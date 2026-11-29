Australia vs England Toss Prediction (AUS vs ENG)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this T20 series
- This T20 series2 of 4 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this T20 series, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This T20 series2 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses in this T20 series
In this T20 series, 2 of the 4 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 29 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games.
- 29 November 2026England batted
- 27 November 2026England bowled
- 24 November 2026Australia batted
- 21 November 2026Australia bowled
- Ground
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Start
- Evening start, 2 December, 13:45 IST / 19:15 local
Toss winner odds · CricketFlip · from ₹10View toss markets
How we made this Australia vs England toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
AUS vs ENG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AUS vs ENG toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:15 IST on 2 December. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in AUS vs ENG?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 70%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the AUS vs ENG toss?
The toss is expected at 13:15 IST on 2 December, 30 minutes before the 13:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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