India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Toss Prediction (IND-W vs ZIM-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%.
Best odds · match winner
|IND-W
|ZIM-W
|DafaBet
|1.01
|16.00
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Why bowl first here
- Close call at this ground. 2 of 3 toss winners batted at BCA Stadium, Kotambi in 2024 (67%); the women's one-day lean — 57% bowl first — tips it.
- Day-night game. Starts at 14:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.
- Forecast: 36°C · humidity 29% · clear skies.
- Our call: bowl first — 55%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
Our toss call for India Women vs Zimbabwe Women (23 October 2026) is field first, at 55%.
Last 3 tosses at BCA Stadium, Kotambi
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2024-12-27
|West Indies
|Bat
|India
|Yes
|2024-12-24
|India
|Bat
|India
|No
|2024-12-22
|West Indies
|Field
|India
|No
Women's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Start time and conditions at BCA Stadium, Kotambi
Start: 08:30 UTC · 14:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 36°C · humidity 29% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-21 12:08 UTC.
How we made this India Women vs Zimbabwe Women toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 21 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match preview.
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IND-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the IND-W vs ZIM-W toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in IND-W vs ZIM-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Kotambi Stadium. It is the toss call in our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the IND-W vs ZIM-W match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →