 6 overs for Australia A, and Suryansh Shedge took 4 for 40 in 7 overs for India A.

Where is India A vs Australia A being played?

The 2nd unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A is at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on 9 October 2026. The ground staged both unofficial Tests of this tour and hosts all three unofficial ODIs, on 6, 9 and 11 October 2026.

What is the one-day head-to-head record between India A and Australia A?

India A beat Australia A 2-1 in their 2025 one-day series in Kanpur, winning by 171 runs in a game that finished on 1 October 2025 and by two wickets on 5 October 2025, with Australia A winning by nine wickets on the DLS method on 3 October 2025. Australia A then won the first match of this series by 125 runs on 6 October 2026.