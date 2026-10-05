England Champions are clear favourites in Sharjah.

Our AI model predicts England Champions to beat Bangladesh Champions with a 69% win probability in the 6th Match of the World Championship of Legends 2026, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 5 October 2026 (9:00 pm IST, 15:30 UTC). England Champions come in off a 21-run win over India Champions at the same ground. Bangladesh Champions have yet to play a game in the tournament.

Can Bangladesh Champions make up for lost time in Sharjah?

Bangladesh Champions were due to open their campaign against Pakistan Champions on 3 October 2026, but that game did not go ahead. That makes this 6th Match their first of the tournament, against an England Champions side that already has a win on the board.

The squad names Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Ashraful, so there is no shortage of familiar faces. This is also Bangladesh Champions' first appearance in the World Championship of Legends, after they did not take part in the 2024 or 2025 editions.

Their bowlers face a side in form. England Champions made 192 for 4 batting first on 4 October 2026, and Bangladesh Champions will need early wickets to stop a repeat.

How Ravi Bopara set up England Champions' winning start

England Champions beat India Champions by 21 runs on 4 October 2026, making 192 for 4 in their 20 overs and holding India Champions to 171 for 8. Ravi Bopara top-scored with 83 off 46 balls, Samit Patel added 57 off 44 and Phil Mustard made 31 off 20.

India Champions won the toss that night and chose to bowl, so England Champions set the total rather than chased it. Ryan Sidebottom and Liam Plunkett are both named in their squad for the tournament.

That win came at the same ground the day before this fixture, which makes it the most relevant evidence on the board for this match.

Key Matchups: Bopara and Patel against Bangladesh Champions

Ravi Bopara vs Bangladesh Champions' attack: Bopara's 83 off 46 balls on 4 October 2026 was England Champions' top score in their win over India Champions. Keeping him quiet is the first job for Bangladesh Champions' bowlers.

Samit Patel and Phil Mustard vs Bangladesh Champions' bowlers: Patel made 57 off 44 balls and Mustard 31 off 20 in the same match, so England Champions' total did not rest on Bopara alone.

Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan vs England Champions' bowlers: Bangladesh Champions' batting meets an attack that held India Champions to 171 for 8 on 4 October 2026, with Ryan Sidebottom and Liam Plunkett in the England Champions squad.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Bangladesh Champions and England Champions meet for the first time in the World Championship of Legends on 5 October 2026. Bangladesh Champions did not take part in the 2024 or 2025 editions, so there is no previous result between these sides in the competition.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah also staged England Champions' win over India Champions on 4 October 2026. Pitch: India Champions made 196 for 7 batting first and beat Australia Champions by 46 runs here on 3 October 2026; England Champions made 192 for 4 batting first and beat India Champions by 21 runs here on 4 October 2026.

India Champions made 196 for 7 batting first and beat Australia Champions by 46 runs here on 3 October 2026; England Champions made 192 for 4 batting first and beat India Champions by 21 runs here on 4 October 2026. Start: 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), an evening game.

9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), an evening game. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Australia Champions on 3 October 2026 and India Champions on 4 October 2026 both chose to bowl after winning the toss here, and we expect the toss winner to do the same. The Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: where England Champions can win it

The contest turns on whether Bangladesh Champions can contain England Champions' top order. On 4 October 2026 Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel both passed 50 as England Champions posted 192 for 4, and India Champions finished 21 runs short.

Bangladesh Champions go in without a completed game in the tournament. A steady start with the bat matters more than usual, because England Champions' bowlers already have a win at this ground behind them.

Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions prediction: England Champions to win

Our AI model predicts England Champions to win with a 69.2% chance, against 30.8% for Bangladesh Champions. England Champions bring a win at this ground from 4 October 2026, while Bangladesh Champions open their tournament here.

The price on England Champions is fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first, and the scenario map shows England Champions holding the same chance whichever side bats first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Bangladesh Champions 30.8% 30.8% 2.81 3.25 England Champions 69.2% 69.2% 1.38 1.45 Efficiently priced. England Champions at 1.38 sit just under our fair odds of 1.45, and Bangladesh Champions at 2.81 sit under 3.25, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 5 October 2026. Where the books sit: once the margin is removed, the available odds and our model agree that England Champions are clear favourites.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2026?

Our AI model predicts England Champions to beat Bangladesh Champions with a 69.2% win probability in the 6th Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 5 October 2026. England Champions beat India Champions by 21 runs at the same ground on 4 October 2026.

What is the toss prediction for Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions?

Our toss call for Bangladesh Champions against England Champions on 5 October 2026 is field first. At Sharjah Cricket Stadium in this tournament, Australia Champions (3 October 2026) and India Champions (4 October 2026) both chose to bowl after winning the toss.

What are the odds for Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions?

The odds are 2.81 for Bangladesh Champions and 1.38 for England Champions. Our fair odds are 3.25 and 1.45, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.

Have Bangladesh Champions and England Champions played each other before?

No. Bangladesh Champions and England Champions meet for the first time in the World Championship of Legends on 5 October 2026, because Bangladesh Champions did not take part in the 2024 or 2025 editions.

Why have Bangladesh Champions not played yet in the World Championship of Legends 2026?

Bangladesh Champions' scheduled opener against Pakistan Champions on 3 October 2026 did not go ahead, so the 6th Match against England Champions on 5 October 2026 is their first game of the tournament.

What time does Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions start?

The match between Bangladesh Champions and England Champions starts at 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC) on 5 October 2026 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.