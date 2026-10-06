Our pick: West Indies Women, at 89%.

Our AI model predicts West Indies Women to beat Zimbabwe Women in the 3rd T20I at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, with a win probability of 88.9%. The visitors lead the three-match series 2-0 after two eight-wicket wins, and the hosts play for their first T20I win of the series.

Can Zimbabwe Women turn a good start into a bigger total?

Zimbabwe Women batted better in the 2nd T20I against West Indies Women on 5 October 2026 than in the opener. Their openers added 46 before the first wicket fell in the ninth over, and Kelis Ndhlovu made 25 off 28 balls.

Beloved Biza top-scored again, with 35 off 35 balls against West Indies Women in that 5 October game. The innings then stalled: 78 for 1 became 78 for 3 in the 13th over, and Zimbabwe Women finished on 106 for 7. In the 1st T20I (3 October) they had made 97 for 9, with Beloved Biza scoring 21 off 24 balls.

The hosts have beaten these opponents on this tour. In the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club on 27 September, Zimbabwe Women won by four wickets, their only win of that three-match ODI series.

West Indies Women have chased in 12.5 and 9.1 overs

West Indies Women have made short work of both targets in this series. In the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe Women on 5 October 2026, they reached 108 for 2 in 9.1 overs with 65 balls remaining. Eboni Brathwaite hit 57 off 23 balls with three fours and six sixes, and the visitors had 69 on the board after the powerplay.

Realeanna Grimmond finished on 23 not out off 16 balls in that win, after making 34 off 25 balls against Zimbabwe Women on 3 October. Stafanie Taylor saw the 5 October chase home on 9 not out off 9 balls.

The bowling has been just as sharp. Jahzara Claxton took 3 for 14 in two overs against Zimbabwe Women on 5 October 2026, and Stafanie Taylor added 1 for 12 in three overs in the same game. In the opener, Karishma Ramharack took 3 for 17 in four overs and Afy Fletcher 2 for 18 in four overs against Zimbabwe Women on 3 October.

Key Matchups: Brathwaite's hitting against Zimbabwe Women's new ball

Eboni Brathwaite vs Zimbabwe Women's new-ball bowlers: Eboni Brathwaite struck 57 off 23 balls when these sides met on 5 October 2026, and West Indies Women had 69 after six overs. Christine Mutasa took her wicket that day, and an early one this time is the hosts' best chance of a longer game.

Jahzara Claxton vs Zimbabwe Women's middle order: Jahzara Claxton's 3 for 14 in two overs turned 78 for 1 into a struggle when these sides met on 5 October 2026. Zimbabwe Women need wickets in hand through the 13th over to reach a total that tests the chase.

Beloved Biza vs Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher: Beloved Biza has top-scored in both T20Is, with 21 off 24 balls on 3 October 2026 and 35 off 35 balls on 5 October 2026. Karishma Ramharack's 3 for 17 and Afy Fletcher's 2 for 18 in the 3 October game show what she is up against.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record These sides have met twice in women's T20 Internationals, both at Takashinga Sports Club in this series, and West Indies Women won both by eight wickets: with 43 balls remaining on 3 October 2026, and with 65 balls remaining on 5 October 2026. In the ODI series that came first, West Indies Women won twice and Zimbabwe Women once, all at Harare Sports Club: the visitors by 99 runs on 24 September, the hosts by four wickets on 27 September, and the visitors by 91 runs on 30 September.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Takashinga Sports Club, Harare: the ground in Highfield hosts all three T20Is of this series, on 3, 5 and 7 October 2026. Pitch: Zimbabwe Women batted first in both T20Is here, making 97 for 9 and 106 for 7, and West Indies Women chased the targets in 12.5 and 9.1 overs.

Zimbabwe Women batted first in both T20Is here, making 97 for 9 and 106 for 7, and West Indies Women chased the targets in 12.5 and 9.1 overs. Start: 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026.

3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — West Indies Women won the toss and fielded in both T20Is at this ground, then won each by eight wickets. Our full pre-toss reasoning for ZIM-W vs WI-W — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: Where the 3rd T20I Will Be Won and Lost

Zimbabwe Women's middle overs decide how much work the visitors face. Across the two T20Is the hosts have reached 97 and 106, and the second wicket on 5 October started a slide from 78 for 1. Keeping wickets in hand through the 13th over is their route to a total that asks a real question.

If West Indies Women chase again, the powerplay is their platform: they had 69 after six overs on 5 October 2026. Early wickets are Zimbabwe Women's only way to drag the chase deep.

If the visitors bat first, the game changes shape. West Indies Women have not set a target in this T20I series, while Zimbabwe Women's one win of the tour came in the 2nd ODI on 27 September, when they bowled first.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women Prediction: West Indies Women to finish with a third win

Our AI model makes West Indies Women 88.9% to win the 3rd T20I and finish the series without a defeat. They passed 97 for 9 in 12.5 overs on 3 October and 106 for 7 in 9.1 overs on 5 October.

At 1.06 against our fair line of 1.12, the favourite is fairly priced, so the toss is the live angle: we expect the toss winner to bowl first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Zimbabwe Women 11.1% 7.4% 7.30 9.01 West Indies Women 88.9% 92.6% 1.06 1.12 The match-winner market is efficiently priced. West Indies Women at 1.06 sit under our fair price of 1.12, and Zimbabwe Women at 7.30 sit under our fair price of 9.01, so neither side offers an edge at these odds. The toss is the angle for this one: we expect the toss winner to field first. Odds captured on 6 October 2026. Our model is 3.7 points below the market on West Indies Women. Here's why. The market puts the visitors at 92.6%; we have them at 88.9%. Zimbabwe Women beat West Indies Women by four wickets in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club on 27 September, and their T20I total rose from 97 for 9 on 3 October to 106 for 7 on 5 October. We still make West Indies Women clear favourites, a few points under the market's figure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women in the 3rd T20I?

Our AI model predicts West Indies Women to beat Zimbabwe Women in the 3rd T20I at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on 7 October 2026, with a win probability of 88.9%. West Indies Women lead the three-match series 2-0 after winning both earlier T20Is by eight wickets.

What is the toss prediction for Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women?

Field first for the 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women. West Indies Women won the toss and chose to field in both earlier T20Is at Takashinga Sports Club, on 3 and 5 October 2026, and won both games by eight wickets.

What are the odds for Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women?

The 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women is priced at 1.06 for West Indies Women and 7.30 for Zimbabwe Women. Our fair odds are 1.12 and 9.01, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.

What happened in the 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women?

West Indies Women beat Zimbabwe Women by eight wickets with 65 balls remaining at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on 5 October 2026. Zimbabwe Women made 106 for 7 in 20 overs, and West Indies Women reached 108 for 2 in 9.1 overs, with Eboni Brathwaite scoring 57 off 23 balls.

When and where is the 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women?

The 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026 at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare. It is the final match of the three-match T20I series.