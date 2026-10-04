Our AI model backs USA at 66%.

USA meet the United Arab Emirates at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday 5 October 2026, starting at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC). The League 2 tri-series in Dallas runs from 3 to 13 October and also features Namibia, and recent meetings explain why our model makes USA clear favourites.

The UAE's opening game of the round, against Namibia on 3 October 2026, was rained off with Namibia 9 for 0 after two overs.

Can Milind Kumar lead USA past the UAE again?

USA's most recent completed one-day internationals came in King City, Canada in June 2026. On 6 June they beat Canada by 8 wickets, with Shehan Jayasuriya making 113 not out off 111 balls and Saiteja Mukkamalla 81 not out off 84 in that win.

Two days later the Netherlands beat USA by 21 runs, although Harmeet Singh took 4 for 26 in 10 overs against the Netherlands on 8 June 2026. USA then beat Canada by 5 wickets on 12 June: Canada made 275 for 8 and USA reached 276 for 5 in 50 overs, with Milind Kumar 111 not out off 125 balls and Shubham Ranjane 59 off 64 balls against Canada.

The final King City fixture, USA against the Netherlands on 14 June 2026, was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Rahul Chopra carries the UAE into Dallas

At Forthill, Dundee on 11 August 2026, Rahul Chopra made 127 not out off 118 balls and Harpreet Singh Bhatia 81 off 79 balls as the UAE beat Canada by 97 runs. Two days earlier, Scotland had beaten the UAE by 1 wicket at the same ground.

The UAE then reached the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup in Malaysia. In the group stage they beat Oman by 49 runs at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi on 8 September 2026, with Aayan Afzal Khan taking 5 for 34 in 8.5 overs against Oman.

In the final at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on 12 September 2026, Nepal made 313 for 9 and won by 44 runs. Rahul Chopra made 100 not out off 105 balls against Nepal, and Tanish Suri hit 42 off 28 balls in the same game, as the UAE were all out for 269 in 49.1 overs.

Key matchups: the USA top order against the UAE attack

Milind Kumar vs Aayan Afzal Khan: Milind Kumar made 155 not out off 110 balls when USA met the UAE in Windhoek on 24 September 2024, then 71 off 81 balls against them in Dubai on 28 October 2025 and 123 not out off 125 balls against them in Dubai on 3 November 2025. Aayan Afzal Khan arrives off 5 for 34 against Oman on 8 September 2026.

Rahul Chopra vs Saurabh Netravalkar: Rahul Chopra has unbeaten hundreds against Canada (11 August 2026) and Nepal (12 September 2026). Saurabh Netravalkar took 3 for 28 in 10 overs when USA beat the UAE on 28 October 2025, and 3 for 4 in 8 overs in the 243-run win over them on 3 November 2025.

Saiteja Mukkamalla vs the UAE new ball: Saiteja Mukkamalla made 107 off 99 balls against the UAE in Windhoek on 24 September 2024 and 137 not out off 149 balls against them in Dubai (3 November 2025), when he and Milind Kumar took USA to 292 for 3.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The two most recent one-day internationals between these sides were both in Dubai. On 28 October 2025 the UAE made 211 for 9 in 50 overs and USA reached 213 for 6 in 49.1 overs to win by 4 wickets. In the next meeting (3 November 2025) USA made 292 for 3 and the UAE were bowled out for 49 in 22.1 overs, a USA win by 243 runs. Before that, USA beat the UAE twice in Windhoek in September 2024: by 10 wickets (18 September) and by 136 runs (24 September), when USA made 339 for 4. The UAE won by 1 run at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier on 6 July 2023, and the sides split two games at Moosa Cricket Stadium in Pearland, Texas: USA won by 4 wickets on 1 June 2022 and the UAE by 8 wickets on 4 June 2022.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The ground hosts every match of the October 2026 League 2 tri-series between USA, the United Arab Emirates and Namibia. Start: 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on 5 October 2026.

8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on 5 October 2026. Weather: the round's opening game here, Namibia against the UAE on 3 October 2026, was ended by rain after two overs.

the round's opening game here, Namibia against the UAE on 3 October 2026, was ended by rain after two overs. Toss: Toss call: Field first — USA chose to field after winning the toss against Canada on 6 June, the Netherlands on 8 June and Canada on 12 June 2026, and both toss winners in Dubai in late 2025 also chose to field. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for USA vs United Arab Emirates, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: where USA v UAE will be won and lost

The USA top order is where this game turns. In the two Dubai games of late 2025, the USA top order did the damage: Milind Kumar and Monank Patel made 71 and 50 against the UAE on 28 October 2025, and in the next game Saiteja Mukkamalla and Milind Kumar shared an unbroken stand that took USA to 292 for 3.

For the UAE, the question is whether anyone beyond Rahul Chopra can stay in long enough. In that 28 October 2025 game Rahul Chopra made 36 off 59 balls against USA in a total of 211 for 9, and in the 3 November 2025 game the UAE lasted only 22.1 overs. Their better days this year came when he had a partner, as with Harpreet Singh Bhatia's 81 against Canada on 11 August 2026.

Rain is the wildcard: the opening game here lasted two overs. Over a full 50 overs, the depth of the USA batting is why our model sits at 66%.

USA vs United Arab Emirates Prediction: USA to win at 66%

Our AI model gives USA a 66% chance of beating the United Arab Emirates, with the UAE on 34%. The recent meetings point the same way: USA won both games in Windhoek in September 2024 and both games in Dubai in late 2025, the second of them by 243 runs.

The available prices of 1.44 on USA and 2.71 on the UAE both sit below our fair odds of 1.52 and 2.94, so the match-winner market has this about right. The sharper angle is the toss, where we expect the toss winner to field first, with USA a 66% pick whichever side bats first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds USA 66.0% 65.3% 1.44 1.52 United Arab Emirates 34.0% 34.7% 2.71 2.94 Efficiently priced match-winner market. Both prices sit below our fair odds, and the market and our model are within a point of each other on USA. The live angle is the toss: field first. Odds captured on 4 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win USA vs United Arab Emirates in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2?

Our AI model predicts USA to beat the United Arab Emirates with a 66% win probability at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on 5 October 2026. USA won the two meetings in Dubai in late 2025, by 4 wickets on 28 October and by 243 runs in the November game.

What is the toss prediction for USA v UAE?

Our toss call for USA v UAE on 5 October 2026 is field first. USA chose to field after winning the toss in their three completed games in King City in June 2026, and both toss winners chose to field in the two Dubai meetings in late 2025.

What are the best odds for USA v UAE?

The available odds for USA v UAE on 5 October 2026 are 1.44 on USA and 2.71 on the United Arab Emirates, captured on 4 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.52 for USA and 2.94 for the UAE, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the angle.

What time does USA v UAE start on 5 October 2026?

USA v UAE starts at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on 5 October 2026 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Which players should I watch in USA v UAE?

For USA, Milind Kumar made 111 not out against Canada on 12 June 2026 and 123 not out against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai in November 2025. For the United Arab Emirates, Rahul Chopra made 127 not out against Canada on 11 August 2026 and 100 not out against Nepal on 12 September 2026.