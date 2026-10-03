India open the series as clear favourites.

Our AI model predicts India to win the first of five T20Is against West Indies in Lucknow, with a 77% chance on Tuesday 6 October 2026. The market agrees almost exactly. West Indies arrive with something to show, though: Shai Hope's 162 not out won the last game of the ODI series on 3 October.

Can Sanju Samson and India Repeat the Kolkata Chase?

In September India beat Afghanistan in three T20Is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi: by seven wickets on 13 September 2026, by seven wickets again on 15 September and by 127 runs on 17 September.

The last time India played West Indies in this format, at Eden Gardens in the T20 World Cup Super Eights, they ran down West Indies' 195 for 4 with four balls to spare. India were 41 for 2 in the fifth over before Sanju Samson took the chase over, finishing unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls with 12 fours and four sixes.

Tilak Varma added 27 off 15 balls in that game, and India's batting runs deep. The worry is at the top: Abhishek Sharma lasted 11 balls in Kolkata, caught by Shimron Hetmyer off Akeal Hosein for 10.

Shai Hope brings his ODI form into the T20I series

West Indies were beaten by eight wickets in the first two ODIs, on 27 September 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram and on 30 September in Guwahati. The final game in New Chandigarh was different. India made 351 and West Indies ran it down with 10 balls to spare, winning by five wickets, because Hope batted through for 162 off 143 balls with 17 fours and three sixes.

Their T20 batting has shown it can post a big total against India. In Kolkata on 1 March they made 195 for 4: Roston Chase hit 40 off 25 balls, Rovman Powell finished 34 not out off 19 and Hetmyer struck 27 off 12.

Key Matchups: Samson, Hope and the Middle Overs

Sanju Samson vs Shamar Joseph: Samson made 97 not out in Kolkata, and in the same innings Shamar Joseph took 2 for 42 in four overs, removing Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. If Joseph strikes early with the new ball, India's chase looks very different.

Abhishek Sharma vs Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein bowled two overs for 22 runs in that game and dismissed Abhishek for 10. Left-arm spin early against India's attacking opener is a battle West Indies will want again in Lucknow.

Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell vs Axar Patel: Axar went wicketless in Kolkata, four overs for 35, while Hetmyer and Powell scored at better than a run a ball. How Axar handles the West Indies middle order decides how big their total gets.

Shai Hope vs Arshdeep Singh: Hope made 32 off 33 balls in the World Cup game and has just batted through a winning ODI chase for an unbeaten 162. Arshdeep went for 43 in four wicketless overs in Kolkata, so his first spell against Hope sets the tone.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India and West Indies have met 31 times in men's T20Is, from 12 June 2009 to 1 March 2026. India have won 20, West Indies 10, and one match produced no result. The most recent meeting was the World Cup Super Eights game at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India won the toss and chose to bowl, West Indies made 195 for 4, and India reached 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs to win by five wickets.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: the Ekana hosts the opening game of the five-match series, which then moves to Ranchi on 9 October, Indore on 11 October, Hyderabad on 14 October and Bengaluru on 17 October. Pitch: This is Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home ground, so the square sees regular T20 cricket.

This is Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home ground, so the square sees regular T20 cricket. Conditions: The match starts at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC), so the second innings is played under lights.

The match starts at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC), so the second innings is played under lights. Toss: Toss call: Field first, because a chase lets the side batting second pace its innings to a known target under lights. See the toss prediction for IND vs WI, locked in before the toss happens.

Match Analysis: Where This Match Will Be Won and Lost

Whichever side bats first, the powerplay is where West Indies can hurt India. In Kolkata their openers put on 68 before the first wicket fell in the ninth over, and West Indies went on to 195 for 4. A start like that in Lucknow would set up another big total.

The middle overs belong to India's spinners on paper, but Chase, Hetmyer and Powell all scored quickly in March. West Indies probably need two of those three to go big.

At the death, India's chase in Kolkata showed how they close games: they passed 195 with four balls left. Under lights the chasing side knows exactly what it needs, which is why our toss call is to field.

India vs West Indies Prediction: India Favoured to Win the Opener

We back India at 77%. They have the stronger batting and a 20-10 lead in T20Is between these sides, and they ran down West Indies' 195 for 4 in the last meeting. If West Indies bat first, as our toss call expects, India rise to 81%.

West Indies have a case. Hope's 162 not out on 3 October is fresh, and they posted 195 against India the last time these sides met in the format. They are the better-priced side for anyone who wants an upset angle.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Best Odds Fair Odds India 77% 77.8% 1.31 1.30 West Indies 23% 22.2% 4.90 4.35 West Indies carry the value; India are fairly priced. The best available price on West Indies is 12.7% above our fair price. India's best price is within a point of our fair line, so the favourite is priced about right, and the market's view of India sits within a point of ours. If West Indies bat first, India at their best price become a 6.1% edge. Odds captured on 3 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win India vs West Indies in the 1st T20I?

Our AI model gives India a 77% chance of beating West Indies in the 1st T20I in Lucknow on 6 October 2026. India won the last T20I between the sides by five wickets at Eden Gardens on 1 March 2026.

What is the toss prediction for India vs West Indies?

Our toss call for the 1st T20I between India and West Indies on 6 October 2026 is field first. The match starts at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC), so the side batting second chases under lights in Lucknow.

What are the best odds for India vs West Indies?

The best available prices for the 1st T20I between India and West Indies are 1.31 on India and 4.90 on West Indies, against our fair odds of 1.30 and 4.35.

Who won the last T20I between India and West Indies?

India beat West Indies by five wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 1 March 2026. West Indies made 195 for 4 and India reached 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs, with Sanju Samson 97 not out off 50 balls.

What is the India vs West Indies T20I head-to-head record?

India and West Indies have played 31 men's T20Is from 12 June 2009 to 1 March 2026. India have won 20, West Indies 10, and one match produced no result.

How does the toss affect India vs West Indies in Lucknow?

In our scenario map for the 1st T20I in Lucknow, India win 81% of the time if West Indies bat first and 73% if India bat first. Our toss call is field first, which points to the first of those branches.