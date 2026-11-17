T20 · 28th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Adelaide Oval

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 5 toss wins. On 17 November 2026 they batted.

In this tournament, 17 of the 25 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 17 November 2026. Chasing sides won 13 of the 25 decided games.

The latest 12 of the 25 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we make our toss calls.