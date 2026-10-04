Our pick: West Indies Women, at 88%.

Our AI model predicts West Indies Women to beat Zimbabwe Women in the 2nd T20I at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, with a win probability of 87.6%. The visitors won the 1st T20I by eight wickets on 3 October, passing Zimbabwe Women's 97 for 9 in 12.5 overs, and a second win would take the three-match series.

Can Zimbabwe Women turn 97 for 9 into a defendable total?

Zimbabwe Women's problem in the 1st T20I against West Indies Women on 3 October 2026 was runs. Batting first, they were 41 for 4 after 10.3 overs of that game and finished on 97 for 9. Beloved Biza top-scored with 21 off 24 balls against West Indies Women on 3 October, and Modester Mupachikwa made 20 off 33 that day before Afy Fletcher bowled her.

The hosts have beaten these opponents on this tour. In the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club on 27 September, Zimbabwe Women won by four wickets after bowling West Indies Women out for 139. That was their only win of the ODI series: West Indies Women took the other two games by 99 runs and 91 runs.

Before this series, South Africa Women beat them by six wickets with 41 balls remaining in a T20I at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on 11 September 2026. With the ball against West Indies Women on 3 October, Olinder Chare bowled Eboni Brathwaite for the first wicket.

West Indies Women's top order ended the 1st T20I in 12.5 overs

West Indies Women made short work of a small target against Zimbabwe Women on 3 October 2026. Eboni Brathwaite struck 23 off 14 balls in that game, and the visitors had 38 on the board when she fell in the fifth over. Realeanna Grimmond made 34 off 25 balls against Zimbabwe Women on 3 October.

Jahzara Claxton finished on 31 not out off 37 balls in the 3 October win over Zimbabwe Women, which came with 43 balls remaining.

The bowling was just as tidy. Karishma Ramharack took 3 for 17 in four overs against Zimbabwe Women on 3 October, and Afy Fletcher took 2 for 18 in four overs in the same game, also holding four catches. Australia Women beat West Indies Women by eight wickets in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup on 30 June 2026.

Key Matchups: Ramharack and Fletcher against Zimbabwe's middle overs

Karishma Ramharack vs Zimbabwe Women's middle order: Karishma Ramharack's 3 for 17 did the damage when these sides met on 3 October 2026. Getting through her spell with wickets in hand is the hosts' first job.

Afy Fletcher vs Modester Mupachikwa: Afy Fletcher bowled Modester Mupachikwa for 20 when these sides met on 3 October 2026. A longer stay from Mupachikwa is the hosts' best route to a total near 140.

Olinder Chare vs Eboni Brathwaite: Olinder Chare bowled Eboni Brathwaite for 23 when these sides met on 3 October 2026, with the score on 38 in the fifth over. An early wicket from Chare is the hosts' best chance of slowing the chase.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The 1st T20I at Takashinga Sports Club on 3 October 2026 was the first women's T20 International between these sides, and West Indies Women won it by eight wickets with 43 balls remaining. In the ODI series that came first, West Indies Women won twice and Zimbabwe Women once, all at Harare Sports Club: the visitors by 99 runs on 24 September, the hosts by four wickets on 27 September, and the visitors by 91 runs on 30 September.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Takashinga Sports Club, Harare: the ground in Highfield hosts all three T20Is of this series, on 3, 5 and 7 October 2026. Pitch: In the 1st T20I here, Zimbabwe Women batted first and made 97 for 9 in 20 overs, and West Indies Women chased the target in 12.5 overs.

In the 1st T20I here, Zimbabwe Women batted first and made 97 for 9 in 20 overs, and West Indies Women chased the target in 12.5 overs. Start: 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on Monday 5 October 2026.

3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on Monday 5 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — West Indies Women won the toss and fielded in the 1st T20I here, then won with 43 balls remaining. See our public toss call for ZIM-W vs WI-W on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: Where This Match Will Be Won and Lost

Zimbabwe Women's first ten overs decide how much work the visitors face. On 3 October the hosts were 41 for 4 after 10.3 overs, and 97 became the ceiling. Wickets in hand through the middle overs are their route to a testing total.

If West Indies Women chase again, the powerplay is their platform: they had 38 when the first wicket fell in the fifth over on 3 October. Early wickets are Zimbabwe Women's only way to drag the chase deep.

If the visitors bat first, the question turns around: West Indies Women were bowled out for 139 in the 2nd ODI, the one game of the tour Zimbabwe Women have won.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women Prediction: West Indies Women to seal the series

Our AI model makes West Indies Women 87.6% to win the 2nd T20I and take the series 2-0 with a game to spare. The visitors passed Zimbabwe Women's 97 for 9 in 12.5 overs on 3 October, and their bowlers and top order both did their jobs in that game.

At 1.07 against our fair line of 1.14, the favourite is fairly priced, so the toss is the live angle: we expect the toss winner to bowl first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Zimbabwe Women 12.4% 8.4% 6.80 8.06 West Indies Women 87.6% 91.6% 1.07 1.14 The match-winner market is efficiently priced. West Indies Women at 1.07 sit under our fair price of 1.14, and Zimbabwe Women at 6.80 sit under our fair price of 8.06, so neither side offers an edge at these odds. The toss is the angle for this one: we expect the toss winner to field first. Odds captured on 4 October 2026. Our model is 4 points below the market on West Indies Women. Here's why. The market puts the visitors at 91.6%; we have them at 87.6%. Zimbabwe Women beat West Indies Women by four wickets in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club on 27 September, after bowling them out for 139, so the hosts have already won at home against these opponents on this tour. We still make West Indies Women clear favourites, at a shade under the market's figure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women in the 2nd T20I?

Our AI model predicts West Indies Women to beat Zimbabwe Women in the 2nd T20I at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on 5 October 2026, with a win probability of 87.6%. West Indies Women won the 1st T20I by eight wickets, and a second win takes the three-match series.

What is the toss prediction for Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women?

Field first for the 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women. In the 1st T20I at Takashinga Sports Club on 3 October 2026, West Indies Women won the toss, chose to field and reached 98 for 2 in 12.5 overs.

What are the odds for Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women?

The 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women is priced at 1.07 for West Indies Women and 6.80 for Zimbabwe Women. Our fair odds are 1.14 and 8.06, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.

What happened in the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women?

West Indies Women beat Zimbabwe Women by eight wickets with 43 balls remaining at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on 3 October 2026. Zimbabwe Women made 97 for 9 in 20 overs, and West Indies Women reached 98 for 2 in 12.5 overs. Karishma Ramharack took 3 for 17 for West Indies Women in that 3 October game.

When and where is the 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women?

The 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on 5 October 2026 at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare. The third and final T20I is at the same ground on 7 October 2026.