Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction (AFG vs ZIM)
Our toss call
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bat.
Best odds · match winner
Compare 6 bookmakers
|AFG
|ZIM
|WinWin
|1.31
|3.48
|200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
|Melbet
|1.31
|3.48
|20% weekly cashback · max $100
|Megapari
|1.31
|3.48
|Promo code MAXIMUS999
|Paripesa
|1.31
|3.48
|130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
|PlanBet
|1.31
|3.48
|100% up to ₹10,655
|1xBet
|1.31
|3.48
|Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bat first.
How we made this Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.
Toss prediction page launched 21 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match preview.
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match prediction →
Call this match. Take on our AI.
AFG vs ZIM toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AFG vs ZIM toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in AFG vs ZIM?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match prediction.
How does the toss affect the AFG vs ZIM match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- IND-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction Friday, 23 October 2026 · IND-W vs ZIM-W
- MPR vs SAEP toss prediction Thursday, 22 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- AUS-W vs NZ-W toss prediction Thursday, 22 October 2026 · AUS-W vs NZ-W
- SL vs ENG toss prediction Thursday, 22 October 2026 · ODI Tri-Series
- NAM vs IRE toss prediction Thursday, 22 October 2026 · NAM vs IRE
- NZ vs IND toss prediction Thursday, 22 October 2026 · T20I
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →