We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%.

Friday, 23 October 2026 · 14:00 IST · Kotambi Stadium · IND-W vs ZIM-W

Our toss call for India Women vs Zimbabwe Women (23 October 2026) is field first, at 55%.

Our call: bowl first — 55%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Day-night game. Starts at 14:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.

Close call at this ground. 2 of 3 toss winners batted at BCA Stadium, Kotambi in 2024 (67%); the women's one-day lean — 57% bowl first — tips it.

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How we made this India Women vs Zimbabwe Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 21 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match preview.