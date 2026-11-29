England at 54% to make it 4-1.

Our AI model makes England 54% to beat Australia in the 5th T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra on 2 December 2026.

It is the last game of a series England have already won, 3-1 up after wins on 24, 27 and 29 November 2026.

The game starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC).

Which team is stronger, Australia or England?

Mitchell Marsh nearly won the Sydney game on his own.

He made 119 off 57 for Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but Australia finished on 174 for 7, 7 runs short (29 November 2026).

Nikhil Chaudhary is Australia's other threat. He made 66 off 38 and took 2 for 21 for Australia in the MCG win (21 November 2026).

Nikhil Chaudhary followed it with 45 off 35 for Australia at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026).

Marsh leads, and assistant coach Andre Borovec runs the squad while head coach Andrew McDonald rests.

England have the stronger batting. Aneurin Donald made 85 off 32 for England at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026).

Phil Salt added 58 off 30 for England as they reached 188 for 2 in 13.1 overs.

Their bowling took over at the Gabba, where Jamie Overton took 5 for 12 for England and Australia were all out for 108 (27 November 2026).

In Sydney (29 November 2026), Sam Curran made 50 not out off 28 for England to lift them to 181 for 7. Tom Banton captains England in Canberra.

Key matchups: Henry Crocombe against Mitchell Marsh, and Adil Rashid against Nikhil Chaudhary

Henry Crocombe vs Mitchell Marsh: Henry Crocombe took 3 for 28 in three overs for England in Sydney (29 November 2026), while Mitchell Marsh made 119 for Australia.

Removing Australia's captain early is England's quickest route to 4-1.

Adil Rashid vs Nikhil Chaudhary: Adil Rashid took 1 for 14 in four overs for England in Sydney (29 November 2026).

Nikhil Chaudhary top-scored with 66 for Australia in their only win of the series (21 November 2026). How he plays Rashid's leg-spin sets Australia's middle overs.

Riley Meredith vs Phil Salt: Riley Meredith took 3 for 30 for Australia at the Gabba (27 November 2026).

He has to strike early against Phil Salt, who made 58 off 30 for England in the 13.1-over chase at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026).

Australia vs England head to head England 3 Australia 1 England lead 3-1 in this five-match series, newest first 29 November 2026 · Sydney Cricket Ground England by 7 runs 27 November 2026 · the Gabba, Brisbane England by 7 wickets (DLS method) 24 November 2026 · Carrara Oval England by 8 wickets 21 November 2026 · Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia by 3 wickets Australia won the opener at the MCG, and England took the next three games to win the series before Canberra.

Australia vs England pitch report: Manuka Oval, Canberra Bowling first is the call, at 70%, on a dry evening in Canberra. First game of this series at the ground; evidence from dated games at Manuka Oval and the 29 November forecast read Toss at this ground Australia won the toss and chose to bowl at Manuka Oval against India (4 December 2020), Sri Lanka (15 February 2022) and England (12 October 2022). England's last visit England made 178 for 7 and beat Australia, 170 for 6, by 8 runs at Manuka Oval (12 October 2022). Earlier results here India made 161 for 7 and beat Australia by 11 runs (4 December 2020). Sri Lanka made 121 for 6, and Australia won by 6 wickets (15 February 2022). Big Bash at the ground Sydney Thunder made 193 for 4 and beat Brisbane Heat by 34 runs (22 December 2025). Weather Dry, about 24°C at the start and 19°C by the close, with a 0% rain chance all game. Forecast read 29 November, 18:36 IST. With no rain about, we expect the toss winner to bowl and the game to be settled in the chase.

Australia vs England prediction: we back England at 54%

This game turns on England's top order against Australia's captain.

Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt took the Carrara Oval chase apart for England, and Australia need another long innings from Mitchell Marsh.

England's bowling has been the steadier half.

Liam Dawson took 3 for 16 for England when Australia were all out for 108 at the Gabba (27 November 2026). Henry Crocombe took 3 for 28 for England in Sydney (29 November 2026).

Australia's case is Marsh, Chaudhary and a home crowd in Canberra, where they beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in February 2022.

We back England, at 54%, and England are 54% whichever side bats first. Their fair odds are 1.85, so any price above that is value.

What decides Australia vs England

England's top order. Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald set up England's 188 for 2 at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026).

Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald set up England's 188 for 2 at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026). Marsh's wicket. Mitchell Marsh made 119 off 57 for Australia in Sydney (29 November 2026); the longer he bats, the closer this gets.

Mitchell Marsh made 119 off 57 for Australia in Sydney (29 November 2026); the longer he bats, the closer this gets. The toss. Our call is field first, at 70%, and a dry forecast leaves the chase open to a full 20 overs.