Toss prediction page launched 5 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India A vs Australia A match preview .

From our match preview: "Toss call: Field first — this is a day-night game, so the side batting second bats under lights, and we expect the toss winner to bowl."

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

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The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction . The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this India A vs Australia A toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the field-first scoring method.